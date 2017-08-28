3 Reasons For Higher Crude Oil

In this analysis, I'll show three reasons and graphs that support the narrative of a higher economic growth leading to higher oil prices.

In my last few articles, I've analyzed how the demand for oil has been picking up despite crude being in a bearish trend. The growing demand for oil story driven by an economic backdrop of higher economic growth continues to build up steam.

In this article, I'll outline three reasons why crude oil should be heading higher. Historically, increased economic growth leads to increased oil consumption, and subsequently falling inventories. And for the remainder of 2017 economic growth showing signs of being on the rise.

The roller coaster ride in crude oil prices has impacted investors who are long crude via The United States Oil ETF, LP (USO), the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) and stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), Chevron Corporation (CVX), and ConocoPhillips (COP), the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), to name a few.

Reasons that support the higher growth-to-higher oil thesis:

Economic growth should rise:

Just last week durable goods orders were released for the month of July. These numbers are important because they measure large capital purchases by businesses which tend to be long-term investments. More purchases equate to more optimism in the global economy.

Durable goods orders drive economic growth:

Durable goods was down -6.8% for July, but the number includes transportation orders which can be quite volatile from month to month. July durable goods ex-transportation was +.5%.

The July number may not appear that great on the surface but with increased demand for manufactured goods and increased capital spending, GDP growth should get a lift in the coming weeks and months.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in July has now been up three consecutive months and increased in July by $1.0 billion or 0.4 percent to $237.4 billion. Shipments are important because they signify that foreign sales are rising and more capital investments are needed to fulfill these orders, driving GDP growth higher. The increased shipments also show increases in global demand and speak well of the health of the global economy.

Capital goods shipments increased by 2% and inventories decreased by 0.2% confirming that export demand is high and again, exports or international sales bode well for GDP growth.

All this supports a stronger Q3 growth story. With capital goods purchases on the rise, it means that businesses are optimistic about the future. Capital goods are not only expensive but are typically considered long-term business investments i.e. industrial equipment. CEOs wouldn't shell out millions of dollars in heavy equipment purchases is they didn't believe the economy will grow in the next year or so.

Crude Oil Inventory to GDP Correlation:

Inventory levels for crude have been falling in recent weeks.

The consistent weekly drops in crude stocks show a firming demand of crude oil in the market. I believe the firming demand and falling inventories is driven largely by higher economic growth.

Crude oil stock data: EIA. Graph by Chris B. Murphy.

Gross Domestic Product (or GDP) measures the total output for a country and GDP is closely tied to falling crude stocks.

Below is the same graph showing the crude stocks from the EIA, but I overlaid the U.S. GDP figures since 2015 . Of course, growth from other countries affect crude stocks as well, but U.S. GDP is a good indicator for overall global growth.

In 2016, crude stocks peaked in Q2 and as growth increased in Q2 and Q3, crude stocks declined.

In 2016, crude stocks peaked in Q2 and as growth increased in Q2 and Q3, crude stocks declined.

Again we see the same correlation playing out this year whereby crude stocks have seen a sharp decline as economic growth has picked up, despite a fairly anemic Q1 GDP figure of 1.2%.

Crude oil stock data: EIA. GDP growth data: BEA. Q3-17 GDPNow estimate from The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Graph by Chris B. Murphy.

Although the correlation and impact of growth on stocks is not immediate, I believe that's because the GDP numbers aren't released until the end of the quarter. As a result, the increases and declines in crude stocks are a leading indicator not only for increased crude oil demand but also for consumption and economic growth.

So investors have to ask themselves; Do they believe that GDP growth will higher in Q3 and Q4 than the first half of 2017? If you're a believer like me, we're not alone.

The Q3 growth forecast according to The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's GDPNow model shows a 3.4% GDP growth rate for Q3. The number is typically revised down by the time GDP is released.

However, a Q3 GDP number anywhere around 3% is a great number and should boost consumption and demand for crude as seen in the next graph.

Economic growth leads to consumption of oil:

In the chart below compiled by the EIA, we see that consumption is tightly correlated to not only U.S. growth, but global growth as well.

As a result, if you're a believer in higher growth in the coming quarters, you should feel fairly comfortable (assuming no geopolitical risks) that crude oil should rise in the same period or shortly after the growth figures are released.

Chart provide by the U.S. Energy Information Administration or EIA

Takeaways:

With economic growth picking up steam in the U.S. and globally, falling crude stocks as a result of the growth and increased consumption, the prospects for higher crude oil prices look good.

Of course, there are always risks and reasons that crude oil could fall in the coming months. A few of these factors include geopolitical events, over production, and the drama surrounding OPEC just to name a few.

For how crude oil prices could react to fundamental factors, you can read my previous article by clicking here.

