Macy's - Is It Enough To Go Long?

I discuss the strategic moves that should be implemented to right the ship and the attractiveness of the stock at the current levels.

I have been skeptical about the prospects of an investment in Macy's (M) in the recent past, not because I think the company is bad or because I see risks that the market is not currently pricing, but because of a lack of catalysts that could unlock the downtrend in the company's financials. In an article published in the beginning of July, I wrote:

Given the lack of catalysts in the near term, the current competitive pressures and the several issues, I see no reason to bottom-fish Macy's shares. I understood that comparing the stock's valuations to the levels of 2008 is not very useful as valuation multiples in that time could benefit from cyclical margin recovery, while the current pressures on sales and margins are a result of partially disruptive changes and are happening in a context of good economic growth. This doesn't mean I am bearish on Macy's. The company has the potential to unlock a lot of value in its assets and is one of the most valuable retail brands in the country. Moreover, I think the FCF yield of 16%, the 6.4% dividend, and real estate optionality limit the downside. For the moment, I prefer to stay on the sidelines and wait for signs that the situation is stabilizing.

After the recent earnings release and the crash that followed, the stock has begun to trend up a bit, lifted by some positive results from other retailers. I think it's worth reassessing the company's condition and the attractiveness of M at these levels.

General Context and Challenges - A Summary

The department stores segment is probably the segment of the retail industry that has suffered the most in the recent past. Customers (millennials in particular) seem to be less attracted by this kid of store-format in comparison to the previous generations, and other factors such as declining tourist spending and the increasing market share of eCommerce players such as Amazon (AMZN), Zalando (OTC:ZLDSF) (OTCPK:ZLNDY), or Yoox (OTCPK:YXOXF) (OTCPK:YXOXY) contributed to worsen the fundamental trends in the segment.worsen the fundamental trends in the segment.

The excessive expansion during the years of low interest rates didn't help, as it created a bubble that has burst when the market's overcapacity became uncontrollable, worsened by the fast-growth of the aforementioned eCommerce players.

In this context, basically all traditional retailers in eCommerce-sensitive product categories have started to see declining foot traffic and an increasingly competitive environment, with eCommerce players and retailers in a poor condition exerting heavy pressures on margins. The combination of declining foot traffic and a heavily promotional environment damaged both sales and margins, triggering strong declines in the stock price of many retailers, including Macy's.

Macy's is an iconic American brand and the company owns a valuable portfolio of stores located in high-traffic malls/areas, there is no question about it. Nonetheless, this has not saved the company from the need to implement a turnaround plan that includes several store closures in order to optimize the store fleet and reduce the exposure to lower-traffic areas. At the beginning of the year, the company announced 68 store closures for 2017 and is on its way to complete them. The optimization of the store fleet is a necessary move for every retailer with a high exposure to the United States, due to the significant overcapacity and the negative underlying trends.

Anyway, closing low-productivity stores is not enough to face all the current challenges. Traditional retailers have to work on their digital capabilities and develop their eCommerce platforms, trying to integrate the online and offline shopping experience as much as they can and in a highly efficient way. Macy's, just like any other major retailer out there, is trying to manage the shift to an omnichannel shopping model, developing its digital capabilities and integrating it with the brick-and-mortar segment. Some of these measures seem to be showing good results (per management) but a confirmation in the company's financials still lacks.

Recent Results - Highlights

Both EPS and Revenue in Q2 were above analyst estimates and actually a bit better than the management expected. Sales in the second quarter were $5.552 billion, down 5.4% from last year, while comparable sales were down 2.5% versus last year, a bit better than the management's expectations of a 3%-4% decline estimated at the Investor Meeting in June.

Operating income totaled $254 million or 4.6% of sales, compared to $117 million, or 2.0% of sales in Q2 2016. In adjusted terms, which means excluding non-cash settlement charges of $51 million, operating income for the second quarter of 2017 was $305 million or 5.5% of sales. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2016 totaled $372 million or 6.4% of sales, showing a further contraction in operating margin last quarter. Gross margin contracted 60 bps and SG&A as a percentage of revenue expanded 30 bps. Inventory was down 3% on a comp basis, which, considering the 2.5% decline in comps, shows a small relative improvement. Adjusted earnings declined to $0.48 per share from last year's $0.54, as an obvious result of the margin weakness.

The income statement clearly shows a challenging situation, with declining sales, comps and margins, as the turnaround plan hasn't managed to reverse the negative trend yet. On the other side, there have been some positives as well, as the balance sheet appeared strengthened. Compared to January, the current ratio declined from 1.42 to 1.35 showing liquidity improvements, while the debt-to-equity ratio declined from 3.59 to 3.24. The improvements are even more evident in YoY terms, considering a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87 in July 2016.

Overall, there have been some relative improvements - the decline in revenue and comps is more moderate than it was last quarter, the balance sheet is stronger. On the other side, margins continue to show weakness despite the optimization of the store fleet, and in my opinion may take a long time to recover, if they ever will. It seems to me that Macy's results just show how the situation in the department stores industry is. The negative trend in revenue and comps is softening as a result of the measures to address overcapacity undertaken by most of the major retailers and the ongoing efforts to grow the digital channel.

On the other side, the pressures on margins remain as a result of the competition from eCommerce and the increasing share of revenue that major retailers generate in that channel, which is almost always dilutive for overall profitability, especially for third-party retailers. Macy's results seem to give a short-term confirmation of the long-term trends, where we can expect the top-line to stabilize but margins to continue to suffer due to competitive pressures and the shift to lower-margin channels.

Managing the New Challenges

I think there are two main sources of competitive threat that department stores companies such as Macy's have to manage. The first is the aforementioned shift to an omnichannel environment where eCommerce and digital applications play an increasingly important role. The second is the competition from Off-price retailers such as the TJX Companies (TJX), Ross Stores (ROST) and Burlington Stores (BURL), which can gain foot traffic at the expense of department stores and exert pricing pressures.

Only if both challenges are managed effectively Macy's can reverse the negative trend and hope to reestablish top-line and bottom-line growth. There are actually four main strategic measures that should help manage those challenges. I think the success of the company will largely depend on the result of these strategic measures. Let's analyze them a bit more in detail.

No. 1: Ongoing Development of the Omnichannel Model

I am repeating myself, but I think the most important factor that will determine the success against eCommerce players is the development of an efficient omnichannel business model. Macy's has been active on this side, that's sure. The eCommerce segment is estimated to account for about 20%-25% of total sales, and the management said the company is generating outsized sales growth in particular on their mobile devices. Moreover, such mobile devices are also being used increasingly to enhance the in-store experiences. For example, a customer can scan an item on the mobile app while in store to see pricing, availability and product reviews. They could also then buy the item straight from the app and have it shipped.

Another useful tool is "buy online, pick up in stores." According to the management, 25% of the digital demand could be satisfied in a door that is in the ZIP Code that is generating that online sale. This factor generates a good opportunity to convert that shopping experience to a buy online pick up in store, which is a positive for the company as it generally upsells about 25% of additional goods once the customer is in the shop.

A lot has to be done, but Macy's seems to be on the right track to develop its digital business, and it's showing good ways to integrate it with the brick-and-mortar channel.

No. 2: Competing Directly in the Off-Price Business

This is not something that the company has to do necessarily. Anyway, their development of an off-price business at Backstage can help offset some of the competitive pressure from players such as ROST or TJX, riding a segment of apparel retailing that seems to be on an everlasting positive trend.

Backstage, is adding approximately 6% in incremental sales to the 38 stores in which it is operating, and it's probable that the company will try to extend the format to as many stores as possible. The treasure hunt environment and the lower price points can add to the Macy's experience and continue to drive incremental sales where Backstage is available.

At the Investor Day, the company forecast 4.5 %- 7% incremental sales from Backstage, so the 6% increase is towards the upper end of those expectations. We should continue to monitor the segment as it can be a nice source of revenue diversification and growth.

No. 3 Increasing the Share of Exclusive Products

Whether it will be through its own brands, or thanks to exclusive products from third parties, it's important to generate the perception of an exclusive shopping experience. The lack of shopping alternatives for those customers who like certain products can be a good source of foot traffic.

The management sees good prospects on this front and reaffirmed its goals:

[…] about exclusives. They're working well. I think that Avec Les Filles by Joyce Azria was one that we launched about three months ago. And that is doing very well. We had the Anna Sui collection that is coming up for INC that launches in the fourth quarter that we have high hopes for. We have many others that are all part of the private brand arsenal. So what we told you in the Investor Meeting in June that we wanted to take the exclusivity quotient from 29% to 40% over time, we're on track with all of our work there with our private brands and our market partners.

No. 4 Cross-Selling to Loyal Customers

According to the management, 10% of customers account for about 50% of sales. Moreover, these "best customers" seem to show some good level of loyalty to Macy's. This gives a great opportunity to cross-sell products in other categories in the future, which can be anything from glasses to appliances to pharmaceutical products. The company is working on this potential source of diversification and it's a factor we should keep monitoring.

Final Thoughts

There have been some positive signs in the recent past, but fundamentals still seem to be trending down. The pressure on margins is not something that will fade away soon, and the company has to successfully implement significant fundamental changes to reestablish top-line and bottom-line growth. Anyway, since the stock is trading at just 4.9x EV/EBITDA and 6x times 2017 adj. EPS of $3.50 ( the midpoint of the guidance), I don't see much downside from the current levels. The stock is trading at the same depressed valuations reached during the great financial crisis and, even though at that time the company could benefit from the prospects of cyclical margin recovery, the current situation doesn't seem so negative to imply a significant risk of further downside from such depressed multiples.

I think there is more upside than downside at the current levels, but the lack of catalysts and the relative underperformance compared to other department store companies such as Nordstrom (JWN) and Kohl's (KSS) keeps me on the sidelines. I think those stocks are better longs despite the higher valuation, due to the better fundamentals and the more stable business. Macy's remains on my watch list and I could go long on further signs of relative improvement.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. A two-week free trial is available for a limited time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JWN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.