AMD: Mubadala Gives AMD A Vote Of Confidence

One must recognize the differences between investing and trading. With investing, we are aiming for the long-term game vs. trading where we are betting on hype to get people excited and impact the stock price.

In this article, we will look at various hype catalysts now that AMD's (AMD) Vega GPU has been digested by the market. We will explore catalysts such as Mubadala money, mining, and October EPYC hype. These are the events that will allow us to trade AMD stock for a profit.





Show Me The Money... that Mubadala Money.



Recently, an author penned an article that claimed Mubadala (which now own 13.9% of AMD) were dumping the stock in a bid of "no confidence" per his statement of:

"Once thought to be a possible takeover acquirer of AMD, the fact that Mubadala, as intimately positioned as it is to know the inner workings of AMD, has ultimately decided to greatly lessen its holding in the company, and implicitly pass on a takeover scenario, is a telling commentary on its view of AMD's future prospects."

I disagree with this assessment as it's 100% incorrect. Mubadala selling is instead a vote of confidence and here is why.

If Mubadala were outright selling off their position in AMD, I would agree this could be a bad indicator. However, they are selling off stock in order to make room to execute warrants (as they cannot own more than 19.99% of AMD per the deal described below). If they do not sell off the stock to make room, the warrants will eventually expire in 2020. Per AMD:

"Grant to West Coast Hitech L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mubadala Development Company PJSC, a warrant to purchase 75 million shares of AMD common stock at a purchase price of $5.98 per share. The warrant may be exercised in whole or in part prior to February 29, 2020. The warrant is only exercisable to the extent that Mubadala or its subsidiaries do not beneficially own, either directly or indirectly, an aggregate of more than 19.99 percent of AMD's outstanding capital stock after the exercise."



Thus, imagine you are Mubadala and are sitting on roughly 20% of AMD stock and have a huge warrant position. Now, AMD has been going up a lot in the last two years and if you sell some stock now you can lock in some very nice gains and free up room to execute those tasty warrants at $5.98. This replaces the stock you just sold and now the warrants are in no danger of expiring, since you just used them. Plus you get to buy AMD stock at $5.98 per share and with AMD trading around mid $12's it's quite the steal deal.



AMD obviously benefits as they must sell Mubadala the stock and in return AMD is compensated at $5.98 a share for a grand total of 448.5 million (if all 75 million warrants are executed).

Note: Looking at the below picture from AMD CFO commentary for Q2 earnings - some warrants might have been already used (if I am reading this correctly). It appears of the 75 million warrants, 38 million remain. Please feel free to discuss this point and provide color.



AMD will experience some dilution, but they are compensated by the amount of money they bring it via the warrant execution. This money can be used to fund increased R&D or pay down debt - and thus save on interest expenses.

Numbers



Per the SEC link above, we see that after selling off 40 million shares Mubadala has an additional 131.9 million shares left. Per Ycharts.com, the current share count of AMD is 946.78 million shares. Thus, Mubadala went from owning 18.1% to its current ownership of 13.9% - after it sold shares to make way for warrants. If Mubadala were to execute all of its warrants, the total outstanding shares would go to 1021.78 million with Mubadala owning 206.9 million or 20.2%. However, AMD has put out guidance that total share count will be around 1,140 million shares in Q3. Even if Mubadala executes all of its warrants, it will be within the legal range of ownership of - 20%.

Lastly, AMD in the Q2 conference call inferred that Mubadala will be executing a part of the warrant per:



"Third quarter diluted share count for modeling non-GAAP EPS is expected to be approximately 1.14 billion. This includes shares related to our 2026 Convertible Senior Notes and the warrant held by Mubadala entity."

Mubadalas actions are a vote of confidence in AMD and thus we view this as a positive event.



Does Vega Even Mine Bro?



I will not go into the gaming details or GPU die size debate concerning Vega. If you read my last two articles, you know my stance on that. Let's look at mining on Vega and see if it makes any sense.



Mining is obviously about how many mega hash a second (Mh/s) one can get out of a card. Think of it as a speed rating. Over time, mining becomes more difficult on average due to more miners joining the game and file sizes increasing. The file size increases harm the Mh/s rate. Thus, eventually it becomes a game of power efficiency. Those with the lowest power cost can mine longer and thus the ROI increases. My Chinese contacts can buy power at .02 kw/h (kilo watt per hour) compared to me at the U.S. average of .12. Europe has a wide range of costs as evident in this 2017 picture - source.



Obviously, one will not be doing much mining long term in Denmark or Germany due to extremely costly power as opposed to the Ukraine.



Vega Mines

A very good write up of Vega and how it mines with the new AMD beta mining drivers is here. Per the article:



So let's just take a glance at Vega 64 / 56. I just want a rough idea of what Vega performs like today and does it make sense for me to buy one to mine with.

First, let's look at before and after the AMD Beta mining driver.





Next, let's compare what the cards can do when power restrictions are put in place and cards overclocked. Note: The graph below uses the old drivers. Thus, let's compare old-performance-to-new in our mind, before we look at the graph.



Vega 56 went from 29.3 mh/s to new level of 30.96 mh/s (a 5.6% improvement) with new beta mining drivers. Vega 64 went from 30.37 mh/s to new level of 34.15 mh/s (a 12.4% improvement).

Thus, we can expect Vega numbers for the above graphic to be off a little bit, but the 1070 is still superior. Even factoring in the 1070 overclocked offers a better ROI to a miner.

They noted that:

Nvidia (NVDA) "GeForce GTX 1070 was able to be overclocked with EVGA Precision X up to +800 MHz memory. With the extra memory clock speed we got that card up to 32.17 MH/s. We also did that with the power target lowered to 60%, so the power draw dropped down 183 Watts despite the memory overclock."

Over time, AMD should be able to improve the mining performance of Vega. Will miners target Vega? It is a bit early to tell. Vega might improve, but as of today (given the numbers above) I would personally look at other options but its not like the card is bad for mining. Those who want to run Vega and mine might be attracted to it but for pure mining I think not.



EPYC Hype



Come October, we expect an uptick in hype surrounding the server CPU called EPYC. People will start speculating on earnings and the impact EPYC could have. Granted, validation of new server chips takes time with some clients moving faster than others. Nevertheless, hype will arrive to some extent and we can play that.



Conclusion



Mubadala has given us a clear signal and vote of confidence in AMD. While Vega is arguably challenged in some aspects, mining performance is OK and might improve with time. EPYC hype will arrive before earnings and could impact the stock in a positive manner. Thus, we can prepare now by buying AMD stock in the hopes that hype pushes the stock north. Meanwhile, we will sell covered calls against AMD stock for a portion of our holdings. This way we benefit from dips in AMD share price where we can buy back the calls we sold at a profit.





