New Airbus A380 Customer

Over the past couple of days, the news has spread that the Airbus A380 (OTCPK:EADSF) has found a new customer. In this article, I want to have a look at what I think the consequences for the Airbus A380 business case will be.

Source: The Conversation: In-depth analysis, research, news and ideas from leading academics and researchers.

The Customer

The customer that will be taking delivery of the Airbus A380 is Hi Fly. Hi Fly is a Portuguese charter airline specializing in aircraft leases and ACMI services to tour operators, governments and companies. ACMI services are service agreements in which the lessor provides Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance to the lessee.

The airline operates an Airbus fleet mostly consisting of A330 and A340 aircraft. With Hi Fly being a provider of ACMI services, one thing I suspect is that before the airline has acquired the Airbus A380 aircraft it already had very specific plans for deploying these aircraft and they also have been able to run a thorough economic analysis for the ACMI services of the A380.

Value of the aircraft

For a charter airline such as Hi Fly acquiring aircraft at the right price is extremely important. That is also the main reason you don’t see Hi Fly ordering the newest generation jets and it often takes up either second hand aircraft or aircraft that are not taken up by the initial customer. So, having the cheap airframe is important for the charter airline.

The first thing, and likely most important thing, to note is that these airlines are not new aircraft from the factory, but second-hand aircraft that are coming off their first lease term. It is highly likely that the two aircraft that Hi Fly will be taking delivery of are aircraft that were previously on a 10-year lease with Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY). Lessor Doric acquired these aircraft for almost $200 million in 2007, when list prices for world’s biggest jet were around $300 million. Normally customers of these early-built aircraft get big discounts, since they take the risk of being a ‘commercial testbed’. To me, Doric seems to have overpaid for the aircraft. Singapore Airlines has no intention of keeping the early-built aircraft in its fleet, leaving Doric with expensive aircraft that does not compare in terms of performance to later-built A380s.

For Doric, this is a vital mistake since value retention and market appeal of specific aircraft are of utmost importance in the leasing and second-hand market.

Typically, customers depreciate their aircraft linearly at 4%-5% per year. This means that the aircraft that Doric bought for $200 million currently are worth at most $100-120 million in 2007 dollars and even then, we have not considered any impact on the value resulting from these aircraft being early-builts. In 2017 dollars the value is at most $150 million. I think that with the low market appeal of the A380 in general, Hi Fly has paid even less than that since the charter airline will have costs associated with introducing the A380 in their fleet and the other option for Doric would be scrapping the A380 for parts - which is unlikely to do anything good for the value of the aircraft.

So, for Hi Fly, this is an opportunity to acquire aircraft at a low price and it does not mean that each Airbus A380 is fit to be acquired and operated by a second airline.

Impact on Airbus A380

For Airbus, it is good that there is at least one operator of second hand A380s. Having to scrap these airframes would mean would putting pressure on the base values of an already unattractive airliner. At the same time, it is important to note that these are only 2 jets that have found a customer. Hi Fly has yet to demonstrate that it can successfully operate the Airbus A380 and it is therefore not a given that we will see the airlines operate more of these jets. Additionally, it seems that there is little appeal among scheduled service airlines to acquire the super jumbo.

While the sale of 2 second hand jets from Doric to Hi Fly is a slightly positive sign, this in no way should be considered a sign that all A380s or even a large percentage of the A380s will find a second operator. Additionally, the prospects of the A380 remain grim since most airlines will be evaluating the role of the A380 in their fleet and it is not a given that once aircraft are returned to the lessor, a brand new shiny A380 will be replacing the old A380.

The sale of the aircraft to Hi Fly in my view is nothing more than the reflection of the extremely low market appeal of the aircraft.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile. If you enjoyed reading this article, feel free to share it with your network.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.