Samsung's Future 3D NAND Fab In China Is Good News For Western Digital

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) announced it will add a new production line at the sight of its first semiconductor fabrication line in Xi’an, which was constructed in 2014 and is presently in full operation. The $7 billion line will be used to make 3D NAND chips.

The announcement of additional competition coming from Samsung Electronics, already the leader in the NAND market, to me is the tipping point in the Toshiba (TOSBY) negotiations, and I predict that Western Digital (WDC) together with Toshiba will continue production together in one of the world's largest memory chip fabrication facilities in Yokkaichi, Japan.

The impetus for continuing the synergy between the two companies is a report from DRAMeXchange that Samsung Electronics’ share in the NAND flash market increased 1.2% to 35.6% in the second quarter while Toshiba’s market share decreased 1.3% from Q1 2017. The gap between the two companies widened from 15.6% in Q1 to 18.1% in Q2.

I was among the first if not the first author to write an article in Seeking Alpha about the Toshiba chip sale and speculated that Western Digital would emerge the winner. I discussed the potential scenarios for different competitors in a January 23, 2017, SA article entitled “Western Digital's Future Business Depends On Toshiba's NAND Spin-Off Decision.”

Investor Takeaway

The decision to stay with Western Digital has numerous investor implications. First, it will be a tremendous positive for WDC, meaning that it assures the company continued production ability in leading edge 3D NAND memory chips at the Yokkaichi, Japan plant.

Secondly the move will make SK Hynix, the other memory company in the running, from further increasing production capacity and thus increasing market share against Micron Technology (MU).

Thirdly with problems behind them, Toshiba and Western Digital should resume normal operations at existing production plants. WDC’s NAND share increased to 17.5% QoQ, equal to Toshiba’s, according to the chart below. But the possibility of impending litigation between the companies over the past several months impacted Toshiba’s output (as market share dropped) as well as WDC’s (market share growth of only 0.1%) and was partially responsible for the rise in average selling prices in NAND as a result of lower production.

I had pointed out in a July 13, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron Technology Continues To Outperform The Memory Industry As A Whole,” that NAND prices were forecast to drop in Q3 as capacity rose. With NAND production impacted at Toshiba/WDC, the drop in ASPs should be pushed out to at least Q4. This suggests continued increases in ASPs, which have been directly responsible for increases in MU’s stock price.