A Revolution For The Concrete Industry?

The chemistry of making concrete is complex, but there are ways of making concrete that reduce or eliminate greenhouse gas emissions.

Source Blue Planet : CO2 captured on aggregate. A rock particle is coated with synthetic limestone, forming a carbon-sequestering coating that is 44% by mass CO2.

In my recent article on Carbon Capture and Storage I mentioned in passing carbon capture by mineral carbonisation. In the comments, the discussion got started about incorporating material formed by CO2 capture, to make concrete carbon emissions negative. Mike Ginn indicated that this process is already being adopted in California. Here I look at this, because CO2 emissions from concrete manufacture account for between 5% and 8% of all human-generated greenhouse gas emissions, which is a big deal in a carbon constrained world.

Concrete manufacture today

Concrete is composed of a mixture of cement, sand, gravel and water. Cement is made by heating limestone and aluminosilicate clay at 1500C to form clinker material, which is mixed with gypsum. Cement manufacture leads to CO2 emissions through the heating process (burning fossil fuels) and release of CO2 from limestone when heated. These two sources of CO2 release roughly equal amounts of CO2 and 1 ton of cement releases roughly 1 ton of CO2 during its manufacture. The industry has been conscious for some time that there is a need to reduce CO2 emissions.

Major cement/concrete manufacturers have products with a low emissions profile (e.g. LafargeHolcim (OTCPK:OTCPK:HCMLY), CEMEX (OTCPK:CX)) but these products seem to not to be mainstream products at this time.

Low emissions concrete

As often happens with an emerging technology space there are several different approaches to low emissions concrete.

One approach involves substituting cement by Alternative Cementitious Materials. Substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions have been achieved by substituting cement for other ingredients such as fly ash and blast furnace slag.

Privately held CeraTech is approaching the problem by using fly ash as an alternative to cement. While conventional processes have used up to 15% substitution of cement for fly ash, Ceratech has formulations with proprietary additives that allow 95% substitution of cement, which makes concrete produced essentially carbon neutral.

Solidia Technologies has a new binder to substitute for Portland cement. It is produced in a similar but lower temperature process, which generates less CO2. Solidia also uses CO2 to harden the concrete formed, leading to 70% reduction in the carbon footprint for its concrete and substantial reduction in curing time. Major French concrete supplier Lafarge (which merged with Swiss company Holcim to make it one of the world’s largest building materials manufacturers) signed a worldwide commercialisation agreement with Solidia in 2015. The goal was to begin marketing the Solidia technology in key US and European markets involving paving stones, roof tiles and concrete blocks. It isn’t clear what has happened to this agreement, which may have been overlooked as the merger between two major European companies seems to have struggled.

While CeraTech and Solidia technologies focus on cement substitutes, Blue Planet uses a different approach to producing low carbon concrete by preparing aggregate materials that have captured CO2 through direct mineralisation. Here the low emissions concrete arises through the captured carbon on the aggregate material and this counters the emissions from cement manufacture.

Blue Planet explains the process as follows : Of the three components in concrete – water, cement and aggregate – cement is by far the most significant contributor to CO2 emissions, roughly 1:1 by mass (1 ton cement produces roughly 1 ton CO2). So, if a cubic yard of concrete uses 600 lb cement, then its CarbonStar rating is 600. The idea is to get the CarbonStar rating as low (or negative) as possible. One approach to lowering the CarbonStar rating for a cubic yard of concrete is to replace traditional aggregate with Blue Planet aggregate. The difference? Blue Planet aggregate contains sequestered CO2 that, when used in place of traditional aggregate, will reduce the CO2 footprint in a yard of concrete by over 1,800 lb CO2, resulting in a CarbonStar rating of -1,200 (assuming 600 lb cement & 3,100 lb aggregate)!

Mineral Carbonation International (MCi) is an Australian company, which like Blue Planet, is exploring direct carbonisation. They started from a focus on storing CO2 in a solid form in a feasible and scalable way. In considering the earth’s carbon cycle they realised that most carbon is stored in mineral carbonates, most significantly Magnesium silicates, which are commonly found. They have technology for speeding up carbonation of the magnesium silicates which is moving out of the laboratory into a pilot facility, but there are also the beginnings of discussions in Asia about uses for the carbonate products. Newspaper reports attribute MCi aiming for 20,000-50,000 tons of CO2 bonded building material by 2020 as the project scales up.

Substantial explosives company Orica (OTCPK:OTCPK:OCLDY) is a major investor in MCi. In April 2016 MCi signed an MOU with Singapore-based ArmorShield Holdings to commercialise the mineral carbonation technology in international markets, including China. It will be interesting to see if this technology gets traction in China.

Orica Chief Scientist Jez Smith said the following : “Mineral carbonation technology has the potential to help Orica and customers address issues associated with CO2 intensive operations, produce materials for use in the construction sector and open up new mining markets for the materials used to sequester the carbon dioxide.”

Conclusion

Concrete is the world’s most used building material. The industry is big, lean, conservative and resistant to change, although it is acknowledged that CO2 emissions in concrete manufacture need to be reduced. While some of the big players like LafargeHolcim and CEMEX have “green” concrete products, these haven’t made a major impact on the industry (yet). Here I’ve indicated four privately held companies (CeraTech, Solidia Technologies, Blue Planet and Mineral Carbonation International) that have various approaches to producing low emissions concrete products. There is an indication of interest from substantial players (e.g. LafargeHolcim, Orica) in the technologies being developed by these companies.

Before looking at this area, I had assumed that concrete was an area where reducing carbon emissions was going to be problematic. Instead it appears that there are solutions already implemented, admittedly on a limited scale. So like power and transport, the elements for change are in place, and as carbon gets priced, there will be pressure to reduce emissions. There will be winners and losers in this process. I suggest that concrete production is another area to put on your watch list as the industry gets ready to change.

I am not a financial analyst. I focus on transforming change especially as it relates to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to address climate change. If my commentary helps reframe the way you see this transformation and how you might benefit as an investor, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.