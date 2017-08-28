Cloud Tracks: Q2 2017

Consumer digital transformation was the earliest phase which is now being followed by the enterprise.

The winners in the cloud will have a relationship advantage as the essential innovation technologies of the future are deployed.

The Cloud is phase one of the largest macro trend since the internet.

The powerful macro trends of digital transformation and the internet of things are creating data. Lots of it. That data is being managed in the cloud where emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, Blockchain, drones and robotics will be deployed.

The disruptive impact of this trend was seen initially in consumer markets. Apple (AAPL) digitally transformed music with iTunes. Facebook (FB) is now where people share their pictures displacing albums. Google's (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) YouTube has become such a music video force that MTV is almost irrelevant. Neflix (NFLX) began the transformation of video entertainment, and now, even Disney (DIS) is paying attention. The consumer led the way and now the enterprise is following suit.

Digitally transforming the enterprise is logistically far more challenging so it makes sense that it lagged the consumer markets. Tethered industries began by embracing mobility with the: bring your own device “BYOD” trend. That led to an increased awareness of security flaws. Software released more two decades ago has to be upgraded to more modern technology. Accenture (ACN), considered a leader in digital transformation consulting, has been a core Microsoft (MSFT) customer and partner for many years. Yet their upgrade to Windows 10 won’t be complete until 2018 after beginning their internal process in 2015. Impinj (PI), a low cost RFID data generator for the internet of things, just disclosed a delay in the implementation of several large customer rollouts. Why? Because those customer were in the process of upgrading their systems to utilize the data to be generated. Digital transformation is a long process which is still in its infancy.

Cloud Tracks is my term for a tracking group of cloud companies. This group includes a broad cross section of platform leaders and application providers. The platform leader is Amazon (AMZN) with a dominant position in the public cloud. Microsoft is a distant second yet growing much more quickly embracing the trend toward hybrid. Customer Relation Management “CRM” and Human Capital Management “HCM” were two of the earliest SaaS trends and are represented by Salesforce.com (CRM), Workday (WDAY), SAP (SAP) and Oracle (ORCL). Other companies in the tracking group are IBM (IBM), Netflix, VMWare (VMW), ServiceNow (NOW) AliBaba (BABA), Nutanix (NTNX), Infor, Twilio (TWLO), NewRelic (NEWR), MuleSoft (MULE), Aptio (APTI) and Blackline (BL).

Gartner released their cloud services forecast for 2017 a few months ago projecting 18 percent growth as seen in the following table.

Millions of Dollars 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Business Process BPaaS 40,812 43,772 47,556 51,652 56,176 Application Infrastructure PaaS 7,169 8,851 10,616 12,580 14,798 Application Services SaaS 38,567 46,331 55,143 64,870 75,734 Management and Security 7,150 8,768 10,427 12,159 14,004 System Infrastructure IaaS 25,290 34,603 45,559 57,897 71,552 Advertising 90,257 104,516 118,520 133,566 151,091 Total Cloud Market 209,244 246,841 287,820 332,723 383,355 Cloud ex Advertising 118,987 142,325 169,301 199,158 232,264 YY % 24% 20% 19% 18% 17%

Total excluding advertising used for Cloud Tracks purposes which does not include advertising revenues. Garter forecast for 2016 was $6 billion less than actual.

Gartner has predicted that by 2019, 90% of all IaaS providers will be forced out of the market by the Amazon-Microsoft duopoly. This prediction makes sense given the massive investment required in technology and regional data centers. The following chart is my estimate of the trended platform revenues from AWS and Azure. Additional detail showing how I calculated Microsoft Azure revenues can be found in my blog post.

Cloud Tracks quarterly revenues and annual growth rates are shown in the following tables.

Revenues

$ Billions Sep-15 Dec-15 Mar-16 Jun-16 Sep-16 Dec-16 Mar-17 Jun-17 MSFT (1) 1.92 2.26 2.47 2.89 3.14 3.48 3.76 4.66 AMZN 2.09 2.41 2.57 2.89 3.23 3.54 3.66 4.10 IBM 2.39 3.19 2.60 3.40 3.40 4.30 3.50 3.90 CRM 1.71 1.81 1.92 2.04 2.15 2.29 2.39 2.56 NFLX 1.58 1.67 1.81 1.97 2.16 2.35 2.52 2.67 VMW (2) 1.67 1.87 1.59 1.69 1.78 2.03 1.74 1.86 ORCL (3) 0.61 0.65 0.74 0.86 0.97 1.05 1.19 1.36 SAP 0.67 0.69 0.75 0.80 0.85 0.89 0.96 1.07 GOOG (4) 0.35 0.42 0.48 0.55 0.63 0.70 0.80 0.86 WDAY (2) 0.31 0.32 0.35 0.38 0.41 0.44 0.48 0.52 NOW 0.26 0.29 0.31 0.34 0.36 0.39 0.42 0.47 BABA 0.10 0.13 0.17 0.19 0.22 0.25 0.31 0.36 NTNX (2) 0.09 0.10 0.12 0.14 0.17 0.18 0.19 0.22 Infor (2) 0.05 0.07 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.11 TWLO 0.04 0.05 0.06 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.09 1.00 NEWR 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.06 0.07 0.07 0.08 MULE 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.06 0.06 0.07 APTI 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.05 BL 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.04 Total (3) 14.16 16.27 16.35 18.68 20.05 22.28 22.32 24.77

Note 1) Microsoft totals tie to their Commercial Cloud disclosures. It does not include any Linkedin, consumer cloud or hardware revenues.

Note 2) Company revenues for the last quarter are forecast as results have yet to be released.

Note 3) Oracle revenues show exclude NetApps prior to acquisition. The total for the group includes it.

Note 4) Google revenues are rough estimates only based upon analysis of their other revenues components.

Annual Growth Rates-Organic

Y/Y Growth % Mar-16 Jun-16 Sep-16 Dec-16 Mar-17 Jun-17 MSFT 64 59 64 54 52 51 AMZN 64 58 55 47 43 42 IBM 30 30 42 35 35 15 CRM 27 25 25 27 25 26 NFLX 30 33 36 41 39 36 VMW 5 11 6 9 9 10 ORCL 39 49 59 23 25 25 SAP 34 29 27 28 29 34 GOOG 64 69 79 69 68 59 WDAY 39 34 34 35 38 36 NOW 44 38 37 35 36 38 BABA 162 140 120 102 90 92 NTNX 78 89 90 77 67 56 Infor 160 128 88 40 34 22 TWLO 78 70 62 60 47 49 NEWR 57 54 48 43 40 37 MULE 94 70 64 62 56 57 APTI 21 22 26 27 19 17 BL 47 49 49 44 45 46 Total Group 39 39 42 37 36 33

Cloud Tracks cumulative revenues for 2016 were $77.4 billion, representing 65% of the total cloud reported by Gartner. The top 5 share of the group total can be seen in the following table and chart.

Group Mix

Cloud Tracks Mix % Mar-16 Jun-16 Sep-16 Dec-16 Mar-17 Sep-17 MSFT 15.1 15.4 15.7 15.6 16.8 17.6 AMZN 15.7 15.5 16.1 15.9 16.4 16.6 IBM 15.9 18.2 17.0 19.3 15.7 15.7 CRM 11.7 10.9 10.7 10.3 10.7 10.3 NFLX 11.1 10.5 10.8 10.6 11.3 10.8

Investment Thesis

Digital transformation and the emerging technologies that will transform the future will be deployed in the cloud. Cloud Track is a tracking group established to represent a cross section of the leading cloud platform and application providers in each segment. The companies that become the hosted platform and applications leaders will have a unique opportunity to leverage their market share to capture a larger share of the market opportunity generated by these emerging technologies. Macro trend investors can benefit by tracking the entire group and sticking with those that are the share leaders and/or are gaining share by growing at a rate in excess of the group.

