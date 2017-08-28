New Residential: A Quick Dive Into Risks Within The MSR Market

Back late in June, I promised a deeper dive into New Residential (NRZ) after a relatively simple piece on external management compensation, and I always deliver. Even for someone that worked in the industry for years, digging into New Residential’s SEC filings is an exercise in patience, and is one of those efforts that requires an afternoon cocktail to help me see this through to the end. Given the bullish slant that most have, I decided to tackle this most from the risk perspective, as I don’t believe investors have a clear grasp of the potential issues facing the firm, nor have they been truly articulated well here on Seeking Alpha. In fact, sometimes I wonder how deep retail investor understanding of the company truly is. So the goal here is to attack some of the key tenants of the long thesis, most of those being management representations that lean a little aggressive.

Business Overview, Addressing Interest Rate Risk

I think most investors are at least aware that New Residential in mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”), residential securities and call rights, consumer loans, and servicer advances. This is a levered portfolio of assets, targeting lifetime net yields in the 15% range. Over the years, the company has shifted its focus, pushing more towards MSR ownership (versus excess), as well as a heavier focus on residential securities and call rights (more on that later). Obviously the multi-trillion dollar domestic housing market is extremely sensitive to macroeconomic trends, from borrower health to interest rates. In general, I think interest rates are a good place to start, so today’s topic of discussion is this ubiquitous slide, which has found its home in most New Residential presentations going back for quite some time, and is now relatively well-known by most retail investors:

It forms the foundation for the bullishness investors continue to have for the firm, given many continue to operate under the assumption that New Residential has reached this perfect zen-like state of balance; rates go up, MSR values go up without any real negative impact elsewhere in the portfolio. Rates go down, residential mortgage backed securities (“RMBS”) and call right values increase without any major downside implications. Missing here in this slide is any mention of a “negative” situation – perhaps not a surprise from public company management in general, and not at all surprising to me given this is a Fortress entity (anyone that follows Fortress knows that I’ve been less than kind to how these permanent capital vehicles are operated).

As unlikely as that situation is, I’m here to tell you that the MSR portfolio fair value is going to get absolutely pummeled in a lower interest rate environment. The two largest drivers of MSR value are prepayment speeds and discount rates, both of which have outsized impacts on portfolio valuation. Recapture agreements, while nice in a vacuum, will not do much to weather that storm, and New Residential admits as much elsewhere in its presentation (“Recapture provisions will not fully protect against decreases in returns”). For a little context here, the company has these agreements in place, in which the company automatically receives a new MSR interest if the current servicer originates a new loan used to refinance an existing one. Simplistically, this means New Residential does not lose the income stream as it would traditionally. Recapture rates vary significantly by product type and issuer, which makes forecasting portfolio-wide recapture rates a little dicey. The more competitive the mortgage market is, the more unlikely a recapture will take place (borrowers going with a different lender to save money), as well as sensitivity to lender reputation or a customer’s perception of service. In general, non-agency loans have a tendency to have lower recapture rates, but at the same time are also the juiciest MSRs to own, so it’s a game of risk/reward. At the end of the day, recapturing 20% of loans from going off your books is great and better than nothing, but that doesn’t change the fact that four times that number are leaving your books and the fair value of what remains held is coming down significantly.

This ties into volume and future growth. Prepayment speeds within the New Residential portfolio (including recapture) are 14% today, near a three-year high. This is despite the fact that overall MSR market prepayments have come down recently, so the prepayment speed advantage the company has traditionally enjoyed has eroded to some extent. Given portfolio statistics have not moved much (New Residential concentrates on loans that are smaller, have lower average FICO scores, and are “seasoned”/older), there isn’t much to point to as to why, other than servicers may be facing higher competition (Ocwen’s (NYSE:OCN) legal issues where it is barred from origination in certain states isn’t helping either). From a volume perspective, given the portfolio’s current size, New Residential has to buy $77B in MSRs annually to maintain its size (which it needs to maintain the distribution). That isn’t a difficult number to source in the market, but eventually the question becomes whether the market continues to price so profitably, and whether New Residential can source debt at attractive rates. In the immediate term, all looks well. This is a business of scale, and New Residential has the leverage. This has been a buyer’s market for years, as non-bank servicers like PHH (PHH) and Ocwen shed assets, as well as larger banks like Citi (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) trim exposure to the MSR market as well. If/when this changes, New Residential may find it harder to find deals that meet its internal hurdle rates for returns. Capital will naturally flow to where it generates highest returns, and investors shouldn’t expect New Residential to exist in the current idealized position forever. If management thought that to be the case, I would certainly think they’d have much higher rates of common stock ownership (1.3% of the float, not the greatest number).

Counterparty Risk

This one has been beaten to death a little bit, but its worth a little repeat because some of the nuanced detail is missing. I’d suspect most investors know that New Residential does not own or operate its own servicing platform – it relies on others to do the servicing for it. Everyone is happy in this case; servicers like Ocwen or Walter (WAC) get a bunch of loans to service, perhaps at a tiny incremental profit, and it allows them to leverage the high fixed cost base of being a servicer in this market. Unfortunately, margins are too tight, particularly within agency-backed loans. Why? Governmental agencies have mandated 25bps as the standard servicing fee for performing agency-backed loans, and that number has not moved for years. It’s a non-negotiable number. Servicing costs have risen, but pay has not. That is why you see everyone avoiding servicing these types of loans like the plague, and why so many are getting out of the business.

New Residential finds itself between a rock and a hard place then. There are few servicers that have the scale to service loans within its portfolio, never mind profitably, so that is why it has continuously stepped in recently to support companies it has existing relationships with. While the company does have options if a servicer ends up in a bankruptcy scenario, it doesn’t have many, and management has begun to be more proactive in defending itself. Beyond backstopping servicers like Ocwen, the company began taking full ownership of the entire MSR, not just the excess, in order to retain more full control over the cash flow stream. Even with full ownership, in the event of a bankruptcy, New Residential would have to find a new subservicer, negotiate an agreement (most likely at less favorable terms), and coordinate the approval of all parties with a vested interest. Further, several of the company’s financing facilities consider the default of a servicer/subservicer to be an event of default, which would trigger immediate paydown scenarios. We aren’t privy to the details of each and every debt facility, but New Residential has $5.5B of debt held on these servicer advance notes where these provisions are highly likely to be present. It is not in New Residential creditors’ best interest to throw the company under the bus in that type of situation, but creditors always love opportunities to squeeze out more money on more favorable terms.

New Residential also outlines the case in which its MSR and other assets could be viewed as unsecured obligations in the event of a bankruptcy, payable from unencumbered assets to be shared among all of a counterparty’s creditors. While a servicer bankruptcy of a large scale has yet to occur, I think it's almost assured that other creditors would view a transfer to New Residential of MSR assets as unscrupulous, and would petition the bankruptcy court to void those transactions. In the event of bankruptcies, everyone is out to get one another in this regard, and creditors aren’t going to give money flowing to New Residential a free pass without trying to make claims against it – there simply wouldn’t be much to lose.

Takeaway

For fear of dragging this out too long, I didn’t touch on the non-agency securities and call rights section the portfolio, one that has its owns pros and cons within a changing interest rate environment. We’ll save that story for another day, but it is one that has a lot of importance for New Residential going forward given their continued interest in call rights acquisitions, likely in response to providing hedging risk if interest rates do decline.

Overall, I do like New Residential as a company, and I don’t think investors will get hurt in the short term on the long side. But sentiment comes across a little too bullish when it comes to the company maintaining its current yield, and there are several situations where the firm could get into trouble when it comes to maintaining the payment stream to investors. I’m a fan of concentrated positions to generate alpha, but only in cases where the pricing disconnect is clear, and company operations are transparent. For anyone outside of the industry that can actively track and follow market activity and pricing trends, I don’t see how smaller investors can stay abreast of what is going on within the business before the rest of the market reacts. That’s a position of weakness that I’m not fond of having within core positions; so my advice here is to size appropriately.

