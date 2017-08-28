Protectionism Heats Up In The Renewables Sector

The share prices of biodiesel producers FutureFuel (FF) and Renewable Energy Group (REGI) reversed course and rallied last week (see figure) on the news that the U.S. government had decided to impose steep import tariffs on biodiesel from Indonesia and Argentina. While still a preliminary decision, the amounts of the duties (up to 68% and 64% on biodiesel from the two countries, respectively) is above the 15% level that Argentinian exporters say is necessary to keep them out of the U.S. market. The move, which will potentially be applied in a retroactive manner, comes after the U.S. National Biodiesel Board accused exporters in those countries of shipping their product to America at below-market prices.

Biodiesel producers have certainly been struggling through a low-margin environment over the last year as petroleum prices have remained stubbornly low. Historical data collected by Iowa State University shows that summer production margins this year have been well below last year's levels, let alone the highs experienced as recently as 2013. While domestic demand for biodiesel continues to be strong given the support provided by the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] blending mandate, investors in the sector had hoped for better prices, making the alleged dumping especially galling to producers. Argentina and Indonesia have been responsible for the overwhelming majority of U.S. biodiesel imports in recent years (79% of the total in 2016) and were natural targets for the imposition of any tariffs.

The preliminary import tariff is not the first major protectionist development to impact biodiesel producers of late, let alone the broader renewable energy sector. Proposals to replace the biodiesel blenders' tax credit, which expired at the end of last year, with a biodiesel production tax credit received a major boost when Donald Trump won November's presidential election after running on a protectionist platform; earlier this year legislation creating such a credit (worth $1/gallon) was introduced in Congress. Whereas blenders' credits are awarded to blenders without distinguishing between "American" biodiesel and "international" biodiesel the proposed production credit would be awarded directly to American producers. The inability of Congress to pass major pieces of legislation in 2017 to date has weakened expectations for the production credit's implementation to an extent, although policymakers are now pushing for it (or provisions that would retroactively renew the blenders' credit) to be included in President Trump's tax reform legislation.

Many U.S. producers of solar PV panels are hoping that the Department of Commerce's willingness to impose import tariffs on biodiesel production signals the potential for similar action in response to the trade case implemented by Suniva and SolarWorld Americas. Those petitioners have requested the imposition of import tariffs and a price floor on certain types of solar PV panels that are sourced from abroad, sparking a fierce debate in that sector between some (but not all manufacturers) and installers. Both sides of the argument have sponsored economic studies to support their claims of jobs growth, and the final decision will ultimately be made by a Trump administration that has been as supportive of the fossil fuels that cheap solar PV competes against as it has been of the domestic manufacturing sector. June's strong rally in the share prices of major solar power companies on both sides of the debate, including First Solar (FSLR), SunPower (SPWR), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Yingli Green Energy (YGE), JinkoSolar (JKS), Sunrun (RUN), and Vivint Solar (VSLR) have eased back in August (see figure) as the trade case has heated up and uncertainty has grown.

The sharp debate over the requested solar PV import tariff is especially notable given the policy backdrop against which it is taking place. The Trump administration's decision at the beginning of the summer to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, which the Obama administration had committed the country to, has coincided with a wave of ambitious renewable electricity penetration targets being created at the state level, especially by California (a proposed 100% by 2045) and (an established 50% by 2030 with a energy storage target in the works). Many states have had great success in promoting renewable electricity capacity via renewable portfolio standards. That said, the ability of states to influence prices pales in comparison to that of the federal government.

Whereas insufficient feedstock is available to allow biodiesel consumption to displace more than a small percentage of diesel fuel consumption, solar PV could meet all of the country's electricity needs, at least in theory (and in practice huge hurdles exist, including the intermittency problem and solar PV's tiny share of the existing market outside of California). Put another way, solar PV's growth potential is vastly greater than that of biodiesel, barring a major breakthrough in microalgae commercialization, making the former especially sensitive to capacity investment costs. The imposition of import tariffs would benefit many U.S. solar PV manufacturers but at the expense of both installers and larger state penetration targets.

As important in the eyes of environmental groups, the creation of a price floor would limit the ability of solar PV to compete in states with the cheapest electricity prices. Since electricity prices continue to be broadly correlated with the carbon intensity of a state's grid (New York State has one of the lowest-intensity grids but some of the highest prices, whereas West Virginia is just the opposite), a floor would limit the ability of solar PV to compete in the states in which it could have the largest impacts on human health (via particulate matter emissions) and the environment (via CO2 emissions).



The Trump administration continues to have the ability to shape the renewable energy sector for years to come despite a lack of success in passing major Congressional legislation. As the debate over import tariffs and the proposed biodiesel tax credit shows, many of the impacts that will result from these changes will be immediately felt by investors in the affected firms. Protectionism appears to be on the rise in the U.S. renewable energy sector.

