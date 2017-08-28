Benchmark Wants To 'Publicly Slander' Me: Kalanick

In a court filing today, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick repeats that he believes his disagreement with Benchmark should be submitted to arbitration

Uber (UBER) has a new CEO, but the battle between its board and former CEO Travis Kalanick continues to rage.

Today, Kalanick filed a claim with the American Arbitration Association. Delaware Chancery Court's Sam Glasscock is expected to rule on the arbitration issue as early as this Wednesday. If he agrees with Kalanick, then the legal mess goes behind closed doors. If not, it will force Kalanick to provide more specific rebuttals to Benchmark's charges than he has done so far.

Money line: "To allow Benchmark to proceed in this forum on its claims would contravene the express terms of Section 5.18 of the Voting Agreement and Delaware law, would turn the presumption in favor of arbitration on its head, and would expose the company to significant and unnecessary harm for no reason other than Benchmark's desire to use this forum to publicly slander Mr. Kalanick with its fabricated allegations."

Below is today's filing by Kalanick:

