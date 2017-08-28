Bitcoin Vs. PayPal

I've recently been writing a lot about Bitcoin. That's brought my focus back on banks like Wells Fargo (WFC), but also credit card companies like Synchrony Financial (SYF) and American Express (AXP):

This activity has also reminded me to review PayPal (PYPL) again. I'll take a look at PayPal as a possible investment right now. Then, I'll compare PayPal with Bitcoin for added depth.

Brief Overview of PayPal Earnings

On July 27th PayPal reported with solid results:

Revenue increased 18% to $3.136 billion, 20% FX-neutral revenue growth

GAAP EPS increased 27% to $0.34, non-GAAP EPS increased 27% to $0.46

Furthermore...

Earnings beat by $0.03 and revenue also beat by $50M (18.5% YoY). I was also surprised to see a huge increase in active customer accounts - 6.5 million active accounts with new additions up 80%. That's so big, it makes me think they are pulling a Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), creating fake accounts. And, I saw that transactions were up 23%.

PayPal's Bigger Picture Beyond Moving Money Around

Here's a nice strategic overview of the results by Dan Schulman:

"Our strong results reflect PayPal’s transformation from a single product to a platform company, from a vendor to a strategic partner to both merchants and ecosystem players, and from a checkout option to an increasingly more central way for consumers to manage and move their money."

Integrations and partnerships include tie-ups with Baidu (BIDU), JPMorgan (JPM), Visa (V), Apple (AAPL) and several others. These are big players with deep pockets getting into bed with PayPal. We're far beyond eBay (EBAY) at this point, deep into the financial circulatory system. They are making friends with the big guys.

PayPal is also enjoying the relentless thrust of "mobile first" payments.

"Approximately 34% of payment volume came through a mobile device and mobile payment volume increased 50% over the same period last year to approximately $36 billion."

Furthermore, there's still tremendous room for growth. Consider:

"According to management, approximately 85% of all commerce transactions around the world are still made in cash, and the total addressable market for PayPal over the long term is worth nearly $100 trillion."

I don't want to overreach but it's important to know that the ocean is big. As long as PayPal can tap into the opportunity, and they don't screw up, growth can almost happen automagically. It's really about catching the shift to digital commerce and digital money.

PayPal Versus Bitcoin

PayPal is well positioned for growth. There's a tremendous tailwind pushing this company forward as the world moves from cash to bits and bytes.

But, would it make more sense to invest in Bitcoin? After all, Bitcoin is a digital currency. Isn't that really what PayPal is all about? Let's peel away some layers of the onion.

It's true. Bitcoin isn't widely accepted, but it's now starting to show up in the real world:

"Bitcoin ATM machines have appeared, issuing the cryptocurrency from an unlikely array of convenience stores, vaping outlets and barbershops."

What can you buy?

Hotel Rooms

Pizza

Flights

Computers

Jewelry

There are other examples. The point is that it's slowly becoming real.

That doesn't automatically mean we should put in our money. That's just one clue at the opportunity.

Instead, we have to look here:

Bitcoin has a market value of over $70B right now. It's been on a rampage.

(That's why it's noteworthy, not because it's real or not real. People holding a lot of Bitcoin are getting rich.)

Just looking at the first half of 2017:

And while you can invest in Bitcoin directly (e.g., using Coinbase) you might simply wish to put money in the Grayscale Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC). There are good reasons for both, if you're looking to jump into the fire.

That's really the bigger question. Should you put money into Bitcoin or PayPal?

We already know that PayPal is a strong and growing business. We know that the stock has done well, too. Take a look at one year performance:

Source: Seeking Alpha

While the P/E is a bit rich for my blood, earnings are strong, and we're near a 52-week high. So, there's been a good opportunity for capital gains here.

But, quite frankly, it's not the growth numbers that are grabbing my attention with Bitcoin or PayPal. It's not even the core fundamentals, in the normal sense. Instead it's something more profound.

Investing in PayPal Versus Speculating with Bitcoin

First, I don't think that Bitcoin will go to zero. But, that doesn't mean it's a normal or regular investment, especially for conservative value-oriented investors. Instead, anyone putting money into Bitcoin has to accept that it's a speculation.

Warren Buffett gives us insight on this topic:

"A century from now the 400 million acres of farmland will have produced staggering amounts of corn, wheat, cotton, and other crops -- and will continue to produce that valuable bounty, whatever the currency may be. Exxon Mobil will probably have delivered trillions of dollars in dividends to its owners and will also hold assets worth many more trillions (and, remember, you get 16 Exxons). The 170,000 tons of gold will be unchanged in size and still incapable of producing anything. You can fondle the cube, but it will not respond."

Like gold, you cannot fondle Bitcoin.

We can debate if gold is an investment or not at another time. What matters here is that Bitcoin is like gold in that it doesn't produce anything. Therefore, almost by definition it's a speculation. As a speculation, it's not going to be an "investment" for a huge number of value-oriented, conservative investors.

Yes, you can put real money into Bitcoin but it won't create or do anything for you to actually create more money, like farmland.

Sidebar: I like to think about how farmland can create money which allows me to buy more farmland. Lather, rinse, repeat. But when you hold Bitcoin? It can go up or down in value, but you can't use Bitcoin to directly buy more Bitcoin because it's not producing anything.

You might argue that Exxon Mobil (XOM) doesn't produce anything either, because it's selling a commodity. That quickly falls apart because of the production and transformation that Exxon provides, plus the transportation and much more. It's doing something with the raw materials and bringing something to the market for buyers. It's creating value.

That's exactly what PayPal is doing, but in a different way. We can place value on PayPal. You can use PayPal for actions like:

e-commerce checkouts

online invoicing

offline and online payment flow

point-of-sales support

providing lines of credit

In other words, at a minimum, PayPal is a value-adding business on top of the money that flows through it. Your investment in PayPal is an investment in the infrastructure, the business relationships, e-commerce software, and more.

PayPal is a money company but it's also a "value layer" on top of the money.

Therefore, we come to the second point. We can place some value on PayPal's digital products and services: we can determine intrinsic value of PayPal.

I do think we can calculate the intrinsic value of Bitcoin, but it is dramatically more difficult.

So again, PayPal wins as an investment at a deep level because it's way more transparent to the eye of an investor. As a growth company, PayPal might be a little bit speculative but it's way less speculative than Bitcoin.

Please understand that you might make more money with Bitcoin. In fact, you might always and forever be able to make more money with Bitcoin. However, that will be a matter of successful speculation not because of due diligence or fundamental analysis. Conservative, value-oriented investors around the world are nodding their heads in agreement with this line of reasoning.

Conclusion: It seems obvious to me that PayPal is a better investment than Bitcoin. The first reason is that Bitcoin isn't an investment at all but a speculation. The second reason is that we can understand and place real value on what PayPal does for people and businesses. It's an investment because it doesn't just store value or dollars, but instead it creates value in the market.

It's critical to understand that Bitcoin may substantially outperform PayPal well into the future, and perhaps forever.

Just because Bitcoin is a "speculation" and "doesn't create value" we cannot ignore the fact that millions own it. If we reach a true tipping point, and more people and business start accepting it, and using it, the value could be astronomical (upwards of $100K in 10 years).

In short, if you want to own an understandable, fast growing company in the world of digital currency then PayPal is worthy of your due diligence. On the other hand, if you're looking to take on enormous risks with equally enormous, world-changing potential, then Bitcoin is worthy of your further investigations.

No matter what, both PayPal and Bitcoin are part of the digital money explosion. Stay frosty.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM,AXP,WFC,AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.