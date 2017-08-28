Another Solid Dividend Hike From RBC

This article is the first in a series covering the Canadian banks. Stay tuned for the next four covering Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

It's my favorite time of earnings season. The Canadian banks all report back to back and I look forward to checking in and seeing how these companies have done over the past quarter. The Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is the largest of the 5 big banks, and for good reason. The bank is rock solid, with an AA- credit rating, and a leading market share in nearly every category in Canada.

RY is an excellent bank, and offers a generous ~4% yield well covered by cash flow and growing strongly. The company is not expensive on an absolute basis, but it is trading slightly over its average valuation in the recent past. However, its valuation is in-line with its long-term P/E ratio. I see RY as making the right moves to continue its highly successful operations well into the future, and it is a core holding in the financial industry. As fellow contributor Dale Roberts said in the comments on my last article, "I think Royal has been at a wonderful entry point for over 100 years? We are almost always able to buy a generous earnings yield and dividend yield that is well above market average."

RY was able to continue its recent trend of strong volume growth this last quarter. Commercial business was particularly strong, with business deposits up 14% and loans up 11%. Additionally, the bank is partnering with a large automaker to supply subvented auto financing which should be a strong contributor to personal loans. Personal deposits were up 1.3% and loans grew by about 1%. Finally, mortgages were up 6% in a strong Canadian housing market. These volume gains are solid, and what I have come to expect from following the bank. Earnings per share adjusted for the sale of the bank's home and auto manufacturing business were up 8% YOY, with a 5% uptick in net income with the difference reflecting a modest stock buyback.

The City National segment in America continues to perform well. The Wealth Management segment saw 16% revenue growth YOY, and added over 450 new staff to facilitate an expansion into Washington, D. C., Minneapolis, and New York. City National continues to be a strong growth avenue for RY, and it's good to see the bank so successful in its American operations.

The bank's return on equity was down somewhat YOY, with last year's third quarter registering 18%. However, management targets over 16%, and these returns are much higher than those available south of the border for the most part.

The bank's capital position remained strong and stable. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.9% is significantly higher than the mandated 6% from the Basel III accords. This ratio is a good metric showing a bank's core equity capital in relation to its risk-weighted assets. That figure can be used as a form of stress test for banks showing how well they would be able to handle issues.

RY has continued improving its efficiency ratio, as well. This metric is based on a bank's expenses compared to total revenues. The bank has maintained a lead in this category over the years, likely due to its large scale in most cases. The metric can be used like an inverse margin to show a bank's ability to maintain a low overhead, which RY has made an effort to do over time. 450 jobs were recently cut, which caused $120 million in severance to be absorbed this last quarter. It's good to see continued progress in controlling costs despite the bank's massive scale. Going along with this, the bank cut back 25 branches YOY, improving efficiency in terms of location in urban centers. Management expects to be able to continue paring down its branch footprint as it grows its online and mobile capabilities.

The Canadian banks continue to push forward on the technology front in competition for customers' deposits. The company saw a 40% uptick in mobile transactions, which have now passed their online transactions. The bank has continued to roll out new updates to make their apps more useful, which is a win-win for the bank and its customers. The app is now able to connect with Siri for customers to tell their phone to pay their bills. Additionally, customers are now able to send payments through iMessage from their bank accounts. I'm not sure how much people value these additions, and I definitely don't use anything like this, but it will likely help the bank find long-term customers among the younger generation. All of these innovations and investments earned RY the J.D. Power award for highest customer satisfaction among the Canadian bank mobile apps. The future roll-out we may hear more about down the line is a type of roboadvisor called NOMI FIND & SAVE, which will use AI to provide advice to the bank's clients about their day-to-day finances to improve savings.

Net interest margin is the spread between what a bank makes on interest-earning assets versus what it pays out on its interest-paying liabilities. As interest rates rise, bank net interest margins generally expand, improving bank profits. The Bank of Canada raised rates for the first time since August 2010 this last quarter from 0.50% to 0.75%, after dropping twice in 2015 from 1% down to 0.50%. The bank will decide on another rate hike September 6, and the market appears to be pricing in a good chance of another hike before year end. The compression seen in the graph below is likely a short-term compression as management expects some recovery next year.

The Canadian housing market has cooled somewhat, much to the relief of bank shareholders. The overheating in the Toronto and Vancouver housing markets has brought back fears among investors of a 2008-esque panic. The two cities are limited in their sprawl, as shown above, and this has led to a rapid increase in housing prices, specifically condos. However, it seems that housing activity has moderated somewhat already, with the Canadian government likely the group to thank.

Earlier this year, the government of Ontario instituted a 15% non-resident speculation tax to try and curb the speculation occurring on real estate. Vancouver also instituted a tax at the beginning of the year on non-primary residences. I included a list of some of the moves by the government below from RY's analyst presentation, although it does go further back to the actual financial crisis.

The banks themselves have done a good job of keeping bad mortgages off the books, as well. Gross impaired loans were down in the retail loan portfolio by 9.5% QOQ, and RY has maintained a healthy portion of its mortgage portfolio insured to protect against a downturn. Additionally, as I've discussed before, the LTV ratios on the Canadian mortgages are signifcantly lower than many other places. Although the V (value) portion of that is inflated at the moment, the average Canadian with a mortgage at RY has close to 50% equity in their house. Therefore, it would take a 50% housing price downturn to make them underwater on the mortgage.

New originations in Toronto last quarter carried a LTV of 65%, with a portfolio LTV of 43%. Additionally, delinquency rates remain lower than the average at only 6 basis points. One concern could be the rising interest rate environment if the bank was holding a significant amount of ARM's, but 75% of the mortgage portfolio is fixed-rate, with an average FICO score on the uninsured portion of 790. I continue to believe that the Canadian regulations maintain a better environment all around to prevent a similar collapse to the financial crisis. That doesn't mean housing won't experience a downturn in Canada, which it likely will at some point, but that it won't be nearly as catastrophic as many fear.

RY Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

RY hiked the dividend for a second time this year by C$0.04 to C$0.91 per share. This brings the total dividend growth on the year to 9.6%, which is outstanding for a bank this size. The forward yield at today's exchange rate is 3.91% on American-held shares, and the bank has around an 8% average dividend increase percentage over the last 10 years. With a payout ratio of 44.5% and a target range of 40-50%, I see no reason to believe that the dividend growth will be any less than 5% in the coming years. With the company's very strong free cash flow generation and modest debt, its 4% yield is well covered and one of the safer ones in the market.

Looking at the bank's recent past, it is trading at a higher valuation than its average. However, its dividend yield is right around its average over the period (the FAST Graphs figure is incorrect).

Zooming out to the long-term graph, RY is trading on its average trendline at about 13X earnings.

Based on analyst estimates and a return to its recent average P/E of 12X, an investment in RY today would yield an annualized total return of about 8%. This is not the highest among the Canadian banks today, and RY hasn't been the best value at any point since I've covered the companies. However, its growth in America has been strong, and I think the bank is making all of the right moves to continue its success over the long-term.

