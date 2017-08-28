5 Reasons The Gilead-Kite Acquisition Might Work

There are five reasons that have me thinking this one might not be that terrible.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) is buying Kite Pharma (KITE) at $180 per share. The U.S.-based Kite is working on a cutting edge cancer therapies. I just wrote a favorable article on Gilead, and then it turns around and spends nearly $12 billion ($180 per share) on a company with analyst estimates of $200 million in sales by the end of 2018 and -$7 per share in earnings at end of 2018. Purely based on those numbers, this is a terrible acquisition. But there are some mitigating factors that have me thinking this might not be that terrible of a buy.

1. "We're a great cultural fit!"

The CEO touts strategic fit and similar cultures. I've gone deaf to sentences like that. They just don't even register. One of those things you have to live with as an investor is reading these company statements that are partially informative and partially a half-time commercial break. However, both are actually California-based biotechs. So it's probably more true than usual, and a good cultural fit is actually important to have an acquisition work out. For now, there is no indication they want to save on synergies through consolidating labs or manufacturing facilities, but it is a natural cost saver in the future.

2. They are buying a platform

Gilead stated the following in its release:

Axi-cel, coupled with Kite's leading manufacturing capabilities and its portfolio of next-generation technologies and therapy candidates, will serve as a foundation for Gilead's efforts to build an industry-leading cell therapy franchise.

It's encouraging to me that they are buying Kite to leverage their technology as a foundation to build a cell therapy franchise. This could be a potential win-win to shareholder bases of both companies, as Kite had to be somewhat prudent with their allocation toward R&D as they lacked operating cash flow. Gilead can aggressively allocate toward R&D to explore possibilities this technology could support.

3. Opportunities for added value

If we take Kite's pre-offer market value as a fair price, given the outlook of its operations, by definition Gilead is overpaying by 30% --except if Gilead adds enough value to the company to justify the 30% premium. We've already touched on one way Gilead could add value, which is by more aggressively ramping up R&D on a promising branch of research. Another way is through their manufacturing capabilities. Gilead has brought biotech products to market, and that's a notoriously difficult process. It's hard to imagine they are not accelerating the ramp-up and cost efficiency on Kite's products.

4. Reasonable premium paid

One of my holdings, Allergan (AGN), paid something like an 1,800% premium to acquire Tobira Therapeutics. It's not unusual for biotech acquisitions to take place at steep premiums to market. That was somewhat of an unusual premium, but biotech premiums can often be high. This year, they have been moderate at an average of 30%. But the years before, in 2015 and 2016, the average was a staggering 55%. Given the status of the industry, as illustrated by the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) still down from 2015 highs, this could have been a nice countercyclical investment.

IBB data by YCharts

5. Good track record

There's no denying Gilead has a good track record of generating solid returns on its investments (see chart below).

GILD Return on Invested Capital (10y Median) data by YCharts

Although there is a tremendous amount of variance associated with returns on capital in the biotech R&D business, a favorable track record is a good thing.

Conclusion

There's little doubt this acquisition is going to hurt near-term profitability metrics for Gilead. Its enterprise value to various income and cash flow metrics will take a beating. I always like to see companies return cash to shareholders, and Gilead has done quite a bit of that. It's just the safest thing and easiest to judge as an outside, non-biotech expert, investor looking in. However, there are signs this could be a sound acquisition. It's not guaranteed to work out, but if the market wasn't completely wrong on Kite Pharma to begin with, the premium is very reasonable. I don't see a reason in this acquisition to reverse my position on Gilead as an interesting buy.

