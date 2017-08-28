Finding Value In The Retail Sector

The sector-wide disruption and declines in retail over the past year have suppressed valuations and elevated yields to levels that are in many cases hard to resist. On the other hand, many cautious investors will only touch wide-moat leaders like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for fear of further major declines, despite their lofty valuations relative to growth prospects. However, investors should be mindful that there is a third category of business in the retail sector whose valuations have shared in the declines despite retaining strong growth prospects, creating a significant opportunity to capitalize on the price-performance disconnect.

It is no secret that over the past few years, the retail sector has undergone a rapid transformation as the "Amazon (AMZN) effect" has made a significant dent in numerous traditional "brick-and-mortar" retailers' performance, causing stock prices to crash and sending management teams scrambling to adjust their business models to cope with the internet threat. Over the past year alone, the retail sector has declined 13.7% while the S&P 500 has risen 12.23% and Amazon has surged 24.7%:

XRT data by YCharts

As a result of this industry-wide disruption that is testing the foundations of business models and causing previously high-flying companies to falter, investors are now presented with three categories of retail investments.

Category 1 consists of wide-moated market leaders like Wal-Mart and Amazon, whose massive scale and superior supply chains give them significant pricing power with suppliers and economies of scale low-cost and brand recognition advantages against smaller competitors. These strengths allow investors to sleep well at night, as their strong performance relative to the overall retail sector indicates:

WMT data by YCharts

WMT enjoys the position of the world's largest retailer, giving it significant pricing power with suppliers and vendors, thereby enabling it be the low cost leader (hence, its motto: "everyday low prices") and feature programs like Price Match. Combining its scale-driven advantages with its top-tier supply chain give it enormous clout to maintain and even grow market share through ever lower prices while remaining profitable. Wal-Mart has also strengthened its moat considerably by establishing itself as America's largest grocer and building a competitive online presence as well through both organic growth initiatives as well as acquisitions. WMT scored a major acquisition in Jet.com and has since added smaller complementary sites (e.g., ModCloth, ShoeBuy, and Moosejaw) to round out its online position. The company has also begun investing heavily in achieving online grocery shopping growth and is seeing an uptick in online sales growth:

AMZN enjoys the enviable position of being the world's dominant online retailer and is beginning to transition into the brick-and-mortar business as well. Its operational capabilities in distribution and fulfillment, vast online network strength, and emphasis on customer service, innovation, and reinvesting in its business combine to give it a moat that is seemingly unbeatable. Furthermore, its brand power, vast array of offerings at competitive prices, and innovative spirit attract loyal customers and top-caliber employees in an upward trending cycle that further strengthen its moat. An additional way which AMZN boosts revenues is through its third-party seller program on Amazon Marketplace (nearly 50% of total units sold in 2016) and increasing direct selling relationships with wholesalers and manufacturers (i.e., Nike). Finally, Amazon's recent partnership with Sears and acquisition of Whole Foods have added new areas of potential growth for the online giant and also gives it a direct avenue to begin establishing a brick-and-mortar grocery presence, after dabbling with online grocery sales for several years without much success. The company is already trying to harvest synergies between the businesses, including using Amazon's vast supply chain and network advantages to offer lower prices and a Prime-based rewards program.

Though both companies enjoy wide and widening moats, their high valuations relative to growth potential could limit share price upside in the near to medium term (note: Wal-Mart has a far lower PE forward and a nearly 25% lower PEG forward than Amazon because Amazon is expected to maintain a much higher growth pace for quite some time. Analysts forecast 5-year average growth of 27.56% for Amazon and just 5.88% for Wal-Mart):

WMT PEG Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts WMT PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Category 2 consists of no-moat former leaders like Macy's (NYSE:M), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) that used to command considerable market share and high profitability, but have recently become dirt cheap due to Amazon-related business declines.

M data by YCharts

While these businesses offer tempting valuations which could offer outsized returns if their businesses can outperform pessimistic market expectations (M is expected to shrink by 21.9% next year, FL is also projected to experience negative comps for the foreseeable future as management scrambles to find answers to its massive drop off in performance, and BBBY is also poised for continuing declines this year and next as it continues to make an effort to rightsize its brick-and-mortar/online balance), they also come with the high probability of further declines in their business models due to their lack of a moat to shield them from increasing competition and Amazon's and Wal-Mart's growing dominance. Many of these companies, including those mentioned here as examples, are trying to stabilize market share through increased and improved online presence and heavy promotions. In some cases, this may be enough, but as companies like Sears (SHLD) have demonstrated, sometimes it isn't.

M PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Clearly, this category poses significant risk and requires investors to do considerable due diligence to identify companies with strong comeback potential and then have the courage to invest in shares that may quite possibly experience further declines for some time before making a comeback. However, for those who can successfully identify the future Best Buys (BBY), the rewards could be rich:

BBY data by YCharts

The final category of retail investments consists of niche retailers like TJX Companies (TJX), Ross (ROST), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Lowes (LOW), and Home Depot (HD) have managed to sustain their business performance fairly well over the past year by carving out narrow moats. TJX and ROST have developed a loyal niche following through their combine name brand apparel with cheap prices enabled by their supply chain strength and vendor size and flexibility. DLTR combines bargain prices with convenient store size and location to appeal to a similar niche of bargain hunting shoppers. TSCO targets rural America with products that in many cases are not feasible to ship and a customer and community service focus that has built a loyal niche as well. WSM has established a niche moat in the home furnishing space by combining offerings for each age group with extremely detailed analytics. The company has gathered decades worth of data with 100 data points captured per transaction, enabling targeted marketing and strategic decision making to drive strong customer service, timely product additions, and customer brand loyalty. WSM has further strengthened its moat by establishing a strong online presence (52% of FY16 revenues came from online sales) and combining it with in-store displays and furnishing services to provide consumers with full-spectrum convenience that online retailers like AMZN cannot mach. LOW and HD have established themselves as the go-to stores for home building and home repair supplies and once again enjoy a moat due to their strong customer service/in-store experience and internet-resistant products. All of these companies, like WMT, have been successfully building their online and mobile presence and boast strong IT-integrated supply chains that enable them to balance competitive pricing with sustainable margins. Despite this, they have still shared in recent sector-wide declines:

TJX data by YCharts

While these businesses face some risks (TJX and ROST are in stiff competition with each other and also face exposure to online and other retail apparel competition, DLTR continues to grapple with successful integration of Family Dollar and paying down the heavy debt it accrued through that acquisition, TSCO faces unpredictable weather and energy market patterns, WSM (exposure to the housing market and low price competitors), and LOW and HD also face stiff competition with each other and face heavy exposure to the housing market) - giving them a narrower moat than WMT and AMZN - their successful strides in carving out niche moats imply that the odds appear good in each case that they will continue to experience strong growth relative to their current valuations (which have been beaten down out of proportion to fundamentals due to general market bearishness on the retail sector as a whole). Though these companies are comparatively small and therefore have narrower moats than WMT and AMZN, they do offer higher potential upside due to their lower valuations relative to growth:

TJX PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts TJX PEG Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway:

For those looking for security in the retail sector, WMT and AMZN are their best bets as their moats are extremely strong and only growing stronger with each new acquisition and competitive innovation. In category 2, value propositions are plentiful and, for the ambitious Deep Value investor with sufficient perception and patience, could provide rich rewards. However, my view is that category 3 combines a disconnect between price and performance with minimal downside risk, thereby presenting the best risk-reward balance. Each of these companies has a business model that appears to have a good chance of not only surviving, but thriving in the midst of the ongoing disruption and transition in the sector and come at attractive valuations relative to risk and growth prospects. My personal favorites are TSCO (down significantly from recent highs despite its moat remaining intact and has strong comeback potential that the market hasn't properly priced in), WSM (consistent business performance combined with cheap valuation and pristine balance sheet), and LOW (very attractive forward P/E and PEG combined with a strong earnings and dividend growth record), though investors who want further diversity might do well to open positions in all six businesses mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.