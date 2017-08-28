Dunkin' Needs A Change In Concept, Not A Change In Name

Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) is facing an identity crisis. The company's experimentation with dropping "Donuts" from the name is the latest attempt to transition its image away from doughnuts and become more of a destination for beverages, specifically coffee. With higher customer satisfaction ratings than Starbucks (SBUX) and record-breaking beverage sales, a pivot away from doughnuts is understandable. Despite the success of its drinks, consumers view Dunkin' largely as a doughnut shop. Given the Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pizza Hut experiences with new names, a name change is unlikely to be sufficient to change Dunkin's image. Only by fully embracing an identity as a coffee shop can Dunkin' realize its full potential as a coffee shop and a direct competitor of Starbucks and other coffee shops.

Despite Dunkin' Brands' link to Dunkin' Donuts, the company has owned a large portfolio of doughnut and ice cream stores for many years. In 1989, the owner of Baskin-Robbins, Allied-Lyons, acquired Dunkin' Donuts. After other acquisitions and mergers in subsequent years (including Mister Donut), the conglomerate adopted the name Dunkin' Brands in 2004. Today, the company consists of 11,000 Dunkin' Donuts locations in over 60 countries, not including its Baskin-Robbins and Mister Donut shops. However, despite the international footprint, strong beverage sales, and higher customer satisfaction ratings, Dunkin' Donuts lags Starbucks in two key areas-revenue and net income. Starbucks, with over 25,000 locations, has a market capitalization of approximately $78.5 billion. Dunkin' Brands market capitalization is only $4.8 billion, a figure that includes just under 19,000 stores when all Dunkin' subsidiaries are included. In fiscal 2016, Starbucks generated $21.3 billion in revenue compared with $630.9 million for the Dunkin' Donuts segment, $828.9 million for Dunkin' Brands overall. Net income for the Dunkin' parent company for fiscal 2016 was $195.6 million compared with $2.8 billion for Starbucks. The numbers are somewhat misleading since Starbucks operates most stores and Dunkin' is a franchisee, and collects only a small percentage of gross sales in continuing fees. However, because Starbucks derives 10% of its revenue from licensing, the company is also outperforming Dunkin' in that area as well.

The fact that Starbucks is generating more than thirty-four times the revenue and ten times as much net income should be alarming to Dunkin's investors, especially since Starbucks operates only 25% more locations. Dunkin' should consider a change in direction, however, instead of dropping "Donuts" from the doughnut shops, the company could establish a coffee house and a brand of its own, one known as "Dunkin' Coffee." Dunkin' Coffee could offer a coffee house experience in shops comparable to similar establishments. Given Starbucks stronger revenue numbers and its dense footprint in the U.S. compared to Dunkin' Donuts, stores geared around coffee have a mass appeal that doughnuts shops appear to lack. And while Dunkin' serves coffee with mass consumer appeal, consumers could want a different in-store experience than one enjoyed in a doughnut shop or ice cream parlor. A coffee house approach would allow Dunkin' to sell the coffee house experience along with its coffee. Finally, Starbucks' behavior at times has alienated many consumers who do not align politically with the views of Howard Schultz, Starbucks former CEO. While many independent and regional coffee houses exist, only Dunkin' has both the national and international footprint by which it could compete with Starbucks in every major market.

Dunkin' Brands needs a strategic rebranding to reach its full potential with its coffee line and with the company as a whole. The Dunkin' parent company has managed several different businesses for many years. A coffee house would likely be more upscale than its other businesses. However, given Dunkin's popularity in the coffee segment and its high customer satisfaction ratings, a coffee shop format potentially could create a new line of business, win customers from Starbucks, and increase Dunkin's revenues. In addition, with Starbucks public relations missteps, many consumers are likely looking for alternative coffee chains. Assuming the company embraces upscale coffee houses, the future location of choice for informal business meetings, book clubs, and coffee dates could be Dunkin' Coffee.

