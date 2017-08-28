Target: Is It A Buy Yet?

Comps are showing positive signs, but it might not be enough to make an investment decision.

Target (TGT) is finally showing signs of recovery on the comparable store sales front. As its digital agenda gets more focus from management, what are the indicators that Target has the strength to get back to sustained growth? Is it time to buy TGT now, or should investors wait it out. If it's the latter, what's the ideal time frame that will validate Target's future potential to keep growing?

The company's lack of geographical diversification may look a like a bad thing, but for Target investors, I believe the opposite is true. Under normal circumstances I would have preferred to see a company that's not trapped in a single region. But these are not normal circumstances, and the global retail market is undergoing a seismic shift due to e-commerce. Target operates in one single market, the United States, and both life and death depend on its performance in this market.

The advantage of that might sound a little counterintuitive, but this allows Target to keep its focus on the US like a laser because there is no escape route. Management knows that they need to pick up the pace or perish.

By January 18, 2017, Target had 1,802 stores across the United States; a penetration that is even lower than Wal-Mart's (WMT) Supercenters alone. I don't expect Target to run like a hare right now to increase store count, because the ideal move would be to leverage online sales with its physical store footprint. But once the ship is righted, the company could look at increasing store count and improving its logistics chain. Wal-Mart has already shown how it can be done, and I expect Target to follow its footsteps in the United States.

Target's annual revenue declined from $73.785 billion in 2015 to $69.495 billion in 2016, a 5.85% drop.

The retailer clearly lost a huge opportunity to leverage what it has had over the last few years: its operating margins. Gone are the days when higher quality and standout products will bring loyal customers walking through the door again and again. The retail arena of today is little more than a pricing game. Though I don't think Target will now ditch its position and go for the 'lowest price possible' position, the excess of 5% operating margin does give the company plenty of room to move things around, should it choose to do that.

A little sidebar on pricing is in order here. Believe it or not, Amazon (AMZN) is not the cheapest place to buy stuff, but it is definitely one of the most comfortable and convenient places to buy from. Moreover, the range of SKUs that Amazon offers and its inventory turnover validate this. Amazon's inventory turnover for the quarter ended June 2017 was 2.12 against Wal-Mart's2.03. That simply means that merchandize moves faster on Amazon. In terms of SKUs, Amazon far outstrips Wal-Mart, as the chart below shows us.

Source: Scrapehero

In terms of pricing, Amazon, surprisingly, isn't quite as aggressive as some of the wholesale giants, such as Costco (NASDAQ:COST).

"Recently a study from BMO Capital Markets tried to get to the heart of another shopper debate: Is Amazon or Costco a cheaper place to shop? The results were fairly surprising: After comparing prices for 54 common items at Amazon, Costco, and Costco.com, researchers found that physical Costco stores generally had the lowest prices, followed by the retailer's own website and then Amazon. Overall, prices were 17% cheaper at Costco.com than they were at Amazon, and prices for national brand items were 19% cheaper at Costco.com compared to Amazon." - Time

So, while pricing may not be the most important factor, what it does is to give the retailer a lot more wiggle room to compete with its peers.

Target's EBIT margin declined in 2016, but at 7.1%, is still quite higher than a lot of other retailers.

Target:2016 Annual Report

"Comparable digital channel sales increased 32 percent, on top of 16 percent growth in second quarter 2016." Target Q2-17 Press Release

Target is yet to capitalize on that strength, but we can now expect them to do so because management has made it a mission to improve the company's digital sales channel. Just as an example, they can utilize EBIT to subsidize some of the shipping costs, or cut prices on products, or offer plenty of promotions, thereby helping their double-digit online sales growth to expand even further. The pursuit of e-commerce growth might cannibalize store sales and end up reducing margins, but sales growth will eventually return once Target hits the right mix of store vs. online sales.

Investment Case

So, should you buy Target now?

Yes, you can, but understand the risks and keep a close eye over the next eight quarters as Target fights to stay relevant. After several quarters of comparable stores sales decline, Target posted improved numbers during the second quarter of the current fiscal, and the next eight quarters will give use a very clear picture of Target's future and its ability to compete in the current environment.

There is a reason why I say eight quarters. Achieving comparable store sales growth for four quarters is easier when comps declined for the preceding four quarters. Target's comparable store sales declined -1.1% during the second quarter of 2016 and increased 1.3% during the second quarter of 2017, a marginal increase when compared to their 2015 numbers.

Since Target's comps declined between Q2-16 and Q1-17, achieving comps growth in the next three quarters makes it clear that Target is able to hold its ground, but if they grows comps over the next eight quarters, then we know for sure that Target is able to bring more customers through its door or to its site despite the intense competition in the space.

Target's strong online growth, focus on smaller format stores and operating margins are the strengths the company has; these are what will help the company put up a strong fight. But what Target's management really needs to prove is that they can execute their plans effectively, and that we don't need another five years or ten years to see that - just eight more quarters, a testing period in which Wal-Mart and Amazon will keep growing at stronger rates than ever, eating market share from weaker retailers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.