Xoma Just Saved Itself Again

On Friday, Xoma (XOMA) announced that it had entered into a licensing agreement with Novartis (NVS). The stock closed the day higher by 24.30% to $11.10 per share on the news. In my opinion, this is a saving grace for Xoma. One that will turn things around for the company in the long-term. That is because it had been languishing with failed trials, and a lot of debt on its books. This new deal with Novartis could possibly boost its efforts and that's what Xoma needs.

The Big Deal

This deal involves Xoma out licensing its drug gevokizumab, which is a novel anti-IL-1 beta allosteric monoclonal antibody. Gevokizumab is currently developed to treat auto inflammatory diseases. That is just the first part of the targets being selected. The second use of the drug will be to develop potential cardiovascular candidates. If this deal is in in the early stages, why did the stock trade higher? That can be explained for a few reasons. For starters, Xoma received an upfront payment of $31 million. I wouldn't be inclined to say it is a monstrous amount of cash, but it should be sufficient to string the company along for quite some time before having to raise more cash. Secondly, Novartis took an equity stake of Xoma totaling $5 million. What that does is reinforce Novartis' belief that the drug has a good chance of eventually reaching the market. The third thing that was achieved, is that Novartis will settle Xoma's debt with Les Laboratoires Servier. At the same time, Novartis has amended its own old debt agreement with Xoma. It is providing a two year time frame before Xoma has to pay off Novartis for said debt. More about that prior deal with Novartis will be discussed below. The final good thing is that Xoma is eligible to receive pre and post commercialization milestone payments plus tiered high-single to mid-double-digit royalties on sales stemming from gevokizumab. Considering the terrible state Xoma was in, this deal is a life saver.

Life Saving Partnership

This deal comes as kind of a huge surprise. That is because just a few years ago in 2015, Xoma's drug gevokizumab failed a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with Bechet's disease uveitis. The phase 3 trial, known as EYEGUARD-B, enrolled a total of 83 patients with Bechet's disease uveitis. Patients were randomized to receive either 60 mg of gevokizumab or a placebo. Both were given as a subcutaneous dose once monthly on top of other current therapies. The primary endpoint of the study was time to first acute ocular exacerbation. Needless to say, the primary endpoint of the study failed. That wasn't the only trial failure for gevokizumab. Back in 2014, Xoma failed a phase 2 clinical trial in patients with osteoarthritis of the hand. Once again, its drug gevokizumab, failed to achieve the primary endpoint of the study. While gevokizumab didn't have success in these treatments, it is quite possible that it might achieve success in the new targeted indications. That won't be known until phase 1 trials have been completed. In the meantime, Xoma has been handed a lifeline by Novartis and that's what has caused the stock price to trade higher.

Some Hope

The good news is that Novartis has enough belief that the new indications might yield some good results. For now, Xoma is safe. Although, the company has not been twiddling its thumbs after some of these trial failures. It has been adding to the pipeline in hopes of reducing investor risk. A few months ago it reported positive clinical findings in small studies in patients with postbariatric surgery hyperinsulinism and congentical hyperinsulinism. In both studies patients were given XOMA 358. The company has established a pipeline full of many other candidates as well which can be seen on the company's website. The new additions to the pipeline should help reduce investor risk.

Not The First Time

This was not the first time Xoma was helped in terms of receiving funds to push its company through the year. After the phase 3 trial failure in Bechet's disease uveitis, Novartis came to the rescue in 2015 as well. The collaboration was to license and develop the anti-transforming growth factor-beta (TGFb) antibody program. That product candidate is XOMA 089, which is being developed as an oncology drug. At that time, Xoma received an upfront payment of $37 million, with the potential to earn $480 million in milestone payments. According to the most recent presentation from Xoma, XOMA 089 is currently in phase 1 clinical trials. The presentation also lists the pipeline with other fully licensed programs.

Financials

According to the 10-Q Sec Filing, Xoma has cash and cash equivalents of $12.5 million as of June 30, 2017. The company, before period end, received a $10 million milestone payment from Novartis, due to the 2015 license agreement with respect to XOMA 089. The company stated that it had sufficient cash until August of 2018. With the new upfront payment from Novartis for $31 million this past week, it has doubled the cash position. The new updated cash should be enough to carry the company past the original cash runway date of August 2018. That means that there shouldn't be any near-term risk of dilution.

Risks

There are a lot of risks involved with Xoma that investors should be aware of. The first is that gevokizumab failed two other trials in the past in different indications. That means there is no guarantee that success will be achieved in the new collaboration with Novartis. There are a pipeline full of other clinical candidates that could be successful, but that depends upon upcoming results. More about all these other pipeline indications won't be known until they achieve success in phase 2 trials.

Conclusion

Xoma's licensing agreement grants the company a double in the amount of cash on hand it has. It also gives big pharma validation for its new programs. The company has a pipeline full of other drugs that it can license out as well to obtain more upfront cash. If the company can continue to achieve positive results, like it did with two indications using XOMA 358, then it will continue to dig itself out of the hole that it has been in over the last few years.

