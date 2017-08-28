CBS Agrees To Acquire Australian Network Ten Broadcast Network

CBS will need to renegotiate Ten's debt load and turn its operations around in a highly competitive market.

Ten recently entered into bankruptcy administration and CBS was judged the winning bidder, beating out a Murdoch syndicate on its home turf.

Quick Take

US broadcast network CBS Corporation (CBS) has announced an agreement to acquire Australia’s Network Ten for an undisclosed sum.

Network Ten, commonly known as Ten in Australia, is one of five free-to-air broadcast networks in Australia and entered into voluntary administration in June.

With the deal, CBS is gaining an Australian broadcaster with a 9.3% national audience share (2016) but will need to move quickly to turn its loss-making operations around.

Target Company

Pyrmont, New South Wales-based Ten was founded in 1964 to provide free broadcast television content via owned and operated stations, which were expanded to cover Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Affiliate stations provide service to other parts of the country.

Management is headed by Paul Anderson, who has been with the firm since March 2011 when he joined as Chief Financial Officer.

Below is a brief overview video about Ten’s bankruptcy travails:

(Source: Australian TV Fan)

Ten’s main content offerings include a number of programs already provided by CBS, including NCIS, Madam Secretary, Scorpion, The Odd Couple, Elementary, Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods, Undercover Boss, 48 Hours and several others. (Source: Wikipedia)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

The parties to the deal haven’t disclosed the amount, which was provided during a bidding process while Ten is in administration.

Notably, competitive bidder Lachlan Murdoch and Bruce Gordon required a change to Australia’s media law, which has failed to materialize.

Ten’s creditors Murdoch, Gordon and James Packer essentially forced it into liquidation by not guaranteeing a $250 million line of credit, and CBS submitted a superior bid without the media law change contingency.

CBS stands to gain a significant stable of assets:

Core channel Ten

Digital channel Eleven

Digital channel One

Tenplay - Ten’s digital platform

As CBS Chairman and CEO Les Moonves stated in the deal announcement:

Network Ten is a prime broadcasting asset with over half a century of experience and brand equity in Australia. We have been able to acquire it at a valuation that gives us confidence we will grow this asset by applying our programming expertise in a market with which we are already familiar.

However, CBS will still need to renegotiate Ten’s debt load with its creditors.

The deal is widely being seen as a black eye for the Murdoch clan and a coup of sorts for CBS as it is in prime position to move forcefully into the Australian market, as long as it can turn around Ten’s operations.

Concurrent with the announcement, CBS also announced the pending launch of its CBS All Access subscription video on-demand service, which will leverage Ten’s assets in order to compete with the likes of Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN) Prime Video and Stan streaming services.

I expect CBS will bring its substantial balance sheet and media expertise to turn Ten’s fortunes around and may earn a significant market share in Australia in the process.

