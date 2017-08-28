Ford Motor: How Far Can It Drop This Time?

Ford Motor's (F) shares have not done much for shareholders lately. With investors being highly skeptical about Ford's U.S. sales trajectory, the auto company's shares have come under increasing pressure. Downside risks have grown significantly, and a lack of positive catalysts for the company are likely to lead to lackluster shareholder returns over the short haul. There is a considerable risk for Ford Motor's shares to drop below $10 in the next couple of months.

Ford Motor's sales are in a cyclical decline. Year-to-date, Ford Motor's vehicle sales have slumped 4.3 percent compared to the same period last year, and the auto company's last several months were less than inspiring, too. Ford's U.S. sales dropped 5.1 percent in June compared to the same month last year, and July was even worse: Ford Motor's U.S. sales in July slumped 7.5 percent year-over-year, largely due to lower fleet sales. With U.S. sales in a cyclical decline and even some investors fearing that the auto company could slash its dividend, it was hard for Ford Motor to attract any buyers into the stock.

With Ford Motor underperforming sales expectations, and investors being unimpressed by the company's rather solid second quarter results, there is a significant risk for the shares to go sideways, or to trend downwards. The question, therefore, is: How much downside does Ford Motor have, considering that management, by its own statements, expects profits to rebound in 2018.

From a valuation point of view, investors already get a huge margin of safety. Ford Motor's shares sell for about seven times next year's estimated profits, so Ford Motor is far from being overpriced and overvalued. But the point here is this: Investors don't care about Ford Motor's low valuation nor about its attractive dividend yield, which recently surpassed five percent. So, the argument that Ford Motor is a bargain, valuation-wise, is something investors are not willing to accept.

From a yield point of view, investors get a substantial bargain, too: Ford's shares yield 5.55 percent at the time of writing, which is a VERY attractive yield coming from a S&P 500 company. Yet, investors are not buying into Ford Motor. Why not? Because they expect even more downside on the back of contracting U.S. vehicle sales.

Personally, I think Ford Motor is good for another 10 percent drop, simply because investor sentiment is overwhelmingly against the auto company, and stocks are desperate for a correction. Worst case scenario: If Ford's August and September U.S. sales come in as soft as they were in June and July, shares could quickly fall below $10. If sales growth continues to miss expectations by a wide margin, there is even a chance for Ford Motor's shares to fall towards $9 over the short haul, representing approximately 17 percent downside.

Ford Motor is a great yield play (from my perspective) because I believe the dividend is sustainable. Yet, investors are not taking the bait. Since investors are on strike and almost appear to wait for more sales disappointments in the coming months, there is a significant risk of Ford's shares getting even clobbered again, especially if the company bombs with its August and September sales. As much as I love Ford Motor's regular dividend income, chances are that the shares are in for prolonged slump. Cautious investing to all.

