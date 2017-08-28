Turbulent Markets And Imperfect Execution May Mean An Opportunity With Benefitfocus

I believe Benefitfocus can grow revenue at a double-digit rate from here, supporting a fair value in the mid-$30s, but the company needs to return to a beat-and-raise cycle.

Management's sales approach seems to be on firmer footing, but competition is likely to get more intense in this multi-billion-dollar market given the increasing complexity and cost of benefits management.

It's great when a stock that you own is supported by a company posting ongoing beat-and-raise quarters with strong revenue growth and impressive margin leverage, but those stories rarely trade cheap for long and especially not in the software sector. On the other hand, if you find an opportunity to get into a story that has double-digit revenue growth potential at a decent price, it's a fair bet that something is not altogether right in the short term.

And so it is with Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT). I like the basic story here - a company that offers a cloud-based platform of tools that help carriers and employers manage increasing complex healthcare benefit programs. The “but” is that the company has not handled a sales strategy shift very well and it has also seen meaningful turbulence in its market from the uncertainties surrounding healthcare policy in the U.S. I believe both issues are fixable, and I think the stock offers decent upside albeit at the cost of elevated risk.

Complexity Is Good … For Benefitfocus

Managing employee benefits is an increasingly complex and expensive task for employers, as changing regulations, more offerings, and a desire for more “pick and choose” customization all adds to the burden of offering healthcare benefits. Benefitfocus offers solutions to those issues, including software platforms that can be used by carriers or companies to help with employee research, enrollment, management, and so forth.

While Benefitfocus used to generate the bulk of its revenue from carriers (like Aetna (NYSE:AET)) that use the company's offerings to administer group plans, the company has focused more on its employer-centered business in recent years and this segment now makes up over 60% of total revenue. Although the product offerings are not identical between the company's Carrier and Employer businesses, there is a lot of sharing in terms of information, technology, and so on.

Benefitfocus is basically a play on the increasing complexity of healthcare benefits and the cost of managing them. Some of this complexity has been driven by the ACA (aka “Obamacare”) and its various regulatory requirements, but there has been an overall shift toward defined-contribution plans versus defined-benefit plans, not unlike the shift seen long ago in retirement benefits. With that, employees are faced with a wider (and more confusing) array of choices and employers are faced with higher administrative costs – I have seen third-party estimates that it can cost an employer $100 per employee per month to manage these programs “manually”.

Like most other cloud providers, Benefitfocus generates revenue through product/service subscriptions, with clients having the option to pick and chose which products and services they need. While it used to be the case that most clients subscribed to just one product, now more than half of the client base subscribes to multiple products, and the company has seen good uptake with newer offerings like analytics tools and an ACA compliance tool.

Growth Has Slowed, And The Question Is How Easily This Can Be Fixed

A year and a half ago, things were going great – revenue was growing 30% or more in most quarters, gross margin leverage was coming along, and the company was seeing strong growth in customer counts. Then the business shifted to a lower gear and revenue growth slowed – up less than 10% in the last quarter and less than 20% for three straight quarters. While margins continue to scale up nicely (adjusted gross margin improved more than five points in the second quarter after improving four points in the first quarter) and the company now has four straight quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA, employer customer growth has definitely slowed, with year-over-year net additions falling below 100 in the second quarter.

Some of the trouble is easy to understand – since the Presidential election last November, there has been considerable uncertainty with respect to the fate of the ACA under the new administration. While the battle in Congress seems over for now (until next year, at any rate), many employers held off on committing to any changes in their benefits management during the debate and legislative maneuvers. That business should start to return in the second half of 2017, though I wouldn't ignore the risk that this entire process could be repeated again in 2018.

The more concerning part of the slowdown has come from a shift in the sales strategy that started over a year ago. Benefitfocus decided to allocate a significant portion of its Employer sales force toward targeting very large accounts (10,000 or more employees). While there's nothing wrong with hunting big game (and these efforts have led to winning customers like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)), it doesn't seem as though management prepared itself well for this transition; the remaining Employer sales force was apparently under-staffed and inexperienced, leading to poorer results in the channel of clients with 1,000 to 10,000 employees.

There are other issues that could be playing a role as well. Benefitfocus has had a problem retaining CFOs lately, with the prior two hires in 2016 each lasting less than six months. While the resignation of Dennis Story after only three months for “family reasons” could be entirely reasonable, the resignation of Jeffrey Laborde after five months is less so – Mr. Laborde took a job with private equity in part because he didn't wish to continue to commute (which leads to the question of why he took the job initially...).

I'd also observe that the company's rating on Glassdoor dipped below 3.0 in the summer of 2016 before rebounding back to a solid 3.8 most recently. Benefitfocus management has always talked a lot about their corporate culture, but I suspect that the company has been absorbing and fighting its way through some growing pains – not uncommon as a company transitions from $100 million toward $250 million in revenue and beyond, but still not great news for the stock.

There Are Still Attractive Opportunities To Grow

These growing pains at Benefitfocus are not fun, but I believe there are solid reasons for optimism. First, I do not see the U.S. healthcare/employment benefit landscape getting less complex. Even if the ACA is repealed, there will still be more companies adopting defined contribution plans, more interest in private exchanges (which Benefitfocus helps facilitate/manage), and more demands for flexibility and choice. Unless the U.S. adopts a mandatory single-payer system (which I don't see as particularly likely), Benefitfocus is likely to have a long runway of growth opportunities.

Benefitfocus currently has somewhere around 4% share of its Employer end-market, as measured by the number of companies it counts as customers versus the number of companies with 1K-plus employees (as opposed to revenue share). Moreover, management has restructured its sales approach in such a way that it will be simultaneously targeting large customers (10K-plus employees), more typical customers (1K to 10K) and expanded sales simultaneously.

This later point is important. Benefitfocus currently generates somewhere around $3 to $4 per employee per month from its Employer clients, versus a total addressable opportunity (if a client took on every subscription) of close to $8. While it's unreasonable to assume that every client will want every service, that still leaves a lot of room for that third sales team to work with existing customers to increase their usage of the company's products. Moreover, the company continues to upgrade its product offerings – as I said before, the ACA compliance offering has been well received, and analytics remains a significant growth opportunity as it offers the potential for companies to better understand their employees' needs and meet them as cost-effectively as possible.

Of course competition will be an issue. In addition to more traditional benefit management outsourcing providers like Aon Hewitt and Towers Perrin, Benefitfocus has real or potential competitors all around in names like ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), Workday (NYSE:WDAY), and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), as well as smaller rivals like Businessolver. Likewise, Benefitfocus faces competition from the DIY option - customized software systems can be expensive to develop and maintain, but larger companies sometimes prefer a solution they can control.

The Opportunity

While it is difficult to gauge from the outside looking in, Benefitfocus appears to be a responsive company that is willing to deal quickly (or as quickly as it can) with perceived flaws in its approach and tools. Moreover, the company has shown over time that it is not only willing, but actively works to engage its clients as to what sorts of services and solutions they need and want. All of this ties in for me into that often-murky concept of “corporate culture”, and I think Benefitfocus has a good approach in place to a multibillion-dollar market opportunity.

I expect revenue growth to re-accelerate into the mid-teens in 2018-2020 as the company gets past this turbulence in government policy and as the company's efforts to recruit large enterprise customers start to bear fruit – it takes upwards of a year to fully implement Benefitfocus's solutions, so there is always going to be a lag between customer counts and revenue. Over time, I expect that revenue growth will slow, but I expect low double-digit growth over the long term, with close to $700 million in revenue in ten years' time.

I believe that adjusted free cash flow will go positive in 2019 and expand into the mid-teens over time, but it is well worth noting that employee stock compensation is a large item on the cash flow statement. I exclude it from my calculations, but not everyone does (I argue that while it is a non-cash expense, it is still an expense that needs to be accounted for). Curiously, even with that more conservative approach, I get a DCF-based fair value not far removed from today's price, which is unusual (SaaS companies often trade well beyond their apparent fair DCF value).

I also use a growth/margin matrix that assigns a “fair” EV/revenue multiple based in part upon future ROICs and also in part on what investors have historically been willing to pay for a given level of growth and margin. That latter component adds meaningful volatility, as valuation multiples can swing wildly with growth investor enthusiasm/depression through a cycle. In any event, I come up with a “fair” multiple of about 4x forward revenue, which supports a price in the low-to-mid $30's today.

The Bottom Line

Benefitfocus looks like an interesting proposition. Although it trades above my conservative DCF fair value, I'm not bothered by that (and it does trade below the fair value if I add back stock compensation expense), and I believe the current forward multiple of 3.5x is too low relative to the revenue growth and margin improvement prospects. That said, all of this comes with plenty of risk. There may more be at play in the weaker customer numbers than I appreciate, including stiffer competition, and the shares are likely hamstrung until institutions are convinced that there are no more shoes to fall and the growth story is back in place. Still, for those who can take that risk, I think this is a speculation worth a closer look today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.