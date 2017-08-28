Superb Diversification In MTGE Investment Will Protect 9% Yield

MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE) has reported earnings and there are some key takeaways from this report that you need to be aware of. This name has been difficult to be in. You will recall that the company recently hiked its dividend after seeing numerous reductions. We used to really like this name years ago. We still remember having to say we were wrong that it was among the best of the best in the mREIT space. In fact, it fell apart along with the sector, and then had issues of its own. We saw continuing declines in key metric results, pressured income and a falling book value, leading to dividend cuts. What we once saw as a strong name became one that was weak struggled in 2015 and 2016. I have said the tunnel could be longer than we think. Shares are up over 60% from the low of $12.01 but can it be bought at these levels? The name has traded sideways mostly for months but is there a catalyst on the horizon?

Let us first discuss the numbers. In Q2, MTGE reported a $0.91 per share net income gain in the quarter. Of course that is a GAAP number and doesn't tell us whether the newly paid out $0.45 dividend was covered. Well, the company saw $0.54 in net spread and dollar roll income. This time, the company saw a $0.02 quarter-over-quarter increase from then $0.49 in net spread and dollar roll income per common share in Q1 2017. It is important to note that these figures are excluding estimated $0.02 "catch-up" premium amortization benefit. It also excludes $0.06 income per share related to health care investments. The bottom line is that the dividend looks comfortably covered.

More positive news. Book value saw a tremendous boost. It came in at $20.00, up 2.3% from the $19.54 per common share as of as of March 31, 2017. Rewind back to the start of 2016. We entered 2016 at $19.55 book value. A year and a half later and we are up 2.3%. In an income name like MTGE, this is a big win. While there were ups and downs in the numbers, results generated stem from fluctuations in other key metrics. The book value had been bleeding for years. What is more, the name has seen its discount-to-book shrink markedly. At $19.27, the stock trades at just at $0.73, or 3.6% discount-to-book. Just 6 months ago the name was at a $2.86, or an 15% discount-to-book. While it narrowed, the name has consistently been discounted. These discounts suggest the market is pricing in stronger results.

Now what about the other key metrics? As you know, the constant prepayment rate has been hampering the sector as a whole. However, we did think that prepayments would rise for most companies. This was not the case for MTGE, as the constant prepayment rate held firm. Its constant remained at 9.2%, the same as in Q1. It is worth noting however that this is still down nicely from Q4 2016 when it was 12.8%. We need to watch this figure as a high constant prepayment rate pressures the spread and net interest income,. In this quarter, yields fell to 3.45% and the costs of funds was 1.54%, falling slightly. Because yields fell more than the cost of funds there was a narrowing of the spread. In fact, the spread came in at 1.91% if we do the math. I was surprised to see this given that prepayments didn't spike. Of course, the earnings as a whole are what matter at the end of the day and they were solid in this challenging environment. Gary Kain, president and chief investment officer stated:

"I am very pleased with MTGE's strong financial performance again this quarter. MTGE's economic return in the second quarter totaled 4.6%, driven by the combination of its $0.45 dividend per common share and the 2.3% increase in net asset value resulting from continued appreciation of legacy non-agency and CRT assets. We believe the combination of favorable underlying credit fundamentals in the U.S. housing market and the ongoing decline in the total outstanding amount of residential credit risk will continue to support valuations of non-agency and CRT securities. Against this backdrop, MTGE expects to deploy incremental capital in healthcare-related real estate investments given the combination of attractive expected returns and the availability of favorable long term funding. As such, we believe the performance of these investments will prove to be a key differentiator for MTGE relative to other hybrid REITs."

This was an interesting quote. The name is going to change direction in focus on making more investments in healthcare, which did contribute $0.06 in earnings this quarter. In addition, we believe wider spreads are coming as it seems the housing market is going to perk up. These comments from the CEO are more bullish than in the past and that is a key indicator that we take away from this quote. The company continues its diversification and it appears to be paying off with the dividend being easily covered. With the outlook, we continue to rate the name a buy.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.