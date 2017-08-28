Stanford Ovshinsky's Brain Resurrected In Germany

My regular readers already know the long version of this story. The abbreviated version is that, over a decade ago, now-bankrupt Energy Conversion Devices ("ECD") developed a successor to silicon semiconductors. As evidence of its viability, this remarkable technology ("chalcogenide") is now being leveraged in a big way within Intel's (INTC) 3D XPoint-based Optane memory products as well as forthcoming Micron (MU) QuantX products.

Next week at the European Phase Change and Ovonics Symposium ("EPCOS"), the ghost of ECD, will launch Ovonic Cognitive Computer, Inc ("OCCI"), a subsidiary that is opening its doors in the artificial intelligence ("AI") space. OCCI has rights to "over 300" relevant Micron patents, including photonic communication, which may wind up being fundamental to Intel's elusive silicon photonics.

It is important to note that OCCI's license is restricted to the AI aspects of Micron's patents. IBM (IBM) is the only big player that has disclosed an interest in such technology, although Corning (GLW) - Intel's sole photonics partner - has filed some interesting patent applications. Intel's AI fruit has yet to become public so we have no idea what's going on behind their closed doors. As I recently discovered, Micron secretly spun off their artificial intelligence assets so I believe that there will be a surprise.

Next week's EPCOS event is sponsored by Micron so the situation that I have previously hypothesized may develop quickly. The cool part is that Wall Street simply has no idea as to the ramifications of reaching a deal on the IP - just keep your eyes peeled for an announcement and then buy some long-term, out of the money lottery ticket calls on Micron and Intel. If the road maps (silicon photonics, hybrid memory cube, Automata, Coffee Lake, Cannon Lake, 5G, etc) can finally be realized, I see Intel's share price safely double by 2019 (before factoring in the obvious Micron acquisition).

Conclusion

I know that a lot of people are upset with the delays and mystery surrounding all of this - I acknowledge this. It is frustrating and has cost me a fortune. But, with OCCI now selling what may be Intel and Micron's crown jewels, the speed at which this plays out may increase dramatically. Interestingly, when Micron recently put nearly all of their 18,000 patents up as collateral, the patents implicated in the OCCI license were not included - crown jewels indeed.

So just keep your ear to the ground and some of your powder dry. I think that we're finally close.

Timeline