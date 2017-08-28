eHi Car Services' (EHIC) CEO Ray Zhang on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

eHi Car Services (NYSE:EHIC)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 28, 2017, 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Brandi Piacente - IR, The Piacente Group, Inc.

Ray Zhang - Founder, Chairman, and CEO

Colin Sung - CFO

Analysts

Leon Chik - JPMorgan

Justin Kwok - Goldman Sachs

Chun Choi - 86Research

Tian Hou - T.H. Capital

Brandi Piacente

Hello everyone and welcome to the eHi Car Services second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. The Company's results were issued via Newswire services earlier today and are posted online.

Leading today’s call is Mr. Ray Zhang, eHi’s Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide operational highlights and update on the Company’s business strategy; Mr. Colin Sung, eHi’s Chief Financial Officer will then review the Company’s second quarter 2017 financial results.

Before we continue, please note that today’s discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the Company’s results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

Please also note that eHi’s earnings press release and this conference call include discussions of unaudited GAAP financial information, as well as unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. eHi’s press release contains a reconciliation of the unaudited non-GAAP measures to the unaudited most directly comparable GAAP measures.

I will now turn the call over to eHi’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ray Zhang. Please go ahead.

Ray Zhang

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Our robust second quarter results reflect our leading position in China’s car rentals and the car services industry where we continue to carry out effective marketing strategies and introduce innovative services to further improve customer experience.

Also our business lines delivered a strong financial performances during the seasonally soft second quarter, meeting our expectations and we are well positioned to capture the numerous growth opportunities in the remainder of the year.

Total revenues in the second quarter grew by 27.6% compared with the second quarter of 2016, fuelled by increase in net revenues from both current rental and car services.

Notably our car services segment picked up in the quarter with RevPAC increased by 14.4% to RMB517 from the prior quarter. This growth was mainly driven by our proven ability to provide high quality and stable services to our enterprise customers. And for car rentals, we are also got – report a year-on-year revenue increase of 28.7% with RevPAC growing by 4.6% from the same quarter of last year.

Our leverage available fleet size for car rental increased by 21.7% year-over-year and we maintained an industry leading rental utilization rate of 72.7% in the second quarter.

All of the above are further testament to our successful strategy and reflected a healthy growth trend in industry. As such, we remain committed to our current pricing strategy that we have noted previously and it will continue to execute our growth plan.

In particular, we have been seeing tremendous demand from domestic leisure travel since the beginning of the summer and we continue to advance our fleet expansion by proactively adding vehicles.

Our vehicle offerings remain competitive in terms of the age and model selection. Speaking of our fleet expansion strategy, one of our key focuses remains on increasing our rental fleet per store and expanding our nation wide network. As of June 30, 2017 we directly operate a network 3,945 service locations, including 412 stores and 3533 picked up a drop off point in 225 cities compared with 2528 service locations in 209 cities one year ago.

As of the end of the second quarter, we had increased our period end rental fleet per store to 122 vehicles from 105 rental vehicles per store one year ago. To further our goal towards service excellence, we introduced the flash car rental this summer, a new service providing a more convenient and efficient rental experience for our customers, by pre-registering the payment in full, customers are able to enjoy a speedy pickup and drop off with automatic credit card pre-authorization in the payment process.

We have also teamed up with Rdpay's [ph] sigma credit to provide our mutual customers with special offers, including free insurance to customers with high credit rating. We believe the flash car rental will not only cater to customers dynamic rental needs, especially for business travellers, but also enhance our operating efficiency and the use of stickiness.

Our commitment to providing customers with the best quality services to support their travel needs underpins our growth strategy from 24 hour open stores, free door delivery, rent and return in different locations to the new services such as the car sharing and the flash car rental. We are continuously making efforts to develop the most convenient car rental experience for our customers, by leveraging our best in class platform, advance the technology capabilities and the leading network scale, we aim to ensure that eHi is at the forefront of the transportation and the mobility evolution.

As mentioned in our call, based on our mature and comprehensive fleet management system, we launched Hi Car, our car sharing business in April to capture Chinese travellers evolving needs in a time based sharing model, while the revenue from car sharing remains nascent, we believe it will help further improve our operating efficiency and the fleet utilisation rate.

As of June 30, 2017, we had expanded our car sharing services to 10 top tier cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen and total register users had reached to 60000. We plan to gradually expand the services to more Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and the major travel destinations making car rentals accessible and available for a larger group of customers.

Moreover we are also exploring ways for our customers to make rental reservations increasingly popular social networking platforms, such as WeChat. In the second quarter 84% of total car rental reservations were made through mobile devices and we recorded over 8.8 million mobile downloads in the second quarter.

Mobile app reservations combined website reservations accounted for 95% of our second quarter car rental reservations. In addition, we regularly listen to our customer feedback and follow messages on the social networking platforms to check how our clients see at our services. Our goal is not only to acquire new customers, but also to retain those who rent on us in the past and to convert casual customers to committed customers.

One of the ways we can achieve this goal is to enhance the brand awareness. Late in July, we hosted a marketing event in Hangzhou and our brand ambassador Mr. Stephen Curry presented an event at one of MBAs most successful and influential players. Stephens’s diligent work ethic and compromising dedication precisely is the same qualities that we - have enabled us to provide the Chinese customers unraveled car rental service experience.

We are looking forward to a closer relationship with Stephen to further increase our visibility in China. eHi holds a rich history of innovation and growth. We believe and that there remains significant opportunities in China’s car rentals and the car services industry where we hold a considerable experience with a track record of leadership and competitive R&D capabilities. We are working diligently and creatively to develop new products and services, further expand our loyal customer base and enhance our leadership position in the industry.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Colin Sung who will discuss our financial results. Colin, please go ahead.

Colin Sung

Thank you, Ray and hello everyone. Our programs in the second quarter of 2017 clearly demonstrate that we have the right strategy to continue the exceptional growth in both of our business lines.

Revenue from car rentals grew by 28.7%, while revenue from the car services increased by 23.9% year-over-year, benefiting from our disciplined financial management and economies of scale.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBIT margin and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin reached 15% and 44.7% respectively, for the second quarter of 2017. Additionally, we achieved RMB30.4 million bottom line profitability compared with 800,000 in the year ago period.

Before turning to second quarter results, I would like to spend a few minutes discussing a recent development. We recently complete the offering of US$400 million of senior secured notes, which bear a fixed interest rate of 5.875% [ph] per annum, with interest payable semiannually in arrears. We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay all outstanding borrowings under and terminate the USD150 million syndication bank facility the company entered into last August and also for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditure, refinancing outstanding indebtedness and enhancing our capital structures.

The successful offering of this note provides us a substantial capital with longer maturity and will help lower financing cost and optimize our debt structures. This is also a further testament to our ability to assess diversify funding resources, as well as the trust and confidence that our bondholders have in our future.

I will now go over second quarter operating and financial results in more detail. For the second quarter 2017, our key operational metrics were as follows. For the car rental segment average available fleet size for car rental increased by 21.7% year-over-year to 42,568 vehicles, up from 34,174 vehicles for the second quarter of 2016.

RevPAC for car rental increased to RMB129, up from RMB124 for the second quarter of 2016. Fleet utilization rate for the car rental was 72.7% compared with 71.1% for the second quarter 2016.

For the car service segment, average available fleet size for car services increased by 19.7% year-over-year to 2163 vehicles up from 2476 vehicles for the second quarter of 2016.

RevPAC for car services were RMB517, up from RMB505 for the second quarter 2016. As a result total average fleet size increased by 21.6% year-over-year to 45,531 vehicles up from 37,400 vehicles for the second quarter of 2016. Total fleet RevPAC increased to RMB 154, up from RMB149 for the second quarter of 2016.

Now let me walk through our second quarter 2077 financial results. Net revenue were RMB639.7 million, up 27.6% year-over-year attributable to increase net revenue from both car rental and car services. Net revenue from car rental were RMB500.4 million, up 28.7 year-over-year, primarily driven by the growing average available fleet size for the car rental in response to customer demand.

Net revenues from car services were RMB139.4 million, up 23.9% year-over-year, primarily driven by increased demand from existing and new customer for car services.

Cost of revenue or vehicle operating expenses were RMB453.8 million, up 26.1% year-over-year, primarily driven by increased depreciation and labor costs. In the second quarter of 2016, 2591 used vehicles were disposed, and 1613 used vehicles were under sales contract pending title transfer. The company recognized a disposal gain of RMB2.5 million in aggregate for those 4204 vehicles.

In addition, a disposal gain of RMB4.1 million was recognized in the second quarter of 2017 as a result of the completion of the title transfer during such period. These disposal gains were both recognized as adjustment to the vehicle-related depreciation expenses as part of the cost of revenue.

Gross profit were RMB186 million, up 31.4% year-over-year. Gross profit margin was 29.1%, compared with 28.2% for the second quarter of 2016. Gross profit margin improvement was primarily due to percentage decrease of vehicle related depreciation in terms of net revenues.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB35.8 million increased by 33.6% year-over-year as the company expand advertising and branding activity in the second quarter of 2017, including the marketing activity associated with NBA China and NBA All-Star, Stephen Curry [ph]

General and administrative expenses were RMB59.9 million, up 1.2% year-over-year, primarily due to increased employee-related costs including salaries and welfare expenses as a result of increased headcount in the second quarter of 2017. The interest expenses slightly increased by 0.5% year-on-year to RMB56.7 million.

Net income was RMB30.4 million compared with a net income of RMB800,000 for the second quarter of 2016. Net income margin for the second quarter of 2017 was 4.7% compared with a net income margin of 0.2% for the second quarter of 2016.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS for the second quarter of 2017 were RMB0.44 compared with basic and diluted earnings of ADS of RMB0.01 for the second quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBIT was RMB95.9 million, up 59% year-over-year. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin was 15%, compared with 12% for the second quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was RMB286.2 million, up 31.4% year-over-year. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin reached 44.7%, compared with 43.5% for the second quarter 2016. As of June 30 of 2007 the company’s cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balances was RMB571.3 million.

Turning to guidance. We estimate that net revenue for the third quarter of 2017 will range for RMB780 million to RMB800 million and for the full year 2017 will be RMB2.9 million. This outlook affects the company current and preliminary review which is subject to change.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We will now open the call to questions. Operator, please go ahead.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Leon Chik of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Ray Zhang

Hi, Leon.

Leon Chik

Hi, good evening.

Colin Sung

Hi, Leon.

Leon Chik

Yes, hi. Also the first question, I think your RevPar is up 4.6% for rentals only, utilization was up about 1.1%, so it looks like ADR is up about 3.5% to 4%. Can you just give us an idea how that came about, is it like for like increase better cars or you know, product mix. Just how did you get the increase in rates, particularly given your rival has cut theirs by about 22%? Thanks.

Colin Sung

I think first on the rental, we see a modest increase of 129 the previous quarter in 2000 - sorry previous is 124 to 129 for this quarter, so its RMB5 increase. Its reflection, again, there is no dramatic changes in the mix of the model, as basic assumption is the economic or midsized vehicle we still deploy. So fundamentally there is not much of a changes in the mix of model.

As far as our competitor, you know, decrease, I mean to a certain degree lead to their some business related to the car hiring [ph] business, maybe there is certain impact to that. And far as the utilization, you know, again, as we always said before our strategy is to look at the utilization is far the most important when we acquire the vehicle, deploy [ph] the vehicle and then in certain degree for disposal of the vehicle.

As Ray mentioned earlier remarks you know, Q2 relatively the quiet season of car rental and then we have modestly increased roughly around a thousand vehicles related to the car rental space compared to the Q1.

Leon Chik

Okay. Just a couple of quick question and then I’ll fall back in the queue. So I think your average vehicle for manned outlet went from 105 to 122. And obviously your RevPar also went up. So your gross profit margin, I think only increase was slightly like less than 1% percent.

So given the kind of operating leverage on this business. Could you give us an idea why cost of goods - I mean why is your gross profit margin didn’t increase a little bit more. And also you have these home deliveries, is that under your cost of goods sold rate?

Colin Sung

If you look at the same period last year, the average fleet for Q2 is $34,974 and this year is about $42,568. So its also the vehicle spread is also related to our store expansion at the same level, so it further decrease the margin also kind of you know, in another way we are continuing to looking at the geographic expansion as well, I think on the previous 200, little bit over 200 city to 214 cities as Q2 and the relative store increase roughly 120

So in certain degree we do not see a material expansion on the margin, on particularly on the gross profit yield because at the current stages, we are still adding the vehicle not only to our existing cities, but as well to certain tourist city, as well as second to third tier city.

Leon Chik

Okay. That makes sense. And finally, I think your G&A cost despite your increase in vehicles and sales in new cities, G&A remained flat, that’s an amazing accomplishment, just wondering like is that sustainable or is that your target to keep that quite flat?

Colin Sung

We can’t say that before and let’s re-emphasise, I think on G&A you know, in the percentage given the economic scale e we should start seeing already some impact. And as far as on the absolute dollar wise or RMB wise we see relatively flat. So I think that will reflect on the margin expansion as well earlier. I think this year we will spend a little bit money on the marketing particularly related to branding activity as well as mentioned in our earlier remarks.

Leon Chik

Okay. That makes sense and hopefully you can maintain that. I’ll stop here for now. Thank you.

Colin Sung

Okay.

Ray Zhang

Thank you.

The next question comes from Justin Kwok of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Ray Zhang

Hey. Justin.

Colin Sung

Hi, Justin.

Justin Kwok

Hi, Ray and Colin. I just had two questions, one on the numbers and another one on the more broader market. The first one on the numbers, if I get the numbers right, you your average fleet size for the quarter is now running at 45,000 [ph] which is only 1% increase from the first quarter.

So what - is this something that you planned for in terms of the pace of acquisition or the pace of a disposal, why the 2Q kind of fleet growth were on a relatively slow pace when compared to what you have been doing in the previous quarters. And I believe that in the beginning of the year you're still looking for a much faster growth on the fleet size on the full year basis? So that's the first question.

Colin Sung

Okay. I'll answer that one. I think again, as Ray's earlier remarks, Q2 traditionally is a relatively slower season on the car rental side and then also we basically - the vehicle compared to the Q1 we acknowledged the increase little bit over thousand vehicle to the car rental fleet.

And then given the company maintain our guidance for the full year of RMB2.9 billion for the full year revenue and then also in the earlier remarks we are seeing a heavy or heavy traffic or demand from the consumer side and then we also providing a guidance for the Q3 top line revenue of 780 million to 800 million.

So in the run rate wise we continue to see the demand and then we will see a faster revenue increase – sorry vehicle expansion in the coming quarters. So which is in order to reach the revenue target and then we are confident the current stage in which we are on target for the full year revenue delivered.

Justin Kwok

Okay. Fair enough. And perhaps the second question is on the more broader market, as in different industries and China when things start to grow into a relatively more mature stage we are starting to see more M&As in market. What are you seeing in the market, do you see this M&A as potentially part of your growth driver going ahead or in the foreseeable quarters you believe that is still coming in from your CapEx to grow your fleets? Thanks.

Ray Zhang

Yes, hi. Justin this is Ray. We continue to see the demand particularly from the leisure and the travel side as more and more Chinese go on vacation and to travel more on self drive versus group tour or to on tour bus. So this is a very significant change from the traditional tour groups to self drive, whether it's on their own vehicles or on the rental vehicles when they are away from home or from home area.

So we see the trend it is still going strong and added by the convenience of the navigation on the mobile phone and infrastructure build out and a high-speed train stations build out across the country.

So from the channel checking we see the trend and the demand from those tourist areas, particularly very strong, as well those cities with the license plates restrictions and also we see a robust and a steady demand.

Justin Kwok

Right. Kind of my question is little bit on whether you see M&A as an opportunity to market, as you also at the last part of your comment mentioned about say the top line restriction all these things. Are you seeing potentially given the bigger and bigger size and more efficient performance on your fleets, you will be seeing other players decided to kind of exit market and sell out to you?

Ray Zhang

In response to that, I think the company is focused, will be mainly focusing on the organic growth, on the fleet expansion, but we never rule out any opportunity arise, but obviously you know, from an economist perspective, you know, we have to calculate basic simple math is new car versus used car, right. So on that metrics we’ll determine which route, but at the current stage, I think the company continue to be focusing our organic growing path.

Justin Kwok

All right. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Chun Choi of 86Research. Please go ahead.

Ray Zhang

Hi, CC.

Chun Choi

Hi, Ray. Hi, Colin. Thank you for taking my question. Congratulations on the solid margin. So I have two questions. First one is on so if I look at the management guidance for the full year and also the third quarter, if I back that out, so Q4 - does that impact actually our Q4 growth is actually roughly – if you refer to 45% plus. So if that what management is thinking, is it comfortable, is comfortable with? This is my first question.

Colin Sung

The first - yeah I think given the relative strong so far for the summer holiday, that's the reason we've given the guidance for the Q3 and then continue forward you know giving the longer a vacation time for the October holiday or so this year of seven of 10 days and then also given the high season and also related to the car service sector for this coming Q4 season, right, and obviously you can see the Q2 reflecting quite strong growth and obviously companies will continue to not only focus on the car rental will also start spend quite a bit of time or energy to focusing on the car services of B2B sector of our business. So in the current stage we are confident, as I say earlier you know, we will deliver the figure.

Chun Choi

Got it. And then I think my second question is also kind of related to what you just said. So I saw a big jump – it’s not a big jump, if I look at quarter-over-quarter the RevPar for car service actually jumped 14%. So what's the main reason for that seasonality? And also your comment on the car services growth for the rest of the year, could you elaborate on that Sung as well. So what are you thinking? Thank you.

Colin Sung

Okay. On the car service sector, obviously we do not see a material increase on the number of vehicle for Q2. I think that's a certain reflection of the so-called the car sharing business environment, since the regulation was issued in late last year, giving the - I mean the business community is turning into more a regulated or compliance carrier like us and then giving – those situation combined with little bit heavy season given the overall economics picking up activity. Any then we are kind of looking at this is a trend, particularly on the RevPar.

I believe last time when we – RevPar in a bit lower sort of number a week. I was asked couple of times by the analysts regarding what is our outlook regarding the RevPAC on to the car services, company said that before and then will repeat again, we believe that RevPar will maintain around RMB500 in the range as going forward range which kind of demonstrate is Q2 is as perfect example for that.

And then going forward or looking forward I think that this is a center as may say early is a focus for us to not only expand to meet the demand for the consumer sector, but we see a lot more opportunity coming from the business community, including private, public, as well as government entities. So we see also that’s a material contributions increase from this sector in calling for our total revenue guidance for this year.

Chun Choi

Got it. Thank you, Ray. Thank you, Colin.

Colin Sung

Thank you.

Ray Zhang

All right. Thank you.

And we have a follow up from Leon Chik of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Ray Zhang

Hi, Leon.

Leon Chik

Hi. A couple of questions on your new format. So on this Flash rental, I mean basically this is like you can rent the car without actually ever seeing an eHi sales staff and through the Internet is there like a code on the door and the keys in the car or does the – how does the actual pickup work?

Ray Zhang

No, actually you will still see a service person at our local store. It’s just - the process will be much simpler than before. And you know, we don't have to swipe the car - credit card because already authorized and all information is already in our system.

So we just need to verify the person's identity and just pick up the car and when you return we don't need to check the vehicle, inspect the vehicle you know, 360 degrees because the – all insurance already covered for this last car rental service.

So yeah, at this point we still have you know, a face to face and personal touch on this. But it would be much quicker and we try to you know get it down as quicker as you know, within a minute, instead of maybe five minutes or 10 minutes. So this is something you know for the customer feel much more convenient. But that's something that you have to pay a premium for that kind of service.

Leon Chik

Okay. But I'm sure you know your rivals testing this kind of Zip Car like totally automatic rental, but you know for multi-day rental not for hourly, like, those not exactly like Zip Car. But anyway, I mean have you thought about this and tested this and are not considering this?

Ray Zhang

You are talking about two kind of services here, one is flash car rental, is this still come to the store and rent for a day or two days a week and so on. The service to Hi Car that is similar to this car in the U.S. So that’s something that will – then we could see a service person in the car you know, needing a parking lot, our customer register online and we verify his identity and he could use his mobile phone to open this car door and get in and just drive away and come back and we'll just give their car some space. Yes, that’s a different type of service. So one called flash, car rentals like in a local store, the other one’s Hi Car, yes.

Leon Chik

Have you launched it already?

Ray Zhang

Yes, we launched that this April and by end of June we have you know registered the users over 60,000 so far and continue to grow in the third quarter. So yeah, this like a car sharing model, and zip car model d again.

Leon Chik

And these cars are not owned by eHi or they partially or some of them owned by eHi or they just owned by the people?

Ray Zhang

They are – we own those vehicles. In fact, that they are part of our fleet and those vehicles interchangeable between Hi Car and our other car rental car rental. So we don't have to do separate CapEx for the car sharing fleet and that’s why we view those income as a margin income and you know, it contribute to the margin of profit.

Leon Chik

Okay. And then you have not included third party vehicles in this Hi Car, just purely eHi owned vehicles, right?

Ray Zhang

Yeah, at this stage is not yet. We still use our existing fleet and I just allocate a certain number of vehicles for Hi Car but interchangeable between the daily rental and hourly rental.

Leon Chik

Okay. And my final question is on home delivery and I guess on pickups it is – is it A, is it a big service, B, is it a lot of cost so we just use idle staff time and doesn't cost much. That's the question here?

Ray Zhang

We haven’t quantified exactly how much more labor – actual labor cost on the service. But you know, the absolute dollar amount I think definitely increased than before, but we have not separate account for exactly how much labor cost for this service that we provide. And you know, so far we still provide the service for free.

Leon Chik

Okay. That’s fine. Thank you.

Ray Zhang

All right. Thanks, Leon.

The next question comes from Tian Hou of T.H. Capital. Please go ahead.

Tian Hou

Yes.

Ray Zhang

Hi, Tian.

Colin Sung

Hi, Tian.

Tian Hou

Hi, Colin. How are you? Yeah, good. So I have two questions. One is for your B2B business, what is the future plans to expand this part of the business? That's number one.

Number two, for your total fleets, what is the composition in terms of the level of - the automobile like a high end low end, so what is the composition? That’s the two questions.

Ray Zhang

Okay. I’ll answer the last question first. On the average vehicle right, using for cars services and the car rental right, the average car rental CapEx for vehicle is roughly around RMB175,000 be around RMB90,000 average, for the car services vehicle per unit on average is around RMB150,000 to RMB200,000 per vehicle on average. So that's the differences.

And then the composition on those is all depends on the customer types. The most likely for those vehicle with a contract above three years, most likely the vehicle is more towards the so called I would not say luxury, I don’t what’s the one level median, a little bit full size vehicle. Most of the vehicle is probably like GLA, those kind of business van, for instance. So those are kind of majority of those vehicles.

Obviously, we do have a set of high-end vehicles, luxury vehicles, such as Audi, Mercedes-Benz, as such. But the quantity is a very small percentage. And above all, including self-drive and as well as the chauffeur drive, on the B2B side, in the total fleet size there is roughly around 10% in the total site. Currently we are using for B2B services scheme.

As far as the strategy come to the B2B sector, a single company starting these all along is more targeting at a more a private or a multinational company, such as the bank, corporation Fortune 500. Starting middle of last year continued towards this year we are talking more in a quantity more related to the SOE or a local government or central government entity, such as the China Mobile, China Telecom, China Tobacco, those type of entity.

You're seeing terms, this is not only they require the services for the chauffeur-related services, but they also relate on the nationwide services provider because the majority of those SOE we are targeting or winning the bid is more either regional player or national play.

So that focus as I mentioned I think to CC by 86Research was absolutely right. It is part of a continuing focus, as well strategy to expand our presence by national to the regional growth. And as such, we kind of internally look at it, it's from Kuang-tung province of Guangzhou -- Guangdong provinces, for instance, or the China Mobile or China Telecom is pretty much deploy our services or using our services as much as we’ve seen today.

Tian Hou

I see. Okay. That’s very helpful. Thank you so much.

Ray Zhang

Okay. Thank you, Tian.

Brandi Piacente

Thank you once again for joining us today. If you have further questions, please feel free to contact eHi's Investor Relations or any of us at The Piacente Group. Thank you so much.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Ray Zhang

Thank you. Bye-bye.

