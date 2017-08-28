Best Buy: Expecting A Modest Beat, Little Stock Uplift

One of the most resilient brick-and-mortar retailers in the country, Best Buy (BBY) reports fiscal 2Q18 earnings on Tuesday morning. With the stock up about 45% YTD and valuation pushing against the 52-week peak, I believe beating expectations and sending shares to new heights will be a tall order for the consumer electronics giant this quarter.

Credit: Investopedia

Revenues are estimated to come in at $8.66 billion according to consensus estimates. The 1.5% YOY top-line increase, while modest at face value, would represent the best performance since at least the end of 2013. The more robust results should be aided by management's expectations for a moderate-but-healthy 2% increase in same-store sales at the mid-point of the guidance range, the best growth ratio since mid 2015.

I find it unlikely that Best Buy will beat revenue expectations this time by as much as it did last quarter (+$200 million vs. consensus). First, I estimate total store count and total square footage to be down at least -3% and -1%, respectively, in line with previous quarters. Therefore, I expect little top-line tailwind beyond same-store growth. Second, and in line with what I have reported recently, personal computing will likely perform a bit worse than it did in fiscal 1Q18, as total market sales have turned negative again after a mildly encouraging start to 2017. The high-end mobile phone market has also under-performed in 2Q17 compared to 1Q17. As a reminder, computing and mobile phones represent nearly 50% of Best Buy's total revenues. Good news could come from online sales, if the retailer is able to keep growth well above the +20% mark.

Further down the P&L, I am not counting on significantly better gross margins (in the retail sector, I hardly ever do nowadays). But Best Buy could surprise as it did last quarter, and at least keep profitability stable. On opex, however, I am much more optimistic that the management team will again be able to keep SG&A expenses under control. I project modest YOY improvement to op margins due to cost management below the op profit line. As a result, I believe non-GAAP EPS will land at $0.66, three cents above the Street's consensus.

See my projected, simplified income statement below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's press releases

My views on Best Buy stock

Back in early March, I stated that "BBY might very well be one of the 'best buys' in the retail space" given the low valuations around 11x forward earnings and a solid balance sheet. The stock, however, ran wildly. By May, I was much more cautious about the investment given the mid-teen P/E multiples and reduced dividend yield: "BBY might still be an attractive name for investors willing to pay a premium for a quality company, but I'll keep my hands off the stock."

I continue to find BBY a high-quality retail name that carries the risk of a rich stock price. As the chart above indicates, forward P/E has quickly rushed from a low of 11x to a 12-month high of nearly 16x in only two months. BBY's multiple is now approaching that of Wal-Mart's (WMT) stock, considered a much more stable and conservative play (therefore worthy of richer multiples).

At the end of the day, I continue to think that Best Buy will perform better than most retailers in the space, and the stock will likely remain afloat as a result. However, I see the upside opportunity to investing in BBY limited at current levels. In line with my prior opinion, I will continue to stay away from this name and look for better value elsewhere.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get e-mail alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.