Tesla Has A Lot Of Publicity Work To Do

Don't get the wrong idea. Tesla (TSLA) makes an amazing and highly marketable product. It, along with a few other companies, also have a distinct upper hand on the autonomous vehicle and driver-assistance front, which is the future of automobiles.

Each of these companies (and the entire autonomous vehicle movement for that matter), however, has a massive amount of work to do when it comes to convincing consumers they can literally turn the wheel over to technology. Indeed, it may be the biggest roadblock the nascent technology will face as it works its way toward a mainstream status.

Consumers Don't Trust One of Tesla's Big Selling Points

Just for the sake of clarity, though they're often used interchangeably, self-driving cars and autonomous cars aren't the same thing.

Autonomous cars like the ones Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) is developing are cars without drivers, or even - ultimately - steering wheels. Self-driving cars, on the other hand, are vehicles capable of largely driving themselves, a la Tesla's Autopilot that allows for driver control but can also drive the car itself when the driver engages the option; it still requires the presence of a driver. Tesla's end-goal is a truly autonomous car, though that's not here yet. It will require regulatory approval.

Thing is, nearly half of consumers want nothing to do with self-driving cars. Specifically, 48% of the U.S. population currently says they'd never use a car's self-driving options, if available, if they bought that car in the first place.

The survey was performed earlier this year by MIT... the second time the school has taken the survey.

In most regards, the disinterest is understandable. Most new technologies are distrusted at first. Case in point: Home computers were considered witchcraft before they became common. In time, more awareness may lead to more open-mindedness.

Funnily enough, however, time is working against Tesla and other players in the autonomous driving game. The survey further found that of the consumers between the ages of 25 and 34 - arguably the segment of the market most willing to embrace new technologies - only 20% said they were comfortable with self-driving cars. That's down from 40% in last year's survey. Realistically speaking, a couple of accidents involving Tesla cars gave the premise a black eye despite the fact that Tesla's self-driving system was ultimately exonerated in the most damning incident.

And just for the record, MIT wasn't the only outfit to observe the declining trust in self-driving cars over the course of the past year. JD Powers saw it too. Ditto for Deloitte.

The matter involving Tesla's cars just cast a shadow of doubt on self-driving cars; it's not a stretch to assume consumers are extrapolating the doubt and applying it to fully-autonomous cars as well.

It's not the end of the world for Tesla, to be sure. CEO Elon Musk legitimized electric cars almost entirely on his own through sheer scale, as well as made them cool. Not every current or would-be green-minded Tesla owner cares about their car doing the driving for them. To the extent it does matter though, Tesla may be shooting blanks.

Thing is, a lack of interest in the key selling point of Tesla's cars isn't the only thing that could potentially take more wind out of Tesla's sails.

Consumers Know Very Little About Electric Cars

While it's almost an outright certainty that anyone reading this knows Tesla makes some of the best (if not the best) electric cars with a very cool self-driving feature, that in-the-know crowd is only a minority sliver of the general population.

It matters.

Late last year, Altman Vilandrie & Co. released the results of a survey that determined 60% of Americans didn't even know electric cars existed. How is that even possible, you may ask? Not everyone is as plugged into developments, the markets and trends that are usually touted in financial and technology news venues.

Still, it's a stunning revelation, and underscores the reality that for all Musk has done to spread the word and make the case for these environmentally-friendly vehicles, most haven't heard it.

Fans and followers will counter-argue - and rightfully so - that Musk doesn't need to sell a car to every consumer to make a sizable fortune by being in the business. Still, the shocking finding does ultimately put a lid on the reach Tesla may really have. Odds are good that once more uninformed consumers finally do wise up to what electric cars are and how they perform, their first electric vehicle will be from a more familiar maker like Ford (F) or General Motors (GM), both of which are already in the electric vehicle market.

The Big Takeaway

Again, Tesla will survive. It's got such a wide lead on the electric car front it could take years for a rival to even make a meaningful dent in Tesla's business. And, though the total, plausible market remains muted and is growing increasingly competitive, among consumers who know enough about the EV movement to put the purchase of one on their radar, Tesla already owns the top spot in terms of mindshare.

To the extent investors thought self-driving features were a reason to prod the mere tire-kickers into being buyers though, they aren't. The only meaningful appeal Teslas have are being electric vehicles.

And as for general awareness (or lack thereof) of electric cars from any maker, that may be an even bigger headwind once the initial wave of potential Tesla buyers take that plunge. That is to say, once the half-million or so first Model 3s are delivered, does Tesla actually have a growth encore? Electric cars don't suffer as much wear and tear as combustion driven vehicles do, so repurchases by existing customers may not be brisk. In the meantime, Ford, GM and newcomers like Faraday or Lucid will have a chance to catch up with Tesla. Some of their efforts make it clear this market isn't going to be ceded to Tesla without a fight.

Bottom line? There are a couple of high-profile headwinds that don't make it easy on a story stock like Tesla, which has generally relied on being the only EV game in town to keep bullish pressure applied. Investors would be wise to keep these potential stumbling blocks on their radar, as they could come back to haunt the stock sooner or later... though probably later rather than sooner.