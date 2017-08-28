The Container Store Still Looks Boxed In

Up front, I'll say that I think The Container Store (TCS) CEO Melissa Reiff has done a nice job since taking over for founder Kip Tindell a little over a year ago. TCS instituted a wage freeze and had executives amend their agreements as well. More cost cuts are on the way in fiscal 2017 (ending March 2018). TCS has tried to push its Closets business, moving upmarket to a full-service installation offering with an average ticket over $10,000. And comps do look a bit better of late, in both Q4 and Q1.

But the fact that I think Reiff has done a nice job is kind of the problem here. It's not as if The Container Store is oblivious to the fact that its share price has dropped from $45+ in early 2014 (!) to Friday's close of $4.35. There isn't some turnaround case here based on new management, or new strategies. The Container Store is trying to improve its business and its share price, and the biggest concern here is that it's actually doing the best it can.

How Exactly Is TCS Supposed To Grow?

I've written many times before that one of the more interesting facts of the recent collapse in retail stocks is how much expectations have changed. (Look at the Q1 from Michael Kors (KORS). Comps fell 6%, operating income declined 20%, and one writer called it a "blowout quarter". The stock jumped 21.5% - the description itself wasn't necessarily wrong, in context.)

In terms of TCS comps, the same change is occurring. Remember, this was supposed to be a unique business with huge gross margins (60%+) and enormous whitespace based on its "conscious capitalism" model and dedicated customer base. In Q4, comps declined 0.2% with a 60 bps benefit from an Easter shift. In Q1, same-store sales declined 1.2%, with a 70 bps headwind from the same shift. That feels like an improvement - "encouraging", as an analyst put it on the Q1 conference call - and it kind of is:

source: author from TCS filings; FY17 assumes -1.5% comps, in line with guidance for decrease "in low single digit range" and midpoint of revenue guidance of $830-$850 million

But here, as elsewhere in retail, flat might be better than peers - but it's not good enough. And the clear concern coming out of TCS' Q1 is the pressure in gross margin that helped drive that decent top-line performance. Overall gross margin declined 240 bps year-over-year. elfa took a 310 bps hit, due to higher material costs. In TCS, gross margin compressed 210 bps, due to more sales via "merchandise campaigns" - ie, promotions. Gross profit dollars actually declined (albeit very modestly) year-over-year.

Why, exactly, this is a surprise, and why TCS reversed so dramatically is a bit confusing. The company's efforts to drive Closets sales put pressure on gross margin. elfa had benefited from currency's impact on material costs, and early-year increases in steel and aluminum pricing were known. Regardless, the outlook from a margin standpoint is highlighted by the quarter. Gross margin maybe stabilizes from here, but could come down further, particularly if material costs rise. TCS has been a higher-priced operator (and from personal experience I'll admit they do offer high-quality products, particularly in elfa) but may not be able to hold that pricing.

SG&A rose 4%+ year-over-year, due largely to the comparison against executive compensation reversals a year ago. But wage increases are restarting in September and health care costs oddly have come down (which could reverse). Reiff said on the Q1 call that "I believe overall morale is good" in the company. But the changes of the last five quarters are quite literally diametrically opposed to the principles on which Tindell ran TCS for nearly 40 years, and employee reviews (at least per Glassdoor) aren't what they once were. TCS is starting a cost optimization plan, with savings coming from back-office functions, not floor staff. But once that's lapped in the middle of next fiscal year, SG&A inflation almost certainly returns.

The margin issues here mean that same-store sales have to start growing, not just get to flat, to avoid EBIT/EBITDA margin erosion and profit decline. And I'm skeptical that's going to happen. The TCS closets initiative, now lapped, contributed 50 bps of comp help in Q1 after 60 bps in Q4. That's not moving the needle. DTC (ie, online) revenue rose 20% in Q1. But those sales are lower-margin (particularly given free shipping promotions at orders over $75), and appear to be a growing from a small base; they, too, don't appear to change the mid- to long-term outlook, at least not yet.

A B2B initiative does sound intriguing, but revenue there appears tiny (TCS hasn't broken it out) and I'm skeptical hotels and schools (two target end markets) are going to pay the high prices for elfa as opposed to cheaper products from Newell Brands (NWL) and other competitors.

TCS long has talked up its POP! Stars loyalty program, and its numbers keep growing (5.1 million this quarter, a bit over 2 million just two years ago). Comps are negative over that period. The economy is good, and at least improving. The housing market is strong. And yet The Container Store appears on its way to a fourth consecutive year without a same-store sales increase (the FY15 figure was flat). Unless that reverses, TCS profits most likely are going to decline. At even at $4+, that likely means more downside for the stock.

Debt Refinancing And Valuation

From here, assuming comps can stabilize in the +/- 1-2% range, TCS looks like a company whose profits indeed are going to decline. And that's a problem. TCS still has over $300 million in net debt, against a market capitalization of $209 million at Friday's close of $4.35. And a recent refinancing of that debt shows that TCS still has reasonable mid-term solvency concerns.

Coming out of Q3, I argued that there was a not-immaterial chance of The Container Store having to restructure that debt - and wiping out the equity - before its 2019 maturity. The refinancing does push that maturity out to 2021, which might be considered a positive for TCS stock. At the least, it gives the company another two years with which to change the top-line trajectory.

But the refinancing of the term loan also required a sharply higher interest rate, with the rate moving to 7% from a previous LIBOR + 3.25% (with a 1% floor). The impact of interest alone - and only for the back half of the year - led TCS to pull its FY17 EPS guidance down by $0.10.

7%, in this environment, is not a rate assigned to secured debt for a healthy, growing business. And even that rate required P-E owner Leonard Green to fund $20 million of the $300 million loan. Note, too, that covenants on the term loan were changed. TCS has a 5.0x leverage ratio that drops 0.25x each June 30.

For now, covenants aren't an issue. Trailing Adjusted EBITDA is $81 million, implying a 3.7x leverage ratio for the term loan. (The total leverage ratio is at 3.9x at the end of Q2. That includes debt on a revolver, which was tapped to account for a reduction in term loan principal.) But TCS isn't really that far from getting into trouble. At June 30, 2018, TCS will need ~$63 million in EBITDA, against $86 million in FY16. The cost-cutting effort should add ~$20 million in annualized savings as well. But Q1 Adjusted EBITDA fell 21% year-over-year even excluding last year's one-time benefit from management salary changes. If that rate of decline occurs twice, TCS bumps right up against a 4.5x covenant come June 2019.

To be fair, that's probably too aggressive at this point. Q1 is the seasonally weakest quarter, for one. But the refinancing itself is more a case of TCS kicking the can down the road - and the ~$7 million increase in interest expense (~$0.10 a share) is material to valuation given previous guidance of $0.37-$0.49 in FY17 EPS.

What the refinancing shows is that a) lenders have significant questions about the viability of The Container Store's business and b) while maturities have been pushed out, solvency questions still persist. With margins as is likely to decline, and comps ~flat, there's a good chance profits will decline going forward. One minor recession - or one misstep in execution - probably is enough for TCS to violate those covenants before the extended maturity arrives. That doesn't mean TCS necessarily is headed to zero before 2021, particularly with Leonard Green's backing. But there is significant downside risk here, even with a stock down 90%+ from 2014 peaks.

More broadly, the terms of the refinancing - and The Container Store's acceptance of those terms - shows that the company is not in a particularly good place. And the reaction to Q1 after the 35% gains posted following Q4 seems to show that the market once again understands the concerns facing TCS. At 13x the midpoint of updated FY17 guidance and ~6.5x TTM EBITDA on an enterprise basis, TCS really isn't all that cheap. Upside from here requires an acceleration, not a stabilization, in same-store sales growth. Unless the Closets initiative has a second gear, or unless TCS can somehow create higher sales growth out of lower traffic, that acceleration isn't coming. And, if that's the case, neither is any upside for TCS stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.