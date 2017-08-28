Tesla Vs. Volkswagen: Who Has The Better Charging Network?

Nearly 5 years after Tesla (TSLA) announced their Supercharger network, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) released their plans to invest $2 billion in a charging network in the U.S. Seeking Alpha contributor Anton Wahlman has praised Volkswagen's efforts in his article "Move Over Tesla: Supercharger Network 2.0 Is About To Land" and more recently claimed that Volkswagen's network dwarf's Teslas in his article "Morgan Stanley's Clueless Tesla Report." Mr. Wahlman has done an excellent job increasing awareness of Volkswagen's underappreciated charging network ambitions, however, his comparisons to Tesla's charging network are incomplete, and the claims that Volkswagen's network dwarfs Tesla's are a complete fantasy. A complete and detailed comparison of charging networks is needed to evaluate leaders in the electric vehicle market.

Volkswagen's Plan

Volkswagen's charging network plan comes in two parts: one for California, and another for 39 other states in the US. You can find the California plan here, and the nationwide plan here. Overall, the plan is to spend $2 billion over four 30 month phases to build chargers all over the United States. The first phase of Volkswagen's charging network buildout began in Q2 2017, and will end in Q2 2019. In the first phase, Volkswagen will spend $250 million on installing chargers, $25 million on public education about charging networks, and another $25 million for administrative costs.

Volkswagen's charging network is not just one charging network, but two: a community charging network, and a highway charging network. The community charging network will consist of L2 chargers capable of charging at speeds up to 7.2 kW, 50 kW DC chargers, and 150 kW DC chargers across 5 use cases: multi-family homes, workplaces, commercial/retail, community, and municipal lots/garages. The highway charging network will consist of 150 kW DC chargers and 320 kW DC fast chargers. Volkswagen does not make clear whether these chargers will share the stated power output between charging stalls as is common with electric car chargers.

So what are the numbers? In the first phase of its project, Volkswagen plans to roll out up to 3,000 non-proprietary charging stalls across 400 individual stations in California, and 2,500 non-proprietary charging stalls across 450 individual across 39 other states. This includes 350 community chargers and 50 highway chargers in California, as well as 300 community chargers and 150 highway chargers in the other 39 states. On average, each community charging station will cost about $130,000 and each highway charging station will cost $1.3 million. Also, the community chargers will be spread across 5 metropolitan areas in California and 11 more metropolitan areas nationwide.

Comparison to Tesla's charging network

Tesla, like Volkswagen, has two charging networks that it has expanded over the past 5 years: the Supercharger Network, and the Destination Charger Network. The Supercharger Network is designed for long distance driving and is installed on highway rest stops, and the Destination Charger Network is designed for local charging in places that people stay for some time. The Supercharger Network and the Destination Charger network are analogous to Volkswagen's highway chargers and community chargers respectively. Each needs to be compared separately.

Using data available at this website, Volkswagen's detailed plans, Elon Musk's projection of triple the amount of chargers as there were on the day Tesla delivered their first Model 3s, and my own estimates (I expect Tesla will only hit ~70% of Elon Musk's projection), I was able to compile a chart showing long distance charging station rollout for Tesla in blue and Volkswagen in orange, all estimates are dotted lines.

It is pretty clear that Volkswagen's highway charging network will be tiny compared to Tesla's. Moreover, it will contain only 200 charging stations (in Q2 2019) in 40 states and cost $265 million, while Tesla's book value for a 390 charging station network that exists today across 47 states was $236 million. In other words, Tesla's charging network has more locations, covers more highways and states, costs about the same, and exists today. However, Volkswagen's highway charging network will be superior in terms of charging speed (assuming the power rating isn't shared between stalls) because they will have 150 kW and 320 kW chargers compared to Tesla's 120 kW chargers.

Next, we will compare Tesla's Destination charging network to Volkswagen's proposed community charging network. Tesla's destination charging network currently has 2,500 locations across the United States, each containing a low single-digit amount of charging stalls. These chargers charge at up to 21.6 kW, and can be found on Tesla's website for $500. Meanwhile, Volkswagen's proposed charging network will have 650 charging stations mixed between 7.2 kW, 50 kW, and 150 kW chargers in only 16 metropolitan areas. Again, Tesla's current community network dwarfs Volkswagen's first phase community network (complete in Q2 2019) in terms of size, coverage, and cost efficiency, but some of the Volkswagen chargers will charge faster.

Concerns With Volkswagen's Charging Network

I think Volkswagen took a step in the right direction with this investment plan, but it is too little and not fast enough. There are also two concerns I have with their network: cost efficiency and congestion. Volkswagen's highway charging stations cost nearly twice as much a Tesla's do, and their community charging network costs two orders of magnitude more per station than Tesla's do. These high costs will mean Volkswagen will either have to invest multiples more than Tesla in their charging network, or have much fewer chargers, both of which put Volkswagen at a disadvantage. But even more important is the fact that Volkswagen's charging network isn't proprietary. This means that any electric vehicles, including Teslas, can use them. This is great for electric vehicle manufacturers who will benefit from Volkswagen's investments as well as consumers of these electric vehicles. But this also means that many different vehicles will be capable of using Volkswagen's relatively small charging network, causing congestion at these chargers. Meanwhile, Tesla owners can use both Volkswagen's non-proprietary charging networks as well as Tesla's relatively less congested proprietary networks. Ultimately, consumers, especially in the mass market, will be attracted to electric vehicles that provide more flexibility with charging, which Tesla will provide much better than anyone else.

Conclusion

Electric vehicle charging solutions are prime concern among consumers who are interested in buying an electric vehicle. It is very clear that Tesla provides the best charging solution for the foreseeable future, which essentially ensures that it will be a leader in the electric vehicle space for years to come. This kind of certainty about leadership in a booming electric vehicle market and Tesla's aggressive scaling efforts both contribute to Tesla's high valuation, which will only grow if Tesla continues to lead the industry and execute as well as it has.

