I Was Right About Yahoo For The Wrong Reason: Still Long Altaba

Although Yahoo had a glorious contribution to the history of internet development in the 1990s, by the 2010s it was a punching bag of a company, completely eclipsed by the competitor it should have bought years earlier (Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)) and a variety of other internet platforms such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) for user engagement. The stock price jumped significantly last few years not because of any improvement qualitatively or quantitatively - simply because they had one miracle investment in Alibaba (BABA) which mollified shareholders even as the last CEO went on a failed spending initiative wasting billions in shareholder money.

By 2015 using a variety of different sum of the parts analyses it was clear that even if the core Yahoo business was assigned a valuation of zero. The stock was being held back as the market did not trust the CEO to further waste the billions in the bank. I wrote this article to explain this thesis and to buy Yahoo based on that safety margin.

As it turns out, the core of Yahoo was eventually sold to Verizon in a ignominious ending for about $4.5 billion. It is not clear which is more embarrassing - being combined with AOL or the enterprise being named Oath (well done, Verizon!). In any case Altaba (AABA) was created out of the remnant as a holding company - including cash, a few patents, tiny equity holdings in a few internet companies, about a third of the still lucrative Yahoo Japan, and primary asset was 15% of BABA.

At this point the Altaba website (which I found to be quite open and honest about their efforts to remunerate Yahoo shareholders) gives a 30.5% discount to NAV based on their holdings. Much of this is based on speculation that selling off their BABA shares will result in a hefty 30%-plus tax bill. There are a variety of different possible ways this tax bill could be lowered. I think the simplest and best would be if Alibaba buys out Altaba shares at a slight discount which could be a win/win for both groups. If Washington really lowers tax rates (I won't speculate here) or various other schemes come to pass there are other ways to reduce this massive discount to NAV.

My original thesis did not really play out when core Yahoo was sold. At that point the company was under fire for massive data breaches, then the final selling price and legal liability was in the news weekly, and finally there was a tender offer which confused some shareholders. I've held on here and may continue to do so until the discount to NAV comes down. Although my sum of parts thesis for buying Yahoo in 2015 did not come to pass, nothing has changed about it. Back then we had a CEO looking to revitalize the company and spend unlimited shareholder money to do it. Now we have management doing the opposite - they are very open about this goal. Please look at the very interesting image below to see how powerfully management of Altaba is now incentivized to lower the discount to NAV. That is their only job and they can quadruple their money if successful!

Special thanks to Chris deMuth Jr. of Sifting the World for pointing out this filing above. On a side note - I'm a member of StW and am enjoying it.

There is one primary risk - a crash in the shares of BABA It has done very well this year with earnings reports showing significant revenue/user/earnings gains; and certainly today has an enviable position in the most populous country. But what if Alibaba (or its CEO) falls out of favor with the Chinese government? I'm not suggesting this is likely but reversals of favor can happen in China, and BABA with a trailing PE of 58 could be vulnerable to any bad news. Position sizing is key as always. I remain long in a taxable account but may trim at any time. Good luck to all.