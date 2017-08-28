Special Opportunities Fund: A 'Hedge Fund' For The Little Guy

Currently trading at an 11% discount to net asset value, which is more than its peers.

Provides a low-beta way to get equity exposure, which is not highly correlated with the S&P 500.

SPE is like a hedge fund for the little guy - there is no incentive fee, daily liquidity and a lower expense ratio than most hedge funds.

In the current market environment, most closed-end fund discounts are not nearly as attractive as they were in early 2016. I have been investing more money in special situations in closed-end funds with shareholder-friendly managements that can provide decent NAV performance with less downside risk. One CEF that I closely follow is the Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE).

SPE has an interesting history. From 1993 through 2009, the Insured Municipal Income Fund invested exclusively in tax-free municipal securities. It was targeted by several CEF activist investors: Karpus, Western Investments (Art Lipson), RiverNorth Capital and Bulldog Investors (Phil Goldstein). After a proxy contest that ended in August 2009, a new Board of Directors was elected to manage the Fund.

The new board elected to:

Replace UBS with Brooklyn Capital Management LLC, a newly formed investment advisor run by Phil Goldstein, Andrew Dakos and Steve Samuels. Change the fund’s main investment objective from one of providing tax-free income to one of providing total return using opportunistic investing.

These changes were approved by shareholders, and the name of the fund was changed to Special Opportunities Fund to reflect its new opportunistic investment philosophy.

There are thousands of mutual funds, ETFs and closed-end funds available, but most of them closely track well-known indices or use basic growth or value investing strategies. SPE is one of the few alternatives that generates total returns using opportunistic investing in less followed securities such as closed-end funds, special purpose acquisition companies, business development companies, and special situation equities.

Some competitors to SPE are:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF): A closed-end fund that invests in other closed-end funds.

PowerShares Income Composite Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF): An ETF whose portfolio consists of closed-end funds. Seeks to replicate the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index.

Claymore CEF Index Goldman Sachs Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GCE): An ETN that seeks to replicate the Claymore CEF Index.

RiverNorth Core Opportunity Fund (MUTF:RNCOX): An open-end mutual fund with large holdings in closed-end funds.

Saba Closed-End Fund ETF (BATS:CEFS): An actively-managed ETF which holds closed-end funds trading at a discount and hedges the portfolio against higher interest rates with US Treasuries.

But SPE differs somewhat from the above holdings, because it places more emphasis on activist/opportunistic investing, and it invests a considerable amount outside of the closed-end fund universe.

The fund has a low beta of 0.49 compared to the S&P 500, but it has managed to beat the S&P 500 since using its opportunistic investing strategy. It has lagged a bit over the last few years, but tends to outperform when there are stock market corrections. Morningstar uses the Lifetime Moderate 2025 benchmark to track risk and performance of SPE because it also has low volatility.

Five-Year Discount History

Back in 2012, SPE issued convertible preferred shares available to common shareholders via a rights offering. In 2014, these preferred shares were converted into common shares. Holders of the preferred made out quite well earning dividends plus capital appreciation.

In July 2016, SPE issued rights to shareholder to purchase a new 3% convertible preferred (SPE-B) which was oversubscribed and is now trading well above par.

In October 2016, SPE held a tender offer allowing shareholders to tender 18% of their shares at 97% of NAV, which was significantly above the market price at the time. These activities add to the total return of SPE for all shareholders that participate, but this "alpha" is generally not reported in the standard performance numbers published on Morningstar and other web sites.

The net asset value (or NAV) of SPE is only published weekly. On August 25, the NAV was 17.11. So the discount to NAV based on the August 25 closing price of 15.27 is 10.8%.

On August 18, FOF traded at a discount of 5.5%. CEFS, GCE, PCEF and RNCOX trade at or close to NAV.

A potential negative for SPE is the high baseline expense ratio listed on CEFConnect of 1.65%. This is higher than FOF, GCE and PCEF, and similar to RNCOX and CEFS. But SPE offers more of a hedge fund type strategy and has much lower fees than most hedge funds.

A strong positive for SPE is company management. I respect Phil Goldstein and his team, who have a good reputation in the closed-end fund world as shareholder-friendly investment managers. They are well connected and highly experienced in closed-end fund activism.

Share Repurchases

SPE has often done share repurchases in the past when the discount rises into double digits. The fund provides a table showing shares outstanding and share repurchases each month. The last major repurchase was the voluntary tender offer in October 2016.

I believe management is comfortable with a discount of 10% or lower, but would likely take some action to repurchase shares if the discount rose much above 10% for any sustained period.

Offbeat Portfolio Holdings

As an activist investor, Goldstein looks for deeply undervalued companies where he can add value by fighting for shareholders' best interests. The portfolio tends to be opportunistic and the asset class mix can vary over time, although most of the portfolio is normally invested in undervalued closed-end funds.

Some of the larger "offbeat" holdings include:

1) Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC): A provider of title insurance and other services related to real estate. In 2016, Stewart eliminated its unfair dual class capital structure partly due to pressure from Bulldog. Some other activist investors including Starboard Value LP and Driehaus Capital Management also bought the stock, and institutional investors now own over 50% of the shares and have representation on the Board of Directors. In June 2017, STC acquired the retail branch division of the Title365 company and the stock has sold off after the last earnings report. But Goldstein believes Stewart is undervalued, and if management cannot improve the financial performance, the board may pursue a sale of the company.

2) Hill International (NYSE:HIL) is a global construction management firm that Bulldog thought was undervalued when it began to buy it in late 2015. After two proxy contests and the favorable settlement of a lawsuit, the main focus of the reconstituted board of directors is now on increasing shareholder value.

3) Two REITs that are being liquidated. Winthrop Realty Trust (NYSE:FUR) was converted into a non-transferable liquidating trust in August 2016. Winthrop's largest asset is its interest in a retail/hotel construction project in the Times Square area of Manhattan (701 Seventh Avenue) which will most likely be sold in 2018.

The other REIT is New York REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYRT), an owner and operator of commercial real estate in the New York City market. Originally, Michael Ashner was estimating a liquidation value of around $11.50 a share, but it looks like that was an overestimate. Wendy Silverstein who is running the liquidation process is now estimating the liquidation value at around $9.21 a share. NYRT's trophy asset is One Worldwide Plaza which is being marketed for sale.

4) Emergent Capital (OTCQB:EMGC) owns a portfolio of life insurance policies. As Phil Goldstein said in the last shareholders report: "It would be an understatement to say that our investment in Emergent Capital (EMGC.PK) has been a disappointment." The EMGC common stock was a disaster over the last three years losing most of its value. But a few months ago, there was a recapitalization of the company and a new CEO and board have been brought in. SPE was also a holder of the EMGC convertible bonds, so it was able to purchase shares of the recapitalized company for $0.20 a share. The closing price on August 18 was $0.38.

Top 10 SPE Holdings (as of 3/31/2017)

STC Stewart Information Services 9.63% NYRT New York REIT, Inc. 7.72% SWZ Swiss Helvetia Fund 6.46% TY Tri-Continental Corporation 5.25% GLQ Clough Global Equity 4.40% USA Liberty All-Star Equity 4.38% JOF Japan Smaller Capitalization 4.37% APTS Preferred Apartment Communities 4.35% CET Central Securities Corporation 4.06% HIL Hill International, Inc. 2.95%

Closed-End Fund Activism - Many Successes

Most of SPE portfolio is invested in closed-end funds, and in many cases, Bulldog acts as an activist investor. Some recent examples of successful activist campaigns include:

Liquidations of the Pacholder High Yield Fund, JPMorgan China Region Fund and the Korea Equity Fund.

32.5% tender offer for LCM at 98% of NAV.

25% tender offer for FAM at 98% of NAV.

37.5% tender offer for GLQ at 98.5% of NAV and a 10% managed distribution policy.

The next shareholder report for SPE will be coming out within the next month or so, and we will get updates on the major portfolio holdings from Phil Goldstein. The shareholder reports are quite informative, and I believe there are many investors who like to "coattail" the investments in the fund. Because of this, I often add to my SPE holdings before the new shareholder reports come out.

It is hard to find a unique publicly traded security that provides a true hedge fund-like investment strategy and trades at a discount to net asset value. Unlike hedge funds, SPE provides daily liquidity and lower fees. It has also outperformed the hedge fund indices since 2011 when Bulldog took over the fund. SPE is not the most liquid closed-end fund and usually trades around 20,000 shares a day. But the bid-asked spread is often only a penny a share for smaller trades.

Special Opportunities Fund

Pays Year-End Distributions

Total Net Assets = $200 Million

Total Common Assets = $145 Million

Last Year End Distribution = $0.81

Annual Distribution (Market) Rate = 5.36% (varies each year)

Fund Expense Ratio = 1.75% (Source: CEFAnalyzer )

) Discount to NAV = -10.8%

Portfolio Turnover Rate = 49%

Average Daily Volume = 19,018

Average Dollar Volume = $290,000

Leverage = 29.6%

Given the strong possibility of a stock market correction, SPE provides a good way to get equity exposure with a lower risk profile. It also provides great diversification for other more traditional investments. I believe SPE should provide good returns going forward.

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield

In April 2016, we launched our marketplace service Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid the froth associated with most of the equity market. We encourage investors to utilize the free two-week trial in order to benefit from our yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas.

George Spritzer's top investment ideas are being featured on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting" marketplace service. The goal of the offering is to provide a "low-maintenance portfolio" with a yield in excess of 8% on a tax-equivalent basis with capital gain optionality. The core portfolio has generated a high-single-digit yield while taking approximately half the risk of the S&P 500 on price and one-third on NAV. For safe and reliable income streams, check out our unique marketplace service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPE, USA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.