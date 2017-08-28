Regenxbio To Acquire Dimension Therapeutics For $85 Million In Stock

REGENXBIO is getting Dimension for a fraction of the investment put in so far, is only paying in stock and is netting cash: a very smart move by RGNX's management.

REGENXBIO has agreed to acquire Dimension Therapeutics for about $85 million in stock.

Quick Take

Gene therapy firm REGENXBIO (RGNX) has announced an agreement to acquire Dimension Therapeutics (DMTX) for approximately $85 million in stock compensation.

Dimension is a clinical stage company focusing on gene-based treatments for OTC deficiency and has a pipeline of other AAV (adeno-associated virus) vector delivered treatment candidates which it licensed from acquirer REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO has made an important acquisition at a steep discount to Dimension’s investment basis while receiving cash and a promising pipeline of early stage liver disease treatment candidates.

Target Company

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Dimension was founded in 2013 to develop treatment options for patients with diseases of the liver.

Management is headed by CEO Annalisa Jenkins, who joined the firm in March 2014 and was previously EVP Global Head of R and D at Merck Serono (MRK).

Below is a brief presentation video about Dimension’s product pipeline:

(Source: Alliance for Regenerative Medicine)

Dimension’s pipeline is shown in detail in the chart below,

(Source: Dimension Therapeutics)

The firm notably partnered with Bayer HealthCare (OTCPK:BAYRY) in 2014 and announced positive preclinical results on its Hemophilia A candidate in 2016.

Dimension went public in October 2015, raising $71.5 million in gross IPO proceeds. While Dimension was private, investors funded $100 million, so the company has raised a total of at least $171.5 million since inception.

As of its most recent 10-Q, as of June 30, 2017 Dimension reported $47 million in cash and marketable securities and $28 million in total liabilities.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

REGENXBIO is paying Dimension shareholders 0.1573 shares of REGENXBIO common in exchange for each of their Dimension shares and Dimension will become a wholly owned subsidiary of REGENXBIO.

The two companies already had a business relationship prior to the acquisition deal, with Dimension licensing REGENXBIO’s AAV vector system technologies which are used to deliver gene-based therapeutic compounds for various liver diseases.

With the deal, REGENXBIO is essentially paying $85 million in stock and will receive Dimension’s entire portfolio plus $19 million in cash (net of liabilities).

So, REGENXBIO will obtain $171.5 million in investment for a net of $66 million in stock.

Not a bad deal, assuming it can move one or more candidates through regulatory approval.

As REGENXBIO ’s CEO Kenneth Mills stated in the deal announcement,

This acquisition confirms REGENXBIO s leadership in the field of AAV gene therapy and expands our pipeline in metabolic diseases using NAV Technology with a clinical asset and several preclinical assets. REGENXBIO has the resources and expertise to be successful in advancing a portfolio of gene therapies for inherited metabolic diseases targeting the liver.

In my view, REGENXBIO s acquisition of Dimension is a masterstroke: using company stock to acquire a promising portfolio of treatments that already use its AAV technology and getting it for a fraction of the investment already put in.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.