Tesla: Hurricane Harvey Highlights Risk

We've all see the disaster that is unfolding in Texas and Louisiana from Hurricane Harvey - homes destroyed, interstate highways turned into rivers, etc. It's truly a painful sight, and as someone who is a hurricane season junkie, I unfortunately saw things worsening before the general public did. As the situation continues to unfold, that got me thinking of one of everyone's favorite names in the market, Tesla (TSLA). On Monday morning, I posted the following stocktalk regarding the company.

Turn on CNN or The Weather Channel and you will likely see images of many car dealers under water. Those cars are totaled, and these dealerships will likely have to wait quite a while to get new inventory. Beyond that, damage to the stores themselves will be costly. If Tesla had a factory near Houston, millions of dollars of inventory would be gone in just a few days. Yes, the company will likely see dome damage to its inventory, locations, and superchargers, but that's not the main argument today.

I know what you are thinking - Northern California will likely never see the impact of a Category 4 Hurricane that sits over land for a week with more than 50 inches of potential rain. However, Texas and Louisiana usually aren't exposed to major earthquakes that are seen where Tesla has its factory located in Fremont California. Just take a look at the map below showing the numerous amount of fault lines in this area, some of which go right through Tesla's home city.

With Tesla being so reliant on the Fremont Factory for its vehicle business, as well as some other products at times, what would happen if a major earthquake were to rip right through the area? Tesla's business would come crashing to a halt, with any major factory damage likely halting production for an indefinite time period. You might think the company would see some financial relief from insurance, but look at what was said in the most recent 10-Q filing, as we've heard in the past the company talking about how it self insures itself:

Our insurance strategy may not be adequate to protect us from all business risks. We may be subject, in the ordinary course of business, to losses resulting from products liability, accidents, acts of God and other claims against us, for which we may have no insurance coverage. As a general matter, we do not maintain as much insurance coverage as many other companies do, and in some cases, we do not maintain any at all. Additionally, the policies that we do have may include significant deductibles or self-insured retentions, and we cannot be certain that our insurance coverage will be sufficient to cover all future losses or claims against us. A loss that is uninsured or which exceeds policy limits may require us to pay substantial amounts, which could adversely affect our financial condition and operating results.

Obviously, we don't know how much insurance the company has, and what it may potentially cover. But as we've seen over the past few years, it takes a while for the company to get the machines in place to build its vehicles, not even considering for a moment any potential loss of human life that is important to production or even the management team. Even if the company can get insurance to pay for certain property/equipment, what if it takes months to get them built and installed again? Remember what happened when Model X production was limited to a few hundred vehicles a month for nearly two quarters? What would the market's reaction be if Model 3 production were shut down for that amount of time?

Now I'm not here today to say you should run out and short Tesla shares based on the potential for some huge disaster, whether it be man made (like North Korean missiles) or acts of God (like earthquakes). What I am here to do is to show you one of the biggest risks currently involved with Tesla, and that it the company's heavily reliance on its Fremont Factory. While many other automakers have many plants around the globe, Tesla is still in the process of determining its next factory locations. Should anything happen to this key Fremont plant to halt production for even a few weeks, the stock would drop significantly and the future of the business would be in doubt.

