CSX Can Still Pop Another 10% Easily

Investment Thesis

Railroad companies have been around forever and let's be honest - it’s a pretty boring industry. There isn’t much new technology transforming the industry and these are the type of holdings that are pretty much considered “buy and sleep.” In 2014, low gasoline prices opened the door to stronger competition from the trucking transportation industry. Railroads already were under pressure since some commodities like coal were in a slump.

However, while the industry seemed to get back on track starting in the beginning of 2016, more news shook their world in March: Mr. Double H was looking for another challenge. E. Hunter Harrison, the CEO who first made Canadian National (CNI) the productivity gem it is now, quit Canadian Pacific (CP) to lead CSX (CSX). The news spread a couple of months prior to the official announcement and you can see the impact:

Source: Ycharts

Here’s what you can find on the CSX website about M. Harrison:

E. Hunter Harrison is the most effective and successful railroad leader of our times, having successfully led the turnaround of three major railroads over the last 25 years. In his last two undertakings at Canadian National and Canadian Pacific, he delivered 321% and 350% total shareholder return, respectively.

Now that CSX shares have jumped is there anything left for further growth? Has the Hunter Harrison Hype (NYSE:HHH) transformed CSX into another boring buy and sleep stock? I think there is room for even more growth.

Understanding the Business

CSX is a railroad company operating over 21,000 miles of railways, with access to 70 ports and nationwide transloading and distribution services. CSX was one of the railroad owner-operators most affected by the latest down cycle in commodities due to its strong presence in the coal transportation business.

Because coal represented 13% of CSX volume at the end of 2016, management mentioned in their annual report that this sector was down 21% from 2015. CSX now concentrates on time-sensitive merchandise transportation (43%) and intermodal (44%) transportation. The merchandise segment includes Agricultural and Food Products, Fertilizers, Chemicals, Automotive, Metals and Equipment, Minerals and Forest Products. Their most important sub-segment is Chemicals transportation with 11% of CSX 2016 volume.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

As it is the case with most railroads operators, CSX suffered from the 2008-2009 recession and, more recently, from the commodity slowdown in 2014. The railroad sector evolves by cycle and it seems to be in line for another growth trend.

Source: CSX 2016 annual report, author’s chart

CSX’s volume is highly concentrated into intermodal transportation now that coal has lost a significant amount of its volume.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

Although revenue has suffered since 2015, earnings haven’t been affected too much. This can be explained by management improving their operating ratio on a consistent basis:

CSX Q2 2017 presentation

To give you a perspective of HH’s work, CP is now at 58.6% and CNI at 55.9% (HH has been CEO of both Canadian Pacific and Canadian National Railway in the past). Since railroad maintenance is a capital-intensive activity, I believe Harrison can definitely help CSX get closer to the industry’s operating ratio leaders. He knows the recipe to make it happen.

Dividend Growth Perspective

CSX has successfully increased its dividend for the past six years. In 2011, CSX had to cut its dividend from $0.36 to $0.12 per share (Nasdaq). Without this cut, CSX would have shown a 12-year streak with a dividend increase making it part of the Dividend Achiever group. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

CSX’s yield was interesting as it was between 2.75% and 3.25% right before the rumors around HH becoming the new CEO started. At 1.51%, I must admit that I would even have preferred picking more shares of CNI (1.66% yield as at August 26 the) than looking at CSX.

Source: Ycharts

CSX is a great example of why I prefer to look at two different types of payout ratios. The company’s payout ratio is nice at 38.43%, but I’m a little bit more concerned about the cash payout ratio, which is 94.23%. After all, the dividend payment is coming from real cash and not from some accounting principles.

However, I think the coming of the new CEO will help greatly improve CSX’s margins and liberate additional cash for dividends. CSX meets my seven dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

Right now, railroad maintenance expenses represent 18% of CSX’s revenues. It’s a big leap to think HH will turn this situation around and put CSX among the most profitable railroads operators in North America. Although the coal business already has suffered over the past couple of years, it is not impossible to see additional slowdown in this sector.

In other words, a play on CSX isn’t a safe walk in the park. There are several volatile elements and the investment thesis remains on Hunter Harrison’s shoulder.

Valuation

The final segment of this article is about valuation. So far, CSX shows an interesting profile. However, the big question remains: after CSX shares jumped almost 40%, is there still room left for additional growth? Let’s take a look at the past 10-year PE history:

Source: Ycharts

You can see there is definitely a premium that comes with the new CEO (I hope he signed for many stock options!). Unfortunately, this doesn’t give me much information as to the “real value” of CSX.

For this reason, I will use a double stage dividend discount model to have a better idea:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.80 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $134.04 $66.37 $43.84 10% Premium $122.87 $60.84 $40.19 Intrinsic Value $111.70 $55.31 $36.53 10% Discount $100.53 $49.78 $32.88 20% Discount $89.36 $44.25 $29.23

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

I believe HH will achieve his fourth railroad facelift with CSX and I’ve used a similar dividend growth rate to the one we use for our Canadian National Railway analysis. The cash payout ratio is high at the moment (94%), but the payout ratio is low (38%). While the company will improve its margins under new management, the dividend will continue to grow steadily without jeopardizing the future of the company. CSX currently shows an upside potential of 13%.

Final Thought

The story of new CSX CEO Hunter Harrison is phenomenal. During his career, he has literally transformed three railroad companies, improving their operating ratios drastically. His most recent accomplishment was made with Canadian Pacific. With only a few years in that position, he brought CP’s operating ratio close to the industry standard’s Canadian National Railroad. Interesting enough, he is the guy behind CNI’s success story.

The worst seems behind CSX as the coal business drop has been factored in and the coming of a new CEO has been more than welcomed by investors (the stock is up by 70% since the beginning of the year). Believe it or not, there is still room for a little more growth!

Hurry-Up! The Introductory Offer Expires This Thursday, August 31st!

Note: We are offering Dividend Growth Rocks for the introductory price of just $25/month or $200/year. This offer expires August 31st. The price will never be this low again.

Here's a deal you can't miss:

Two week free trial (if you don't like it, you don't pay anything as long as you cancel within the first 2 weeks!). Cheap introductory offer (at $200/year, this subscription will be paid in full after your first trade) My new portfolio starts in September (I'll build a brand new 100K portfolio in September and you can follow each step as I invest in a all-time market high)

Disclaimer: I do not hold CSX in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.