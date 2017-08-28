Buy The Bank Of Nova Scotia Prior To Its Dividend Hike

Historic analysis explores how the stock reacted to these dividend hikes. Are we observing investors buying the stock before declaration date or afterwards?

Expected forward yield is around 4% now. Is it a good idea to buy now or wait until the declaration date has passed?

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly.

Timing the market is difficult. Timing to maximize income from dividends, however, is much simpler. Buying a stock before the ex-dividend date qualifies you for the next upcoming dividend payment, whereas foregoing the next ex-dividend date should in theory give you a better entry price point as the stock is expected to trade with a discount on the ex-dividend date.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) operates as a financial services institution that provides financial products and services to retail, commercial, and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, credit cards, mortgages, loans, lines, investing and insurance services. The company was founded on March 30, 1832, and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. It boasts a market cap of $75B and offers a yield of 3.9%.

Known for its almost two-century-long dividend track record, the company will report earnings on August 29, 2017, and is expected to declare its second dividend hike for 2017. A rise of C$0.02 is expected, translating to a percentage increase of 2.6%.

The overall investment case for the Bank of Nova Scotia currently yielding 3.9%

The Bank of Nova Scotia, as part of Canada's illustrious Big Five, has a history of uninterrupted dividend payments dating back to the year 1833.

It currently trades at a P/E of 13.0. Its most recent closing price of $62.21 lets the stock trade only around 1.4% off its 52-week high. With these metrics, the stock is trading at decent valuation, also compared to its peers. Those include the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) (P/E: 13.4), Bank of Montreal (BMO) (P/E: 12.3), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) (P/E: 9.3), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) (P/E: 13.5).

BNS data by YCharts

The bank had a great Q2 with net income and EPS growing by a very healthy 11% and revenues climbing by 4% to $6.9B. It is well-capitalized with a stable capital ratio of 11.3% throughout the first half of 2017 despite being shy of 0.2% of the target Capital Adequacy Ratio. For comparison, the Royal Bank of Canada exceeds that target by more than three full percentage points.

In its main segment, Canadian Banking, the company reported 11% net income growth if adjusted for special items, but in its International Banking segment, benefiting from margin expansion of positive operating leverage, net income was up by around 20%.

With home prices in Canada retreating from their stratospheric highs, particularly in hot spots Toronto and Vancouver, key focus should be placed on the quality of the mortgage portfolio, how it performs, and if any declines in housing prices change these indicators going forward. As of end of Q2, the bank had a Canadian residential mortgage portfolio of C$197B, of which 54% is insured. From the uninsured part, an LTV ratio (mortgage amount over value of property) of 51% leaves buffer in case of greater correction in housing prices. Internal stress tests explained in the conference call highlight that even in case of a 50% drop in housing prices in key markets of Toronto and Vancouver, the bank's "housing-related losses are negligible. And, while unsecured does experience higher losses, this is still very manageable for the bank."

Two of BNS's main competitors have already reported Q3 earnings and hiked their dividends accordingly - RY by 4.6% and CM by 2.4%. The expected dividend hike from BNS of 2.6% (in Canadian dollar) is thus in line with its peers. The payout ratio of 48% is comfortable and leaves ample room for future dividend growth as dividends are covered by net profit with a factor of 2.1. And, with an above 4% forward yield - simplywall.st projects it at 4.15% - this fundamentally solid and successful bank should be a core holding in dividend portfolios.

Let's now turn to the analysis. With such a reliable dividend payer hiking its dividend twice a year, are we observing investors buying the stock in the run-up to the declaration date? Are we observing people buying the stock after the dividend hike? Let's find out!

The analysis

To do so, I have analyzed BNS's stock price behavior in the 9 trading days leading up to the dividend declaration date and the 9 trading days following the dividend hike. The period covers 6 years over which Bank of Nova Scotia's dividends developed as follows:

Figure I: Dividend History with declaration date

By plotting how the stock behaved in the 9 days leading up to the dividend declaration date vs. the performance over the 9 days following the dividend declaration data, we get a correlation matrix which looks like this:

Figure II: Correlation Matrix

Let's run through what this means by focusing on the first dividend hike in the year, which has the "FOCUS!" label attached to it. The figures were calculated using CAD stock and dividend prices.

In 2016, the Bank of Nova Scotia declared its first annual dividend raise of 2.9% on March 1, 2016. Over the respective time periods mentioned above, its stock closed as follows:

9 trading days before declaration date: $56.23

On the declaration date: C$57.93

9 trading days following declaration date: C$62.05

This then leads to the following performances:

+3.02% prior to the declaration date (the stock popped on the declaration date which is also the earnings date)

+7.11% following the declaration date

Visually, this looks like this:

Figure III: Stock price changes before and after declaration date

So, now that we know what this is all about, let's explore whether it is a good idea to buy the Bank of Nova Scotia in anticipation of a dividend hike or better wait once it has been announced.

To do so, I have plotted that behavior mentioned above for all the 7 years covered in that analysis:

This tree map easily shows that there are more green than red squares with the size of the square indicating the overall performance. This means that in the majority of the cases covered here, the stock rose into the declaration date and rose even further afterwards. This is also confirmed by the correlation matrix shown above (Figure II).

Finally, to bring it all together and allow for individual analysis, I have built a dashboard that you can interact with. This allows you to select different years and find out how Bank of Nova Scotia's stock price reacted to its dividend increases, respectively. All you have to do here is to simply select a year on the right and then hover with your mouse over the data for further descriptions.

In the screenshot above, only the year 2016 has been selected, but if you select all the years, you will be able to reproduce the view from Figure IV. Regarding 2016, you see two squares, one indicating stock performance "post Bank of Nova Scotia's dividend declaration date!" and the other showing the performance "prior Bank of Nova Scotia's dividend declaration date!" If you hover over the top left square, you will, for instance, see the following:

The "3.02%" figure mentioned in that "tooltipp" information can also be found in the stock price chart below:

Takeaway

The Bank of Nova Scotia is set to announce its second dividend hike of the year, combined with its Q3 earnings on August 29. It is expected that the company will raise its dividend by C$0.02 bringing up a forward yield of above 4.1%. Throughout 2017, earnings and net income have been growing at a double-digit pace, and that trend is expected to continue.

The company is known for its very long streak of consecutive dividend payments and its reliability to increase those. Historic analysis has shown that it is generally a good idea to buy the stock into its dividend declaration date. As that date is already around the corner, it should also be comforting to know that given the company's strong business performance so far and its dividend track record, investors tend to buy the stock following the dividend hike and earnings release as well.

Naturally, timing these dividend champions is not key to long-term success but can still help to potentially boost performance. Fundamentally, the bank is very strong, and with an expected yield of above 4% and a very healthy payout ratio, it remains a clear BUY to me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, CM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Despite my best efforts in validating the analysis, I take no responsibility for its accuracy or the functionality of the interactive tool. Investors may take further aspects into consideration before making a decision.