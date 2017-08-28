Tesla: Exquisitely Timed Bond Issue Foretells A Short

Exquisite Timing May Be Everything

The recent bond issue by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) may have hit the very top of the corporate bond market. Similarly, Tesla's stock is showing indications that it is near the top of its rise, and will over coming weeks and months commence a substantial downturn. Exquisite timing, and with timing being everything, for holders of Tesla it is time to consider an exit to convert unrealized profits to cash, and for traders to consider a risk-minimized short entry at near-term highs prior to the onset of a downturn.

Enjoying synergy with the critically acclaimed premiere of the Model 3, Tesla sold $1.8 billion of 2025 notes at 5.3%, after augmenting the offer by $300 million to match demand. By comparison, PetSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM), with its 2025 junk bonds issued recently, was obliged to offer an 8.9% coupon. Yet Tesla's first essay into the junk bond market slipped within a week of its issue to trade at 97.4 cents on the dollar. Bond traders took a short-term view, likely based both on elements of skepticism regarding the investment value of the instrument at just 5.3%, and on a pessimistic view of the company's future profitability.

The way that it’s traded is showing that portions of the market just weren’t long-term holders at that price. -- Gershon Distenfeld, director of credit at AllianceBernstein LP

The extent of the fall off in the secondary market price of Tesla's bond is unusual. Typically in 2017 comparable issues in the high yield arena have risen above 2% in the week following their arrival at market.

Cost Of Insuring Against Default Increases

The Tesla issue, with its chastening fall-off in the secondary market, may mark the termination of an upturn in junk bond prices, which has lasted for 18 months, as Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) cautioned that a top may have been reached. Concomitantly, the cost of insuring against default in the broader bond market increased recently to its highest level since the end of July.

Pacific Investment Management Co. (NYSE:RCS) also advocated that investors consider switching out of corporate bonds to move into Treasuries in furtherance of a risk-off strategy based on their projections for the markets. For these reasons, it can be said that it was excellent timing and finesse by Elon Musk to achieve this bond result at a potential market turn.

Timing and finesse because, despite a bond market downturn in waiting, he calculated that bond buyers would bite on the promise offered by the Model 3, and act in concert with Wall Street's previous endorsement of the company that has elevated Tesla's value to approximately $60 billion, above Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), even though Tesla has not as yet made one dollar in profit.

Bond investors, who typically don’t love companies that don’t make money, will be far more forgiving when it comes to Tesla. -- Robbie Goffin, managing director of FTI Consulting

Converting Faith Into Operational Funding

Further converting investors' faith in the stock into operational funding, Musk achieved a successful bond issue at a time when Standard & Poor's has a negative outlook on the company and rated the bond a B-minus to match S&P's long term credit rating of Tesla. Moody's gave the bond a junk B3 label.

Ironically, some of the same considerations which were weighed by investment banks and institutional credit investors prior to the offering in order to set the bond's comparatively low interest rate are the same factors that prompt this author to now anticipate a substantial downturn in stock price. Tesla holders consequently have the opportunity to time their exit as deftly as Elon Musk timed his bond offering.

Among the concerns, the company's rate of cash burn when balanced against Tesla's current financial resources gives the company an operational horizon until just mid 2018. This places a great deal of pressure for success on the revenue performance of the Model 3. Indeed, it is not an exaggeration to state that Model 3 revenues, and the extent to which they meet or surpass the company's cash flow projections, may be critical for the forward viability of Tesla.

Heightened Vulnerability For Tesla

Tesla held in excess of $3 billion in cash upon completion of the June quarter, compared with $4 billion in cash held on March 31. Of note, this cash burn rate has led David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital, among other short sellers, to take a position against Tesla.

The recommendation of PIMCO to move out of corporate bonds in favor of Treasuries presages a more generally concerning macro economic and geopolitical environment. In any global downturn, Tesla's vehicle sales projections will inevitably be adversely affected, delivering a significant hit to share price and pressuring the company to seek more funding through either stock or bond issue in what would then be an adverse and less receptive economic climate. Combining these considerations with achieving arguably critical revenue success for the Model 3 highlights heightened vulnerability for Tesla.

Tesla stock has not made a new high since June, and is in this author's view is a short. After further lateral consolidation, risk reduced entries for a short should present themselves as the fundamental factors at play on Tesla further unwind.

Conclusion

Tesla's recent junk bond issue demonstrated the importance of timing by the low coupon rate it achieved and the level of demand it created. Equally, secondary market reaction to the new bond underscored doubts on the part of bond traders concerning the company's future profitability.

With PIMCO advising risk-off with corporate bonds due to macroeconomic and geopolitical situations, when considered with Tesla's cash burn rate and current operating horizon until mid-2018, Model 3's revenue becomes critical. As a consequence, Tesla is experiencing heightened vulnerability as to its future profitability and viability.

With present holders now having the opportunity to realize profits at near maximal levels, this author views Tesla as a short when reduced risk entries present, as a substantial downturn is anticipated.

