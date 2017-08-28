Gilead Sciences: Acquisition Of The Year

The stock is cheap, and it's definitely worth looking at to be a part of this.

Gilead Sciences: The acquisition everyone has been waiting for

In a damn gutsy move, Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced this morning that it is buying Kite Pharma inc. (KITE) for $11.9 billion. Outside of Houston’s hurricane woes, the deal will undoubtedly be one of the most discussed topics this week. Investors have been waiting more than a year to find out what Gilead was going to do with all of its cash.

After becoming a relevant name through huge scores in Hepatitis and HIV drugs, Gilead is staking its “next big thing” in cancer research. Kite Pharma works within immunotherapy research with the simple goal of curing cancer. In the effort of obtaining KITE’s gene therapy assets, Gilead is gaining access to a new method of fighting cancer through genetically altered white blood cells. While I certainly lament the ethical side of it, this product blends well into Gilead’s style of effective, but extremely expensive treatments for utterly terrible diseases. Kite’s new treatments is expected to cost hundreds of thousands. That in turn means big potential revenue streams for Gilead; something the company has been lacking since the progressive fallout of its Hep C. drug sales.

The company is spending $11.9 billion in cash to buy out Kite Pharma. As of the second quarter of this year, that’s nearly one third of their cash on hand; so this is a pretty big deal. That said, the long term cash potential of Kite’s cancer therapies is staggering. Initially, the treatment is expected to be used for only those with untreatable cancers such as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. If you don’t know what that is, it’s very, very, very bad. Kite’s Axi-Cell treatment produced undetectable blood cancer levels six months later. That’s a pretty effective medical therapy to get your hands on. Gilead could very well have hit a slam dunk here.

One concern that should be on everyone’s mind moving forward from this acquisition is the competition coming from Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS). The company has its own gene therapy for cancer; with widespread media attention for its success in saving the life of a child. With Gilead’s acquisition, it pits them head to head with Novartis in what could be the most revolutionary (and most expensive) medical breakthrough of our lifetime.

The importance of this acquisition cannot be stressed enough. GILD stock has suffered greatly in the fallout of its Sovaldi sales for Hep C. It’s not unexpected when you consider the drug cures the disease; but Gilead certainly needs a new act to spur price appreciation in the market. Revenues topped out in 2015 with $32.04 billion. Since then, sales have declined as increases in HIV product sales fail to offset the rapid decline in Hep C. product demand.

Obviously it is very early to say that the Kite Pharma acquisition represents a huge turnaround for Gilead. They just spent almost $12 billion on the thing. That said, immunotherapy seems to be the next big thing in oncology. We’re just scratching the surface of what this entails for the medical field, and Gilead is diving in. It’s easily the most exciting thing Gilead’s done in the past two years.

The two things to watch moving forward will be the patient base, and pricing. If Kite’s treatment remains limited to some of the more untreatable forms of cancer, the upside potential is more limited. I feel like an awful person thinking of the monetary benefits of such a noble breakthrough, but in terms of investment Gilead will benefit the most from these expanding Kite’s gene therapies into a broader oncology market. Also, investors must keep an eye on Gilead’s pricing for the treatments versus Novartis. I have no doubt that the high expected price tags of these treatment plans will induce massive uproar from activists, politicians, and basically every corner of America. Make no mistake, there’s a true ethical basis for such criticism. I expect the inevitable debate to cause volatility in stock price valuations. All that being said, I think this deal gives a green light for taking a position in Gilead. You’re taking a low priced bet (based on P/E) at owning a piece of the businesses that cure cancer. That’s a pretty good thing to be a part of.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.