Acacia: Taking Profits

A little over a month ago, we said it was time to go bottom-fishing with beaten-up Acacia (ACIA) stock. Although it was pretty easy to count out ACIA as just another stock that popped-and-dropped after its IPO (there have been plenty of those lately), we noted that the company was actually exposed to some pretty big secular growth markets. Specifically, we said that a China demand turnaround could send shares significantly higher.

Fast forward a month, and we've received multiple bullish data points which signal a turnaround in China telco demand. Consequently, ACIA stock is up 25% in that time frame. At these levels, we think profit-taking is a good move, but believe ACIA stock should be bought on any material weakness.

ACIA data by YCharts

ACIA is exposed to big secular growth markets, but the company itself is so small that it has a huge revenue reliance problem. Two customers account for more than 10% of revenues and 3 customers account for more than 5% of revenues, so that means if any one of these customers decides to cut back on spending or there is just general market weakness, operational results get hit in a big way.

But there are two sides to this dynamic. If any one of these customers decides to up spending or there is general market strength, operational results get boosted in a big way. It looks like that's happening right now. China appears to be in turnaround mode. In early June, Huawei won a bid to create a fiber-optic network for China Telecom (CHA). More recently, China Mobile (CHL) is reportedly looking to build 50,000 to 70,000 40G/100G ports, and has made a tender for optical components in order to complete the project.

Consequently, ACIA stock has jumped. But the stock is now significantly more richly valued than its peers. ACIA trades at 14.6x trailing EBITDA versus multiples of around 8x for Finisar (FNSR) and Oclaro (OCLR).

ACIA EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Granted, we like ACIA's growth prospects more than FNSR and OCLR's growth prospects, but not for an 80%-plus premium in valuation. We still think the optical components space is due for further gains as China demand rebounds and the hyperscale data-center growth story remains on track. But we believe FNSR and OCLR will outperform ACIA over the next several months given valuation.

Consequently, we are doing some profit-taking on ACIA stock after a 25% gain in a month and rotating into OCLR and FNSR. We will also look to buy ACIA on any material dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCLR, FNSR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.