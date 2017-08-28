The Game Of Loans

The good years are behind us for this post-2008 cycle. And "winter is here."

Trump has not been able to fulfill many of his promises. If he doesn't crack down on getting things done, he will lose credibility. Expect his stance on the debt ceiling to be harsh.

Federal debt and spending is far outpacing the stagnating tax receipts. This means more debt ceiling increases and debt needed is in the future.

Just as Westeros has the Long Summer which precedes the Long Night, we have the Boom that is now going to be followed by the Bust.

There is much about Game of Thrones that I found familiar with today's markets and economy.

"Winter is coming" - Ned Stark from "Game of Thrones"

As I sat and watched the Game of Thrones season finale last night, I felt a shiver up my spine. The people of King's Landing in Westeros are oblivious to what is marching towards them - the army of the dead. And no matter the warnings given, it falls on deaf ears.

But Jon Snow gets it, and so do the few people that actually open their eyes...

How many laughed in his face when he begged for them to listen and see the larger picture. How many died from ignoring his warnings? How many times did we scream at our televisions in frustration?

Humans are amazing yet fickle things. We only want to see the good and ignore the bad. But it is only natural to follow the path of least resistance. Yet just because we don't want to acknowledge something, or tell ourselves it could never happen, does not change the reality of it actually happening.

For instance, in Game of Thrones there is something called the Long Night which was a multi-year sunless winter that almost ended life as they knew it.

Thousands of years ago, there came a night that lasted a generation. Kings froze to death in their castles, same as the shepherds in their huts; and women smothered their babies rather than see them starve, and wept, and felt the tears freeze on their cheeks..."―Old Nan to Bran Stark

What is interesting was what precedes the Long Night occurring, which are the 'abnormally' long summers. As quoted from the Westeros wiki, "At the beginning of A Game of Thrones Westeros has enjoyed an unusually long decade-long summer of peace and plenty[excess good period]..."

Thus, what was considered 'boom' years for the people of Westeros will be followed by the 'bust' years...

It reminds me of the masses that made fortunes from the 'abnormal' booming home prices in the early 2000's, only to eventually lose everything during the 2008 financial meltdown.

One of the most brilliant, and underrated, economists and thinkers of the last 100 years , Ludwig Von Mises, wrote in his book Human Action, "There is no means of avoiding the final collapse of a boom brought about by credit expansion." I highly recommend reading his work.

Since 2008, the remedy for all our woes has been to extend more credit, pile on more debt, and print more money.

But our "Long Night" is coming...

Look at the dramatic rise in debt-to-GDP for the US since 2008. To put this in context, it took 30 years from the 1980's until 2008 for the debt-to-GDP to double from 30% to 60%.

But since 2008 it has soared from 60% to nearly 110% in 2017.

And it isn't reversing anytime soon...

Federal expenditures continue to rise while federal income has lagged. Spending is currently about double tax revenue. This means we need to borrow more to fill the imbalance.

But as-long as Congress and the Senate can get the votes to do so, they simply just raise the debt ceiling. And since its inception in 1917, they have raised the ceiling 74 times.

It is worth noting that since 2013 there has been growing problems with raising the debt ceiling. And this trend is troubling.

To suspend the debt ceiling is to waive it. This means they have no limit and can borrow freely until they set another limit. Think of it as a blank check.

Once the suspension ends, the debt balance is automatically increased to reflect the new amount.

And it is about that time again...

The government will need to raise the debt ceiling before October, otherwise it will exhaust their funds.

"Due to the unpredictability of cash flows," the bipartisan think tank said, "policymakers would need to act in advance of October if they intend to ensure that all obligations of the U.S. government are paid in full and on time."

But President Trump has been vocal about what he wants tied into the debt ceiling deal. Specifically the plans and funds for his Mexico wall, which he didn't get during his first debt ceiling situation in March 2017.

On the one hand, Trump needs to get something going this time. He hasn't been able to do anything about his Mexico-US wall construction, Obamacare repeal promises, his tax cut promises, or his infrastructure spending promises.

If he can't deliver soon, his credibility will be shot.

But on the other hand, his dissenters risk him not budging on his promises. If the government does shut down, or worse if we can't pay obligations, this would be menacing to the economy and financial markets. This would be equivalent of the army of the dead breaking through the wall and ravaging the lot of Westeros.

But that isn't likely to happen - at least in our predicament - for now.

But the short term yields are showing slight worry.

We are already in the second longest post-recession 'recovery' since the last 50 years.

How many more times can we suspend the debt ceiling? When will the market finally crack under the stress of uncertainty and volatility? Things are only going to get worse from here.

Just look at the USD Index (DXY). It looks like since January 2017 it has entered into a bear market. After years of a 'good time', it is reversing. I expect the other assets to follow.

Worse, this is even during a period of the Fed aggressively tightening and hawkishness, which is supposed to be bullish for dollar investors.

I 100% expect the Fed to discontinue their tightening farce as the economy further weakens and uncertainty grows and to restart their stimulus. I have written about this extensively.

After years of a boom in credit and debt markets, bond markets, stock markets, the USD, and just about everything besides precious metals (GLD) (SLV) - I expect the good years are done with for this cycle.

Winter is coming?

No.

Winter is here.

