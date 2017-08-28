Lowe's: Near-Term Upside

Lowe's (LOW) stock has struggled for gains this year, under-performing the S&P 500 by about 6 full percentage points so far in 2017. The most recent leg lower was driven by poor quarterly numbers which missed estimates on the top and bottom. Despite the poor report, we think the stock has found a near-term bottom, and believe there is good upside in a short-term window. Longer-term, we think LOW stock is stuck in neutral due to slowing growth catching up to a still rich valuation. Overall, we are buyers on this dip, but also sellers on any material bounce.

LOW data by YCharts

Our analysis indicates that LOW stock is a near-term buy when it trades around or below 23x trailing earnings, 16.5x forward earnings, and 1x trailing sales. Right now, LOW stock trades around 23x trailing earnings and 16.5x forward earnings, and below 1x trailing sales.

First, let's talk trailing earnings. LOW stock is trading at 23.3x trailing earnings. This is a relative valuation trough for this stock, which has featured a very cyclical valuation over the past 3 years. The 23x trailing P/E multiple level has served as somewhat of a fundamental buying signal over the past several years. When the stock approaches 23x trailing earnings, its most normally right around a near-term bottom.

LOW data by YCharts

Second, let's talk forward earnings. At 16.5x forward earnings, LOW is in a forward valuation trough. This stock very rarely trades at such a depressed forward earnings multiple. Since the start of 2016, the forward earnings multiple has fallen this low only 3 times before, and each time was in a near-term bottom.

LOW data by YCharts

Third, let's talk trailing sales. Anytime the trailing sales multiple has fallen below 1x over the past 3 years, the stock was in a near-term bottom. LOW stock currently trades below 1x trailing sales, implying the stock has found a near-term bottom.

LOW data by YCharts

Moreover, it is worth noting that over the past year, the valuation gap between LOW and Home Depot (HD) has widened. HD's forward earnings multiple has compressed only 2% over the past year, while LOW's forward earnings multiple has compressed about 16%. Thus, investors looking for value in the home improvement retail space will likely start rotating into LOW.

LOW data by YCharts

For all the aforementioned reasons, we believe LOW stock has found a near-term bottom and will pop from here. We expect upside in the short-term.

But we will sell the stock on that bounce. Long-term earnings growth estimates have been trending down since 2015. Not surprisingly, LOW stock has struggled for gains since those growth estimates started coming down. With growth estimates coming down, it makes sense that the valuation is also compressing.

LOW EPS LT Growth Estimates data by YCharts

Currently, the trailing earnings multiple sits at 23x while long-term growth estimates sit at 14%. That isn't the sort of combination which has led to huge share price gains for LOW in the past. The stock's multi-year run-up from 2012 to 2016 was with a trailing earnings multiple around 23x (on average) and long-term growth estimates in the upper teens range. Now, the multiple is about the same, but growth projections have come down by ~2 to ~5 percentage points.

LOW PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts LOW data by YCharts

All in all, LOW stock is due for a near-term bounce here. But longer-term, LOW stock will likely be stuck in neutral until growth estimates move higher or the valuation compresses more. With competitive concerns from Amazon (AMZN) building, it is unlikely that growth estimates move materially higher over the next several years. Consequently, we are buyers on this dip, but also sellers on the bounce.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOW, HD, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.