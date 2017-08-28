A Dividend With Less Risk Than Assumed

The Risk Perception

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a property and casualty insurance company offering primarily property insurance coverage in states along the U. S. East Coast and the Gulf Coast but also in the upper Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. The company is based in Florida and is the third largest insurer of homes in that state.

The perception is that the company has too much exposure to hurricanes in Florida and that one major storm will wipe out its entire value. Another theme is that the CEO is a hooligan with a criminal record and will make poor decisions for the company just like he did when he was much younger. The short interest is relatively high on this stock at about 17.7 percent of the float. We need to understand the reality to put these myths into proper perspective.

The first myth may have had more merit before the company began its broad geographical diversification. Yes, it may remain exposed to some coastal states (Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts and Alabama) where the threat of hurricane activity is higher, but the flip side to that argument is that underwriters of the company have developed a strong understanding of the risks inherent to this type of business. With diversification across the Upper Midwest (Michigan, Indiana and Minnesota) and Pennsylvania (not to mention Hawaii) the company has spread the risk of loss across a much broader base of homeowners and reduced its reliance on any one state.

Even if a hurricane hits Florida it is unlikely to devastate the entire state and, thus, the loss can be absorbed by premiums collected from policies that are not affected by the storm. The geographic expansion across multiple states diversifies this risk further while adding coverage for inland states with little or no potential exposure to hurricane damage diversifies the risk still more. As the company continues to expand its insurance coverage geographically, which we assume it plans to do, this risk becomes more and more manageable.

The state of Florida continues to be the dominant source of premium income for the company but that percentage is falling, relative to other states, by three to five percent per year. It is also interesting to note that even though premiums collected in Florida represent about 90 percent of the total, the value of the property covered in Florida represents only 79 percent of the total value of the property covered by the company. Obviously, premiums are higher in Florida, but that percentage has fallen by a full ten percent over just the last two years. As the company continues along this remarkable path of geographic dispersion of risk, its exposure to Florida harbors less and less potential for significant loss relative to the aggregate portfolio of coverage.

Finally, the company maintains a reinsurance program in excess of regulatory requirements to the extent that the company is confident that it could withstand three Hurricane Andrew equivalent storms in Florida and remain profitable. The company has built surplus reserves extensively over the years just as a property insurer should do during times of minimal damage claims. It is well-positioned to survive any natural disaster that may arise.

It is our belief that this premise for shorting the stock no longer holds much water.

The second myth is even more spurious, in our opinion, since we can merely let the track record speak to this one. The current CEO, Sean Downes, has been guiding operations of the company since 2005. He became Chief Operating Officer in August of that year when the stock price was trading at $0.06 per share. The stock is now just under $23 with a P/E (price to earnings ratio) of 7.8. The company closed out 2004 with $5 million in surplus reserves. That number increased to $233 million by 2015 and has continued to rise. The dividend was paid sporadically in the aftermath of the Great Recession but has since risen to a yield of 2.45 percent. Diluted shares outstanding have decreased by 13 percent over the last ten years. Now let us look at what our Friedrich algorithm tells us about UVE.

The first thing to notice is the consistency over the last ten years. We like companies with strong FCF (free cash flow).The Super Six Score (SS Score) is only a “5” and the Final Four (FF4) is only a “3”. The upside to this temporary miss is that the FF4 only misses because the SS Score is not a 6 and the only reason for that is because the Friedrich Cash Machine (FCF percent of revenue) is 14.39 percent instead of above 15. The near miss is due to weather-related claims that ate into Q2 net income. This is also the likely reason the share price has dipped nearly 18 percent as of late. Year-to-date results are still strong, though.

The company has beaten consensus expectations in each of the last quarters in the past year, and we expect it to continue its string unless there is a major weather-related event within its coverage area. That is always a possibility but rarely carries a high probability (except when a storm has formed and is tracking in the direction of the coast).

The last time the FROIC (FCF Return On Invested Capital) dipped this much was in 2011-2012. Now notice what happened in subsequent years and how the stock price responded. The past is not a precursor to the future, but we think that the company has proven that it can survive temporary setbacks before and will again when necessary.

The Long-Term Potential Is Significant

Understanding the insurance industry is much different from analyzing most companies in other industries. For one thing, when competition for market share arises in a region, especially in the casualty insurance industry, it is the weaker companies that tend to reduce premiums to gain share and the stronger companies that stick to their respective underwriting, which tends to lead to lost market share. Losing market share in this industry is not necessarily a bad thing.

When a natural disaster does hit, the weaker companies find that committed reserve levels are far too low to cover claims. That can lead to bankruptcy protection and litigation with customers. Those conditions, in turn, give rise to a lot of bad press coverage and policy cancellations. But homeowners still need to insure against loss, so the net gainers are the companies that charge higher premiums since they tend to have much better claim payment histories and happier customers providing positive reviews. Those strong companies also do not end up in bankruptcy, which is something else for which discouraged and irate homeowners will be looking. The end result of such major catastrophes are that the companies with the strongest balance sheets tend to grow faster with much higher margins and end up with the largest market shares.

Thus, companies like UVE will naturally suffer temporary setbacks during difficult times for casualty insurance companies but then recover strongly once the worst is past. The following table comes from the UVE 2016 annual report.

*Dollar values are in thousands.

Disregard the policies in force numbers as that is not of as much importance as the other two columns. UVE is the largest property casualty insurer in Florida as measured by “Direct Premiums in Force.” But it is only third largest when measured by “Total Insured Value.” In other words, UVE is charging much higher premiums than its major competition. I like to compare companies in terms of premiums per thousand dollars of value. The calculation is (premiums in force/total insured value)/1,000. Below is what I come up with for the top three:

Premiums in Force Total Insured Value Premiums per $1,000 Universal Insurance 865,758 99,186.914 $ 0.087 Citizens Property 774,507 128,899.786 $ 0.060 Federated National 470,751 102,180.523 $ 0.046

I went through the entire list calculating the above ratio and not one company charged premiums above eight cents per $1,000. So who do we think is best positioned to survive the next natural disaster and then thrive after? The answer is simple: UVE.

The Short-Term Risk

We cannot deny that there is short-term risk involved with any property casualty insurer. That should go without saying. Natural disasters happen and an insurer must pay claims until it runs out of money, after which it becomes insolvent and files bankruptcy. It happens. Will UVE stock fall after the next time a major hurricane hits the Florida coast? Yes, as will the stocks of all other insurers that offer significant property insurance coverage in the state.

The thing is, we cannot predict when that next big hurricane or flood will occur. But we do know (with relative certainty) that when it is over UVE will be well-positioned to gain additional market share. This is so important because after a major storm and clean up, the premiums almost always rise in the area that has been devastated along with those areas contingent or considered to be similarly vulnerable; that probably means most of Florida. A company like UVE is very well-positioned to “clean up” long after the mess has been cleaned up.

In the short term, there is an obvious temporary risk. But we do not know if the next storm will hit this October or not until 2022. We believe that investors with an investment horizon that is long enough should be very happy with owning UVE. The gamblers are the ones expecting a storm to ruin the company next week or next month.

Shorting a stock that has great long-term prospects and pays a dividend can be costly. First, there is the owner of record of the shares borrowed by the one shorting the stock. S/he receives the dividend from the company each quarter. Then there is the owner of the shares borrowed and resold who also requires someone to pay a dividend. The party responsible for paying that dividend is the one who shorts the stock. Then there is also a small fee that needs to be paid for the privilege of borrowing the shares. If the hoped-for storm does not come for several years, well, those costs just keep adding up. Buying puts on a great company leads to even greater losses during the wait.

Conclusion

We would much rather be on the long side, collecting the dividend, and waiting for the inevitable rise in value over the long term. UVE is one of the few stocks with great long-term prospects that is priced at a bargain relative to its future growth prospects. We believe that the recent dip in price provides an opportunity for the investor who invests for the long term. UVE is a good value and a strong buy at the current price under $23.

