Thoughts On Gilead Trying To Fly With Kite

This article explains why I like the deal, understanding that the risks could be significant.

This $11+ B deal is big enough to move GILD's needle if successful, and survivable if it disappoints.

Introduction to the deal

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) is returning to create its prior image of its fuller corporate name, Gilead Sciences, with its pending acquisition of Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE).

The basic terms of the deal are for GILD to purchase all of KITE's shares for $180 per share, or about $11.9 B. Adjusted for KITE's strong balance sheet, which shows equity (largely cash) per its Q2 press release of about $700 MM, the deal is costing GILD a little over $11 B. Integration expenses will be relatively small, as KITE will continue on, largely intact, as a division within GILD.

KITE is ready to launch a commercial product, and expectations are high that the FDA will approve this product, discussed below, in early November at its PDUFA-derived date. This could be around the time that regulatory approval of the deal is received.

I like the market's 2% mark-up in GILD's shares as both positive but restrained and not at all frothy.

One reason I like the deal is that GILD has been such a successful company because it set itself important medical goals and achieved many of them. That helps motivate a team at all levels, from the CEO down to lab techs.

Now, with the KITE deal, GILD has a reason to think that it can change the world again. Having controlled HIV infections and cured HCV it can now try to accomplish one of medicine's all-time most important goals: curing cancer.

Brief comments on KITE's platforms

KITE has a market-ready product, axi-cel, technically axicabtagene ciloleucel, which initially may be approved by the FDA in November and by the EMA next year for salvage treatment of certain lymphomas, principally DLBCL (The first link is to KITE's pipeline page). Axi-cel is being studied in a number of other lymphomas and leukemias. KITE says on the pipeline page that axi-cel, or KTE-C19, "has the potential to become a franchise."

Importantly, both a second- and third-generation version of KTE-C19 have been created.

Other CAR-T products have also been developed. One of them, KITE-585, is in Phase 1 for myeloma.

On the conference call this morning, GILD emphasized that its belief that the KITE deal will be EPS neutral soon and then accretive after year 3 stems very much from axi-cel. GILD expects axi-cel to generate significant sales for its third-line salvage indication but then expects additional royalties from use in second-line treatment, and has incorporated additional indications in pointing to EPS accretion by about 2021.

The ZUMA-7 program is planned to gain formal approval for second-line treatment in lymphoma.

All the above programs use CAR-T technology, but there's a good deal more science at KITE.

In earlier stages of development, KITE has developed a related technology, which it calls TCR technology. The basic concept is the same: blood is withdrawn from a cancer patient, and in a KITE/GILD facility, the immune T cells are genetically engineered with a protein or protein fragment designed to direct the T cell to identify and overwhelm cancer cells, whether in the primary cancer or metastatic. TCR, however, is designed for solid tumors of various sorts. Thus it addresses gigantic fields. Analysts were especially interested in the Q&A today about whether any projections for revenues for TCR entered in GILD's financial forecast for the deal. The answer was that they did not enter in. So, there's immense upside potential from TCR, but GILD is saying that it did not pay much, if anything, for these technologies.

Getting back to the science, whether using the "CAR" or "TCR" approach, the goal is for these newly-empowered T cells to set off a self-destruct signal in the cancer cells (apoptosis) and then move on to do the same thing to other cancer cells. This is the stuff of sci-fi, but it's becoming the new reality.

Along with Novartis (NYSE:NVS), which is awaiting FDA approval perhaps next month for its CAR-T for pediatric ALL, KITE is considered the leader in CAR-T and related technologies. KITE has a number of collaborations, including with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and one with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY); this topic was not discussed on the conference call. The AMGN relationship is one I'm watching closely.

While some may reasonably question the fit between GILD and KITE...

GILD may be well-suited for the KITE deal

KITE is a genetic engineering company. At one level, that's new to GILD. More generally, though, anti-viral companies are nucleic acid companies. Viruses are just strands of DNA (or RNA), so GILD has spent its corporate life dealing with genetic material and gene expression.

Further, GILD markets an immuno-oncology drug, Zydelig. Unfortunately, it is not a commercial success, but GILD has engaged in an extensive R&D effort involving this and several other product candidates in oncology. Even before GILD hired Dr. Riva from NVS some months ago, it knew a lot about cancer and whether and how it might want to move forward in oncology.

Another strength that GILD brings is expertise in moving its most important products rapidly along through the regulatory pathway, and in scaling up production of advanced formulations. GILD also has antibody experience through its Arresto acquisition (so far fruitless).

GILD may not be moving as far afield from its areas of comfort as one might think by acquiring KITE. Also, GILD expects KITE's team to largely remain in place after the deal closes.

The deal looks right-sized and appropriately aggressive

First, for a $90+ B market cap company, there's no point doing a $1 B deal unless it's a bolt-on deal with synergies. A billion dollar deal is not moving any needles at GILD, yet it requires due diligence and integration.

On the other hand, buying Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) or Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) for tens of billions of dollars presents an almost unaffordable risk if the deal flops. If for some reason the KITE deal does not eventually work out, GILD can afford the hit.

Perhaps more importantly, it is making the statement that GILD is back in growth mode. After all, if investors want dividends, they can buy J&J (NYSE:JNJ) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

As a company that has morphed recently from a growth stock to a value stock, GILD is saying that it intends to use its copious free cash flow for growth again. I like that fighting spirit.

Growth could go on for decades if the story pans out



As GILD pointed out in the conference call, just this year, the scientific community has seen a broadened case for CAR-T and TCR therapies. Safety considerations have been mitigated and continued strong clinical results have been obtained, including early data from KITE in solid cancers with TCR technology.

Improved production and storage methods for the cells have been developed. As with semiconductors, all sorts of cost reductions and quality improvements can occur with cell therapies if the basic medical benefits prove out.

The promise of immuno-oncology has been proven by Yervoy and the various "PD" drugs, amongst others. Whether the technology uses the patient's own cells or off-the-shelf cells, where KITE also has a research program, is going to be one of those stories that will play out over many years. But the basic concepts underpinning cellular therapy are no longer controversial as I see it.

With this deal, GILD is making a clear statement that if engineered T-cell therapies continue to show their ability to treat and even cure cancer, or bring on a durable remission, the cost of production is not going to stop this technology from achieving widespread adoption.

Instead, just as with information technology, KITE/GILD's goal is that today's engineered T cells and their methods of processing, storage and transport would eventually become antiquated first-generation products and processes. There are countless scientific discoveries to be made in the design of the treatments as well as how to most effectively process cells and get them back into the patient.

The process of using T-cells to fight and possibly cure cancer, eventually possibly being a frontline treatment, can go on being improved endlessly. That can make for both high profits and a high P/E.

There's another business advantage to cellular therapy:

No generics, maybe no biosimilars

One of the frustrating parts of today's antibody scene is that it's often 14 years of patent protection and then sales decline. That's very different from the early days of biotech. Amgen (AMGN) has been marketing Epogen since 1989. Someday, perhaps sooner rather than later, biosimilars might become so standardized that they collapse brand sales down to very low levels.

Whereas, it's more difficult to conceive of a regulator finding that a different cellular therapy is substantially identical to one from KITE/GILD.

Between patents on different parts of the process, proprietary know-how, and potential regulatory impediments to something like the biosimilar process, cellular therapies may thus have certain business advantages over antibodies and clear advantages over small molecules.

Risks of the deal

Until the FDA or EMA approves axi-cel for marketing, and successful systems are demonstrated in treating the critically ill patients for whom the first approval has been sought, the entire $11+ B deal is speculative.

This deal is of a different nature than JNJ's purchase of Actelion, with marketed products. JNJ even structured that deal to minimize its exposure to early stage products in Actelion's pipeline.

GILD is embracing all of KITE's pipeline. So this is a true biotech deal that embraces risk.

Concluding remarks - Three reasons why I like the deal

I like the deal on balance for three reasons.

First, it may energize GILD internally, as discussed above. GILD now has yet another higher purpose, curing cancer.

Second, the financial downside is discrete, but the upside is nearly unlimited. That's because the potential for KITE as it is now, and where it can grow and expand to using GILD's resources, is very large, and the time frame it can grow within before it becomes truly mature appears to span decades. Since GILD brought on Dr. Riva from NVS, which knows CAR-T well, I trust that the deal has been professionally vetted within GILD.

Third, GILD is a stock, not a bond, and there are now two reasons to think it may trade with a better tone. One is a bit cynical: the Street likes deals and tends to reward the stocks of companies that give it advisory fees. The second reason is not cynical at all. It's that if GILD expects to trade as anything other than a bond substitute, it either has to make an immense success out of its NASH drugs, which is a tall order, and one that cannot occur for years to come, or it needs to create a growth story. It now has one, and one with numerous ways to win.

KITE is certainly not a Warren Buffett-style stock. However, one of Mr. Buffett's precepts is to buy the leaders, the great companies. He has advised that it's more important to buy shares in great companies than finagle to get a seemingly better bargain in shares of mediocre companies.

Within the emerging field of cell therapies for cancer (and someday they may not be limited to cancer), KITE appears to be best of breed of all the names that GILD could acquire.

GILD's stock now has a rationale to trade with a higher P/E, and the ride could get exciting again. No guarantees exist of favorable results from GILD overall, or from the KITE deal, but a better tone may be emerging out of GILD. Could GILD shares finally be ready to move up in a sustained fashion?

This deal makes GILD a much more interesting story to be part of while collecting a little dividend income. GILD is once again aiming high, shooting for breakthrough, medically consequential advances. That's what biotech stocks are for.

