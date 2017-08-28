Why Are Oil Prices Falling Today?

Welcome to the why edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Last Friday, we wrote an OMD titled, "Hurricane Harvey And The Impact On Oil." We originally said that the impact on crude wouldn't be bullish nor bearish due to the fact that the original trajectory of the storm didn't look like Houston was going to get impacted. That turned out to not be the case.

As the storm slowed down considerably over the weekend and moved Northeast toward Houston, record rainfall has been recorded.

As a result, the amount of refinery capacity impacted is estimated to be about ~3.5 million b/d. To give you an idea, crude imports in PADD III are about 3.5 million b/d, so the decrease in imports has offset the decrease in refinery capacity. However, as pipelines are shut down, it puts pressure on Midland and Cushing balances, a negative factor for crude.

The latest update also shows about 331k b/d of offshore crude production being offline with estimates ranging between 500k b/d to 700k b/d for impacted Eagle Ford production.

No one knows, so sell first and ask questions later...

The immediate reaction for traders is to sell crude and ask questions later. WTI crack spreads just moved to a YTD high, while Brent - WTI spreads are now higher than $5/bbl. The resulting implications of this is when the export facilities come back online, US crude exports will fly through 1 million b/d as the discount widened.

With refineries offline (no one knows for how long and that's the issue), Latin America will have a shortage of refined products, so strong bids will be coming for gasoline, hence why gasoline futures are moving higher today.

The real issue here is that no one knows at the moment how long it will take refineries to start operations again.

Looking at the latest weather forecasts, it appears Harvey will move more inland. Houston is expected to receive more rain over the next two days.

Again, the reaction today is a sell first, ask question later approach. The reduction in crude imports will offset the refinery throughput drop, but if refineries take longer than expected to be fully operational, we could see crude builds while products draw.

Volatility in weekly EIA storage reports expected...

Harvey has not only made figuring out what is going to happen difficult, but it will also make EIA's weekly oil storage reports for the week ending 9/1 and 9/8 a complete mess.

Crude imports will be thrown out of whack along with US's estimated production. Refinery throughput will be the big question mark on everyone's mind, and while by the look of the price action between gasoline, heating oil and crude, we can see that market expectations are for builds in crude and a draw in gasoline.

There will be no shortage of volatility in the weeks ahead, so buckle up.

The big picture...

