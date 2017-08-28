Using Crude Oil's Mean Reversion To Spot The Next Uptrend

By monitoring both crude's mean reversion price and momentum, investors can spot trends in the market more effectively.

In this article, we'll analyze the mean reversion of crude oil prices and corroborate its significance with a leading momentum indicator.

But what if I told you that for all the negative news, crude oil has simply reverted back to the mean that has been in place since 2015?

In watching the news, we've all been bombarded with reports of crude oil's current bearish trend.

In my last two articles, I analyzed how the demand for oil has been picking up despite crude being in a bearish trend. The growing demand for oil story driven by an economic backdrop of higher economic growth and falling inventory levels continues to build up steam.

In this article, we'll analyze the historical pattern of crude oil since 2015 and show that for all the bearish talk about crude in the market, prices have simply reverted back to the mean of the last two and a half years. Also, we'll compare and correlate the mean reversion to one of the most widely used momentum indicators to give further credence to the value of the mean for crude oil.

By monitoring both the mean for crude prices and the corresponding level of momentum, investors can hopefully better spot the trend and manage their risk more effectively.

By taking a step back and looking at a long-term chart like the weekly, we can separate the forest from the trees. The weekly chart allows us to smooth out the volatility and daily noise surrounding all the drivers of crude oil prices.

The roller coaster ride in crude oil prices has impacted investors who are long crude via The United States Oil ETF, LP (USO), the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) and stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), Chevron Corporation (CVX), and ConocoPhillips (COP), the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) to name a few.

The weekly chart since 2015:

Historically, we can see (on the bottom portion of chart) that the $45 to $49 area for crude oil appears to be an important price zone with the mid point or the mean being $47 as shown by the yellow line.

Since 2015, this price zone appears to be a make or break area for crude containing both resistance and support levels. Apparently, traders adopt a wait and see attitude in the $45-$49 zone resulting in a rangebound trading pattern.

It's no wonder why crude prices have stalled lately. However, I believe the price zone of $45 to $49 that I've highlighted is important because it dates back to 2015, meaning it has a history of being an area where traders have shown indecision as to the next move in crude.

I also find it interesting that despite the plethora of negative news reports, the bearish trend that crude is labeled with, and the gloomy outlooks, crude oil has simply reverted back to the mean of the last two years.

REVIEW: RSI (Relative Strength Index):

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum indicator and an overbought-oversold indicator. A 70 level is overbought, 30 is oversold and 50 is neutral territory.

In a bull-run, we want to see RSI above 50 for a strong move higher. In a bearish market, RSI is typically below 50 and heading lower.

Please bear in mind, RSI (or any indicator) is not a predictor of price action; it merely represents the momentum in the market. Fundamentals drive the market, not the charts.

Using RSI to confirm mean reversion for crude oil:

It's always helpful (to me anyway) to have an indicator confirming an investment thesis. In this case, the 50 level of RSI, or the neutral zone for momentum, typically signifies a holding area while the market determines its next move and direction.

As we can see on the chart below, the RSI in the green highlighted region is the neutral zone (50 area) and it corresponds nicely to the $45 to $49 area or $47 for crude oil. In short, we have the crude oil price equivalent to 50 RSI.

In short, we have the crude oil price equivalent to 50 RSI. Please bear in mind, this relationship can change at any time given market conditions, but since 2015, the 50 RSI has equated to a $45 to $49 price range or roughly a $47 price for crude.

How does all of this help?

We now have two tools in our investment management toolbox.

We know the mean of $47 (or the green price zone) where crude needs to break above in order to have a strong move higher. We can say this with confidence because of the historical patterns of prices since 2015.

We can say this with confidence because of the historical patterns of prices since 2015. The second tool is the RSI and where the index corresponds to the mean price zone for crude. RSI is one of the most widely used indicators in the market. In short, the market is telling us that the neutral area of 50 on RSI corresponds to the $45 to $49 area or the mean or $47 for crude.

By using the two tools together, the mean reversion zone and the 50 RSI level , it should help provide a stronger sense of the trend. My hope is that it can help investors discern whether a move in price has momentum behind it or whether it's simply reverting back to the mean or a neutral stance (as crude is doing currently). Even the direction of crude trading back to the mean and back towards 50 RSI is a strong indicator that something has changed in the market.

, it should help provide a stronger sense of the trend. My hope is that it can help investors discern whether a move in price has momentum behind it or whether it's simply reverting back to the mean or a neutral stance (as crude is doing currently). Of course, correlating RSI to the mean price zone doesn't guarantee that crude will always follow the historical pattern. We know that past results don't equate to predicting future price movements. Nonetheless, I believe the mean-to-RSI correlation is an effective risk management tool and a helpful trend spotter.

What does the current RSI reading mean for crude oil prices?

For those long crude oil, the good news is that the RSI has broken above 50 and going higher. The direction of RSI is important since it confirms that bullish momentum is building as indicated by the upward sloping line. Although crude is currently neutral on the RSI indicator, we can at least take comfort that momentum is moving in the right direction for oil bulls.

is that the RSI has broken above 50 and going higher. The direction of RSI is important since it confirms that bullish momentum is building as indicated by the upward sloping line. Although crude is currently neutral on the RSI indicator, we can at least take comfort that momentum is moving in the right direction for oil bulls. If you follow my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, you know that my view on oil is bullish based on the fundamentals for global economic growth that are building. The increased growth in the U.S. and overseas could translate into oil breaking key price levels. These levels are the result of traders placing buy and sell orders to either go long or short or to trigger a stop-loss order or a take-profit order.

In my prior article, we analyzed the exact levels on the daily and weekly charts and reviewed the bullish economic data that should drive oil higher in the coming months. I won't rehash the article here, but here's a quick reference guide for key price levels to watch.

In looking at the chart above:

On a bullish break of $49.50 , (above the green zone) there's likely to be buy orders in that area and should push oil higher to retest the $50.50 level.

, (above the green zone) there's likely to be buy orders in that area and should push oil higher to retest the $50.50 level. On a bullish break of $50.50 , look for a much stronger move with more volatility and we could easily see oil push higher and retest $53.50 and possibly touch the $55 level.

, look for a much stronger move with more volatility and we could easily see oil push higher and A break of $46.30 would be bearish and would likely lead to investors unwinding long positions to wait for positive fundamental developments. As a result, we might see the $45.43 low on July 24th get retested (bottom of the green zone).

Takeaways:

By taking a step back and looking at a long-term chart like the weekly, we can separate the forest from the trees. The weekly chart allows us to smooth out the volatility and noise surrounding the dizzying number of factors that affect crude prices like inventory levels, supply, demand, OPEC, geopolitical risks, the dollar, economic growth, U.S. production levels, exports, and the list goes on.

The weekly chart allows us to smooth out the volatility and noise surrounding the dizzying number of factors that affect crude prices like inventory levels, supply, demand, OPEC, geopolitical risks, the dollar, economic growth, U.S. production levels, exports, and the list goes on. With the weekly chart, we can see that oil for the last two years has consistently reverted to the mean price zone of $45 to $49. The significance of the price zone and more specifically the $47 level for crude oil can be correlated to the corresponding 50 level (neutral reading) on the relative strength index.

By monitoring the price zone and knowing where oil is relative to the long-term trend, my hope is that investors can discern the short-term noise from the long-term patterns and ultimately manage their risk-to-reward ratio more effectively.

Whether we like it or not, or whether we're long or short crude, the historical price movements of crude oil show that the market has placed importance on the price zone of $45 to $49 and the $47 mean. The significance of the mean price zone is further corroborated by the consistent correlation to RSI's 50 level.

In my next article, I'll correlate the mean reversion of crude oil to Exxon's stock price and P/E ratio over the last two years to determine if the stock is overvalued or undervalued.

