North Atlantic Drilling: Some Positive Developments But Stock Is Best Avoided

On Thursday, August 24, 2017, harsh-environment drilling specialist North Atlantic Drilling Limited (NADL) announced its second quarter 2017 results. Overall, these results shocked analysts, beating the consensus estimates by $0.28 per share. While the company continued its string of losses in the most recent quarter, there were some promising developments in the quarter that could improve the company's fortunes going forward.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of those results. This practice serves to provide a background for the remainder of the article and provides a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from North Atlantic Drilling's second quarter 2017 results:

North Atlantic Drilling reported total revenues of $61.7 million in the second quarter. This compares unfavorably to the $72.6 million that the company brought in during the first quarter of 2017.

The company reported an operating loss of $40.1 million in the quarter. This is significantly worse than the $24.5 million operating loss that the company reported in the previous quarter.

North Atlantic Drilling reported an EBITDA of $13.9 million during the quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $30.6 million EBITDA that the company reported in the previous quarter.

The company achieved an impressive economic utilization rate of 96% during the quarter.

North Atlantic Drilling had a net loss of $59.1 million in the quarter. This represents a quarter-over-quarter decline from the $52.9 million that the company lost in the first quarter of 2017.

One of the first things, if not the only thing, that anyone perusing these results is likely to notice is that virtually every method of measuring the company's business showed quarter-over-quarter declines. The first of these is revenue. As already mentioned, North Atlantic Drilling's revenue declined from $72.6 million to $61.7 million quarter-over-quarter. This is primarily due to the fact that two of the company's rigs, West Elara and West Linus, experienced declines in their dayrates during the second quarter as they began work on new contracts. While the West Phoenix operated for the full quarter (as opposed to a partial quarter as was the case in the first quarter of 2017), the quarter-over-quarter increase in revenues from this rig was not enough to fully offset the revenue declines from the other two.

The second thing an astute reader will notice is that the company's operating income declined quarter-over-quarter. The most obvious reason for this is the already discussed revenue decline due to dayrate reductions on the West Elara and West Linus. There was a second reason, however. As was the case with sister company Seadrill (SDRL), North Atlantic Drilling experienced an increase in its general and administrative expenses. In the case of North Atlantic Drilling, that increase totaled $5.6 million. This increase was due to advisory fees related to the ongoing restructuring of the Seadrill Group.

North Atlantic Drilling has a long history of minimizing the downtime experienced by its drilling rigs and the latest quarter was no exception. As was mentioned in the highlights, the company achieved an economic utilization of 96% in the quarter. This is something that should please investors. This is because offshore drilling rigs are only compensated for time that they actually spend operating and not for downtime. Unfortunately, like any other technically sophisticated piece of machinery, an offshore drilling rig must occasionally undergo periods of downtime in order to receive maintenance and repairs. Therefore, the goal of any drilling company is to minimize downtime in order to maximize revenues. North Atlantic Drilling did an excellent job of that during the quarter, as evidenced by the company's 96% economic utilization rate. This means that limited downtime allowed the company to bring in 96% of the maximum revenue possible under its contracts. Few companies are able to achieve rates that high and this is something that should please the company's investors.

One of the biggest concerns that investors have had regarding North Atlantic Drilling is that the company has a very high debt load and is relatively limited in the revenue and cash flow that it can generate to cover the payments on this debt. This is largely due to the fact that a significant portion of the company's fleet was sitting idle or is due to come off contract shortly. This is clearly visible here:

Source: North Atlantic Drilling

Fortunately, North Atlantic Drilling made significant progress in addressing this problem in the quarter. Perhaps the most significant of these is that two of the company's rigs, West Elara and West Linus, that were due to come off contract in September 2017 and March 2018 respectively obtained new contracts. The new contract for both rigs is with oil giant ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for operations in the North Sea and will last for a period of 10 years and is estimated to have a total revenue potential of approximately $1.5 billion, although the dayrates for each rig are indexed based on market developments so the actual amount that North Atlantic Drilling will receive will likely vary from this figure.

This was not the only positive development that the company experienced during the second quarter that improved its forward revenue position. On July 23, 2017, Wintershall awarded the semisubmersible rig West Phoenix a one-well contract for work on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The rig will begin working on this contract during the fourth quarter of 2017 and will generate approximately $6 million in revenue over the contract term. However, despite the improvement to the company's fortunes that this contract represents, long-time followers of the industry will notice that this is a remarkably short contract for an ultra-deepwater semisubmersible rig. This thus shows evidence of what my past articles on the subject have been saying about the current environment in the offshore drilling industry. While oil and gas companies are slowly becoming more willing to contract offshore drilling rigs, in many cases they are only willing to do so for very short terms and only at dayrates that are barely above cash flow breakeven.

North Atlantic Drilling received one final contract during the quarter that is somewhat different from the aforementioned ones. This contract is for the ultra-deepwater semisubmersible West Hercules drilling rig. The interesting thing about this contract is that this drilling rig is actually owned by Seadrill and not North Atlantic Drilling. Seadrill will be retaining ownership of the rig over the one well term of this contract while North Atlantic Drilling will be managing it. Thus, ultimately the two companies will be splitting the revenues and cash flows generated by this contract. The contract will generate a minimum of $7 million over the term, although it is uncertain exactly which company will receive what.

Despite these positive developments, investors would be wise to continue to avoid shares of North Atlantic Drilling. This is due largely to the uncertainty surrounding Seadrill's and North Atlantic Drilling's restructuring efforts. While the exact details of the restructuring are yet to be determined as both companies are still in discussions with their respective creditors, management believes that a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing may be inevitable. Furthermore, management expects that the results of such a filing would result in current shareholders being wiped out. Thus, investors should avoid the stock for now.