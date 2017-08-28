Should You Follow The Insiders And Buy Pioneer Natural Resources Stock?

A number of independent oil and gas producers have reported insider buying this year. These include Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Apache Corp. (APA), Continental Resources (CLR) and Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC). Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), however, was a rare exploration and production company which didn't see any insider buying activity in almost two years - until this month when three directors bought their company's stock following the latest sell-off. I think investors should consider following the insiders.

About two weeks ago, Stacy Methvin, who sits on Pioneer Natural Resources' board and is a former Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) executive, purchased 100 shares at an average of $136.72 per share. Although this was a small purchase, valued at just $13,672, it was the first insider buying transaction since Richard Dealy, the current CFO, bought almost 118,000 shares of the company for $14 million in September 2015, as per data from InsiderInsights. A few days later, on August 11, Andrew Cates, another Pioneer Natural Resources director, purchased 350 shares for $47,380 and last week, Kenneth Thompson, who sits on the Pioneer Natural Resources board and is the CEO of oil and gas investment firm called Pacific Star Energy, bought 750 shares by spending a little over $100,000.

The three directors have made the purchases following the selloff in Pioneer Natural Resources stock seen in August. A number of oil stocks have fallen this month, partly due to the weakness in oil prices (WTI spot price) which dropped from more than $50 a barrel at the start of August to current levels of around $48 a barrel. The SPDR Oil & Gas, Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), the industry's benchmark fund, has tumbled almost 9% since the start of August. But Pioneer Natural Resources stock has turned out to be one of the worst performers, dropping by 20.5% in the corresponding period. The plunge came following the release of Pioneer Natural Resources' second-quarter results.

I believe Pioneer Natural Resources actually delivered a decent performance in the second quarter. The company's adjusted revenues rose 28.3% to $1.3 billion while the company swung to an adjusted profit of $0.21 per share from a loss of $0.22 per share a year earlier. This was the fourth consecutive quarterly profit for the company. The results were also considerably better than analysts' consensus estimates. The recovery was driven in large part by 12.5% increase in realized prices and 11.3% increase in production to 259,000 boe per day. The production also clocked in at the top end of the company's guidance range of 254,000 to 259,000 boe per day.

Pioneer Natural Resources, however, dialed back expectations around its future production growth and the quality of its oil-rich asset base. The company slashed this year's total production guidance by almost 1% at the midpoint to a range of 269,000 to 270,000 boe per day. The company said that its oil production, which was previously projected to climb by 24% to 28% this year, will now grow by 17% to 18%. Furthermore, the company also said that it is experiencing pressure changes at its core Midland Basin acreage which could lead to delays and an increase in drilling costs. It also said that some of its liquid-rich assets are turning out to be gassier than it initially thought. This likely proved to be too much for Wall Street which has rewarded Pioneer Natural Resources due to its superior production growth profile and a high-quality/low-cost asset base. Consequently, the stock tanked. Although the updates sound disappointing, I think Mr. Market may have over-reacted here.

That's because although Pioneer Natural Resources experienced operational problems in the second quarter due to the unexpected changes in pressure that drove the guidance cut, it has also found a solution. The company is working on a new drilling plan which, initially, could increase the well costs by $300,000 to $400,000 per well, but it is also reducing other costs related to these wells to offset the negative impact of increased expenditure. As for the gassier production volumes from wells, that's not necessarily a bad thing, particularly since the company has confirmed that although it is getting more natural gas and NGL than it initially expected, its oil production from these wells has been "right on track." The company will end up extracting as much oil as it initially thought, though gas volumes may turn out greater than expected which should have a positive impact on revenues.

More importantly, despite the recent setback, Pioneer Natural Resources' growth story largely remains intact. Although the company has slightly reduced its production guidance for this year at the midpoint, it still expects to grow volumes by at least 15% from last year to 269,000 boe per day. That's one of the strongest growth forecasts in the industry. Most of the other fast growing large-cap oil producers, like EOG Resources (EOG), have promised single-digit growth, at best. On top of this, due in part to greater than expected gas and NGL production, Pioneer Natural Resources has said that it is now even better positioned to achieve its long term target of growing production to a million boe per day in 10 years.

Also, Pioneer Natural Resources continues to benefit from having the strongest balance sheet among large-cap independent oil producers. At the end of the second quarter, the company had $$2.73 billion of total debt while its cash reserves, including short term investments, stood at $2.2 billion. This translates into a net debt of just $531 million and a net debt ratio of 4.8% - the lowest among its peers.

For these reasons, I believe the sell-off was largely unwarranted. Pioneer Natural Resources continues to have a strong production growth profile and a pristine balance sheet. Investors should consider using this as an opportunity to buy this stock, just like the insiders. The company's shares were at $128.70 at the time of this writing, which is lower than the average insider buying price level of $134.24. I expect shares to rise to $155-$159 in the near term, which is a key resistance range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Royal Dutch Shell.