The 'Icarus' Trade

Something (or "someone") is going to have to step in to stop this.

It's gotten to the point where commentators are now pulling out references to Greek mythology to describe the rally.

If you're not paying attention to the euro, you need to be.

If you're in European equities and you're not concerned about the FX situation, it's probably high time you started paying attention.

As I detailed overnight, bullish sentiment around the single currency is reaching a fever pitch and EURUSD (FXE) is up again on Monday.

The incoming commentary ranges from amused to downright incredulous. Consider this from Bloomberg's Ye Xie:

The euro continues to defy skeptics, including yours truly. The trade weighted euro has gained 8.3% over the past three months, the fifth biggest rally since the currency's creation in 1999, according to data compiled by the Bank of England. Before the turn of the century, the euro (using synthetic values), gained more than 10% on three occasions in the 1980s and 1990s. So while the current rally is certainly on the high end, it has not reached the most stretched level yet to make it a convincing “Icarus'' trade.

That's what it's come to: we're having to describe things in terms of synthetic values and references to Greek mythology.

And while that would seem to suggest that we've overshot anything that even approximates "justified," Cameron Crise (a fund manager-turned live-blogger for Bloomberg) reminds you that there's some historical precedent here. To wit, from his latest daily missive:

The Fed has been tightening policy for roughly a year and a half

Fed funds command a healthy premium over Eonia of more than 150 bps

Fed funds command a healthy premium over Eonia of more than 150 bps Market speculation has begun to tilt towards the ECB shifting towards a more hawkish path

After pricing in substantially more Fed tightening over the next year, the 1st vs 5th eurodollar and euribor spreads have converged.

A few months ago there were near- record EUR futures shorts on the IMM

A few months ago there were near- record EUR futures shorts on the IMM The Republican president is generally unpopular over much of the rest of the world Sound familiar? It should. This was the state of play in late 2005, a year that saw a sharp decline in EUR/USD, albeit one that followed a large rally in 2003-04. What followed was a steady euro appreciation that persisted until the financial crisis started to bite in the summer of 2008. The lesson is that it’s a big deal when markets start pricing a turn in relative policy cycles.

That gets us back to the narrative I tried to outline in the linked post above - a narrative I've been harping on for months.

Going into 2017, it was all about policy divergence between the U.S. and Europe. The assumption was that the new President's pro-growth agenda would pave the way for the Fed to aggressively normalize (or whatever counts as "aggressively normalize" in the post-crisis world). Meanwhile, everyone seemed to assume that even if Europe cleared its political hurdles (the French elections being the highest), the fact that the ECB is still actively engaged in buying assets and rates are still negative would mean that Draghi couldn't possibly gain enough ground on Yellen fast enough to render the policy divergence theme null and void.

Well, all of that turned out to be wrong. What we've seen instead is a policy convergence theme taking hold as the economic outlook in Europe brightens while gridlock in D.C. leaves the U.S. hamstrung and the French election turned into a landslide for the mainstream candidate.

There's no better way to visualize this than a chart of the UST-bund spread which, after blowing out following the U.S. election, has ground steadily tighter:

So that's your rate diffs pillar but in a testament to how ebullient the euro sentiment truly is, the single currency has even run out ahead of that:

Bear in mind that there is every reason to believe that yields will continue to trend lower in the U.S. And assuming that trend is tied primarily to U.S. politics and not the product of a global risk-off move, the UST-bund spread could tighten even further, throwing still more gasoline on the bullish euro fire.

So coming full circle, this is a problem for you if you're long European stocks and in case you think I'm just making that up, have a look at a chart:

That's EURUSD in white, the EuroStoxx (FEZ) in blue, the CAC in green, and the DAX in pink.

That disconnect will get worse if something (or more likely, "someone") doesn't step in to curb the euro's relentless ascent.

Fair warning.

