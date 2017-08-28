Natural Gas Winter Outlook: Preliminary Results

Total natural gas demand per degree day is now higher than at any time in history.

Today, we have started to provide and regularly update our end-of-withdrawal-season storage index. Before you continue reading, we strongly recommend that you review our previous articles -- "The Importance of the End-of-Season Storage Forecast" to understand the rationality behind this indicator.

In this article, we will present the results of our latest very long-term storage forecasting model (VLTSFM). Just like a standard end-of-season storage index, VLTSFM is a comprehensive cycle model based on multi-parameter inputs (see the diagram below).

Source: Bluegold Research

Model Inputs

The weather forecast is derived from the latest 46-day ECMWF predictions on cooling and heating degree days + long-term seasonal climate forecast results from Climate Forecast System Version 2 (CFSv2) + a hybrid of private models. Production is projected to rise to 74.9 bcf per day in October and to 75.5 bcf per day in December. Production is then kept constant. Power plant outages are derived from the planned three-month schedule, then assumed to run at historical average. The exports and imports forecast is derived from pipeline nominations and vessels tracking system provided to us by Marine Traffic (three-month forecast has 65% of certainty; one-month forecast has 90% certainty). After the third month, external trade variables are kept constant.

End-of-withdrawal-season storage forecast defined as the amount of natural gas in the underground storage for the week ending March 30, 2018. EIA is expected to report this figure on April 5, 2018.

Results

The Climate Forecast System version 2 was developed at the Environmental Modeling Center at National Center for Environmental Prediction (NCEP). It is a fully coupled model representing the interaction between the Earth's atmosphere, oceans, land and sea ice. It became operational at NCEP in March 2011. According to our calculations, the latest temperature forecasts would generate no less than 3,500 heating-degree-days ((HDDs)) during five coldest months (November, 2017 – March, 2018). Ten-year norm is around 3,400 HDDs, meaning that next winter is currently projected to be just slightly colder than usual.

However, due to a number of structural factors, total natural gas demand per degree day is now higher than at any time in history (see the chart below). Therefore, while the number of HDDs may be just 3% above the norm, natural gas consumption could be some 8% above the norm, while total demand (which includes exports) could be as much as 10% above the norm.

Source: Bluegold Research

Overall, at this moment in time, our very-long-term storage forecasting model returns just 707 bcf in storage by the end of March, 2018. Please note that because NCEP updates CFSv2 results on a daily basis, we, too, update our forecast on a daily basis. In absolute terms and relative terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of storage forecast is, of course, very bullish for natural gas prices. However, because it is a long-term forecast, it remains volatile and highly uncertain.

