Apple: An 800-Pound Gorilla That Still Offers Value

It is easy to follow Apple (AAPL) these days, as the media coverage increases along with the approaching iPhone 8. It is much easier to suspect that the more media the company generates, the higher valuation level is attached to it and, consequently, the stock is not attractive to the "average Joe“ value investor.

Let‘s not jump to quick conclusions yet, as the company‘s financials got much more to cheer than to worry about. In this article, I would like to list the major pros and cons of the company for fellow investors and myself before the media gets "iCrazy“ with the arrival of the new gadget.

Gross Margin

Being a major brand owner, the company is probably in the position to charge an extra buck for the same quality product when compared to many of its competitors. That appears to be at least partially justified as the gross margin has never been below the 25% mark in recent history (see chart). Better yet, it has sharply increased with the arrival of the iPhone in 2007 and it’s further consolidation of the brand power. As a result of that, the company has generated a stable ~40% gross margin during the last eight years.

Net margin, economies of scale

Despite the supposed technological narrative, Apple does not produce overly challenging and cost-intensive products that take years of R&D and massive expense before turning a profit (as opposed, for example, to Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) practice). Oh no, relative to its mammoth sales, the operating expense has always been small, thus underlying the company’s ability to generate the major cash to its shareholders. Then again, as Apple launched iPhone in 2007 and the economies of scale kicked in (26-fold sales increase vs. 13-fold op. expense increase, see chart) net margin has doubled from “mere” 10.3% in 2006 to 20.9% in 2016.

Excess cash flows

In the period of 2002-2012, Apple has closely matched the expanding CFO by the increased levels of CFI, thus more or less investing the money it made back into the business cycle.

From 2013 onwards, the CFO/CFI spread has increased so much that despite the rocketing R&D budget (it has increased 7.5-fold since 2009, see chart), Apple is still generating 20 bn. USD of the annual cash flow (in terms of "CFO“ minus "CFI“, see chart) which can be used for paying down the debt or simply distributing it to the shareholders.

Apple as a dividend growth company

Faced with the lack of possible investment alternatives, Apple started paying dividends to its shareholders in 2012 and has constantly increased the payments ever since (see chart), making it the fair candidate to become a dividend aristocrat stock one day, though the record is still quite short.

Currently, the dividend payout ratio stands at 25% (see chart) and could potentially be raised without causing a serious damage to the capex budget.

Possibly, in order to create a more aggressive capital structure and to appease the investors along the way, Apple started borrowing (!) heavily in 2013 accompanied by stock repurchases. Continuity of such an activity is very questionable, though it does signify once again that the company has probably entered a mature phase of essentially being a cash cow with the dividend story attached to it. In that case, at least some of the stock repurchases will translate into quasi-permanent dividend increases down the road.

Valuation gap

So why this wonderful company’s stock is trading at a discount to the market in terms of P/E multiple? Please note, I am not even talking about the technology stocks, many of which have sky-high valuations.

Apple could lose its mojo

Times change, so does fashion as well as the value of the brand. As the Steve Jobs’ aura fades away, the company and its products could potentially generate less buzz, especially if Samsung or any other competitor could outpace it in terms of technology, value-for-money or even in terms of the irrational buzz itself. Even if not, it could become the victim of its own popularity, should the Apple’s main product, iPhone, become commoditized. What all of this would essentially mean is that the margins could potentially get much lower, thus undermining the profitability and the cash-generation ability of the company.

However, at least for now there seems to be less scope for that than one could expect. Should we compare Apple to Samsung Electronics (arguably its main competitor in the smartphone high-end market), one could argue that for all the wonderful products it produces, it is extremely hard for the South Korean company to get that “cool” factor and the customer loyalty that Apple products usually have. Despite that, Samsung does not need Jobs’ legacy to generate the very same 40% gross margin that Apple has (see chart). Of course, once we get down to the net margin, Apple has a healthy lead, but I suspect it is related not to the brand power but to the production model (capital intensive for Samsung vs. capital–light for Apple) or some other costs that Samsung is incurring to develop the wide specter of products that the company has (again, as opposed to Apple).

Based on that, there does seem to be less of a potential damage to the valuation, should the iPhone loose its “disruptive” image and become more commoditized.

"The next big thing" may not arrive, after all

Today, iPhone comprises almost two-thirds of Apple’s revenue. The rest of its products – iPad, iTunes, Apple Watch etc. (despite the massive R&D and the good sounding PR) do not manage to comprise more than roughly 10% of the revenue. To put it baseball terms, the company has scored a major, major home run with iPhone. However, it has been such a huge success that any other product the company launches seems like hitting the air rather than the ball. Currently, Apple cannot grow without iPhone – the stock could just as easily be brought down, should the main product struggle.

Bearing that in mind, no wonder the market is waiting for the Apple’s next baseball swing – the next big thing – which could be augmented reality, autonomous vehicle technology or any other cool-ish sounding product that would allow the company to extend its sales significantly and allow it to outgrow iPhone it first released in 2007.

I would personally expect that the struggle to find the next big thing will continue in vain and the bat-swinging will go on for a long time, allowing the company to slowly diversify its product specter in the long run, but doing so in a constant and measured way rather than a major breakthrough.

Conclusion

Apple seems to have become a massive cash cow without a proper idea of how to use this extra cash to grow the business at the pace it has grown in recent years. The quasi-failures of many products the company has launched since the first iPhone in 2007 has probably caused many investors to fear that the company is essentially a one-product stop and thus deserves a discount compared to the market valuation.

While that may be partially true, iPhone related cash flow seems safe for now and it has got plenty of time and cash in order to build a much more diversified product range over time. Along the way, the company is likely to become less of a market disruptor and more of a boring dividend stock, which naturally takes a lot of shine of its current mojo. However, from the value investor’s perspective, that sort of scenario for this great company seems perfectly fine.