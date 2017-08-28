Seeking Alpha's Weekly Media, Tech, And Finance News Round Up

This week's must reads cover "the reengineering of journalism” and “data is the new oil”.

Its purpose is to highlight information relevant to the advertising and marketing environment Seeking Alpha competes in.

Marketing Myopia by Theodore Levitt is one of my favorite Harvard Business Review reads because it talks about the trap of emphasizing the needs of the seller over the needs of the buyer. Levitt specifically calls out the narrow view of the railroads, as it focused on the railroad business rather than the transportation business, and inevitably decayed with the advent of cars and planes.

I think the media industry has suffered from a similarly narrow view, focusing on content creation rather than content distribution. It is largely why tech companies and Silicon Valley have been able to disrupt broadcasting and publishing so quickly and so completely.

Technology giants like Google and Facebook reach large audiences, dominate advertising, and are direct drivers of the significant changes to journalism’s business and distribution models.

Not all that disrupts is golden - more data, more problems!

Is it too late to broaden the media industry's business focus and impact its trajectory?

Other interesting reads from the past week:

