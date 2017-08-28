Seeking Alpha's Weekly Media, Tech, And Finance News Round Up

Marketing Myopia by Theodore Levitt is one of my favorite Harvard Business Review reads because it talks about the trap of emphasizing the needs of the seller over the needs of the buyer. Levitt specifically calls out the narrow view of the railroads, as it focused on the railroad business rather than the transportation business, and inevitably decayed with the advent of cars and planes.
I think the media industry has suffered from a similarly narrow view, focusing on content creation rather than content distribution. It is largely why tech companies and Silicon Valley have been able to disrupt broadcasting and publishing so quickly and so completely.
Technology giants like Google and Facebook reach large audiences, dominate advertising, and are direct drivers of the significant changes to journalism’s business and distribution models.
The switch from analog to digital - Is “platform” the right metaphor for the technology companies that dominate digital media? If there’s a future for The Village Voice, it’s digital.
The rise of the social web - Happy 10th birthday to the hashtag; TD Ameritrade is going where its customers are with a Facebook Messenger chatbot. The director of emerging technologies and innovation at TD Ameritrade said about 200,000 TD Ameritrade customers use Facebook. Fun fact: 108,000+ registered users on Seeking Alpha identified TD Ameritrade as their broker.
The dominance of mobile - Why mobile will dominate news media by 2020
Not all that disrupts is golden - more data, more problems!
For advertisers and platforms, the challenges of measurement are abound. Facebook Is Embarking On Phase Two Of Its MRC Audit; what is the MRC? Coming soon: A standard for cross-platform video measurement.
For consumers, your personal information is now the world's most valuable commodity. Who are you going to trust?
Is it too late to broaden the media industry's business focus and impact its trajectory?
Other interesting reads from the past week:
LinkedIn rolls out native video sharing
Google Tests Subscription Tool for Publishers
The Washington Post brings artificial intelligence to its native ads
How The Meet Group battles header bidding’s mobile app problem
Amazon pushes new header solution in UK, but publishers are wary
Defining Reach In The Age Of Microtargeting
Verizon’s Oath is tapping users’ comments across its platforms to find news trends
Barclays Bank Launches ‘Pay with Siri’
Goldman Sachs is Wall Street’s biggest unicorn herder
San Francisco and Berlin have new competition for the capital of 'fintech'
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.