This Week In Oil; Not Your Average Week Thanks To Harvey

This was going to be a routine round-up of the week's energy data points and news headlines. Obviously hurricane Harvey has instantly changed a lot of the dynamics at play in the market. But we will start with the punch line. We do not think the impact on crude (USO) will be long lasting. And the early look on price reactions tells us this. That is, all the price moves are based on short term structural changes and not a perceived change in the oil production and refining landscape.

Unfortunately, the unique characteristics and location of Harvey made this the perfect storm in terms of energy disruption. There is the obvious shutting down of production and refineries. But the knock-on effects are just as disruptive if not worse. The Houston Ship Channel is shut down. Pipelines in the area will probably be shutting down. And given the incredible damage to basic infrastructure, even if some of the production or refining were able to be turned back on, it might be difficult to get a full slate of workers to the locations.

Total refining capacity that has been shut down is almost 2.2mm barrels per day with over about 900k coming from Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) Deer Park and Exxon's (XOM) Baytown alone. The Corpus area shut down about 850k cross five refineries. And as we mentioned, more locations are having to shut because of logistical problems. The good news is that no major damage has been reported at these facilities. Cheniere (LNG) was the first company to come out and say there was only cosmetic damage down to its terminals/trains. 300k of refining in the Houston area has already come back on line. Of course, the bad news is that the rain is not done. Some areas are expected to get 50 inches. The storm is now projected to move out to the Gulf...only to turn around and dump more rain. The US's total refining capacity is about 18mm barrels per day. So a 12% reduction in refining is pretty steep.

Crude production in the Gulf is down by about 380k barrels a day. This is about 22% of the total Gulf production of approx 1.73mm. This alone is not a huge number as the Gulf's share of oil production has been steadily declining (our cover photo is of three idled drilling rigs dry-docked in Port Aransas, TX which is just outside of Corpus Christi). But this stoppage it is still about 4% of the total US production. Fortunately some production has already come back on line as the extreme level was a reduction of about 450k.

In terms of the price reactions, gasoline has been the mover. RBOB September futures are about $1.75 up from about $1.60 before the storm. (As an aside, do not get confused by the outright level of the gasoline future. At the pump, the consumer has to pay for distribution costs, taxes, and of course profits. And the average unleaded profit is only about $0.02. Gas station owners make their money on Premium which has a profit margin of about $0.16.) Crude prices have actually fallen about 2.5% to around $46.50. The simple explanation is that there will be less demand for crude with refining capacity reduced.

Moving back to the ordinary oil data points for last week, let us take a look at the inventories. The API reported that crude fell by 3.6mm barrels which was in line with expectations. But the gasoline guesstimate missed the mark as inventories increased 1.2mm against an expectation for a draw of 1.25mm. Distillates rose 2.1mm barrels.

The EIA reported a crude inventory draw of 3.3mm barrels which was right in line with expectations and the API report. This was the eighth weekly decline in crude inventories. However, the highlight of the report was a large draw in gasoline of 1.2mm barrels. So this is exactly the opposite of what the API showed. Investors...err we mean traders...ignored the total US production output which increased to 9.528mm. This was an increase of 28k. As we have noted previously, the US is due to eclipse the 10mm daily mark by the end of the year.

On the demand side, Chinese imports of crude increased 12% in July compared to 2016. Before the storm, US refinery utilization was near the max at 95% thanks to high margins. Exports have been strong from the US in general because of the spread of Brent oil to WTI. Before the storm, it was about a $4 differential (which is relatively high lately, but it is nowhere near the $25 from when oil was over $100). But now we are going to see a reduction in US exports and an increase in imports. This will lead to a further widening of this spread. Today it is about $4.50. Of course, this should just be a short term structural change. If things normalize in the Houston area in a couple of weeks, we should see this spread shrink. We think this could be a good relative value trade in the short term. We will look to Buy WTI and Sell Brent. We would love to see this blow out to the $6 range. We will likely put it on before this.

The Baker Hughes oil rig count came in at 759 which is a reduction of four. We have talked about how the rig count has been stabilizing. We suspect this trend continues...not for large scale reductions but for stabilization.

The CFTC Commitment of Traders report for crude oil net speculative positions showed a slight reduction in longs. The total net is a long of 445.4k. This is about an 18k reduction from last week. We talked about wanting to see a liquidation of these longs before initiating our own long position. We think a net spec long of about 300k will be a good entry point if the other signals line up.

News out of OPEC has been pretty quiet. Or at least it has been overshadowed by Harvey. But one thing to note is the production disruption in Libya. Last week, the country's largest oil field was shut because an armed group took over the pipeline from the facility. Two more fields were shut over the weekend. Of the 1mm barrels a day Libya was pumping before the disruptions, about half is likely off line now. These armed takeovers typically do not last too long. But it was a series of these type of attacks that crippled the country's industry for years before the recent uptick. So Libya needs to thwart these stoppages immediately or they risk an onslaught of them.

As always, there is lots going on in the oil markets. Needless to say, Harvey has added a whole new level of complexity. All in all, we do not expect the spike in gas prices to remain (not including the gouging we will see by some). Crack spreads should normalize. Brent/WTI will probably widen some more before reversing. WTI on an outright basis will probably tick higher after this initial bout of price weakness. We still want to wait for more capitulation from the speculators before we go long. Hopefully life in Houston and all along the coast can go back to normal as quickly as possible.