DUCs: Oil's Death Knell Or Overhyped?

From time to time, I like to dip my toes into an area I haven’t done any real research on or that I have but haven’t written an article about. Normally, a new type of article like this would fall under something other than oil since I’ve covered the oil market for a while now and have done so extensively, but this time I’m taking a crack at the issue facing oil bulls pertaining to drilled but uncompleted wells (typically referred to as DUCs). In what follows, I will cover the bearish sentiment that DUCs increasing will lead to a significant increase in oil production and detail how, while that argument has merit, there are certain caveats that don’t look terrible if you’re an oil bull approaching the matter for the first time.

What are DUCs?

I have looked at data pertaining to DUCs on and off, but I don’t believe I’ve ever written an article dedicated to them. Truth be told, the reason behind this was simply that I didn’t see the increase as a material concern until after the number of them topped 7 thousand recently. But what is a DUC and why does it matter to the oil market?

Simply put, a DUC is a well that has been drilled but which has not undergone the expensive process required to make it ready to extract oil or natural gas. Any well that is drilled has incurred rig-related costs as well as casing costs, but it has yet to utilize frack pumping, completion fluids, or proppant. Companies in the E&P space drill wells with capital so that they can, if the drilling is successful, invest later on in order to be ready to offset decline from existing wells and/or to increase production if they have the resources to do so.

As you can see in the graph above, the number of wells drilled and the number completed have both fallen rather drastically compared to where we were before the energy price downturn (though increases in productivity have pushed oil production far higher while having fewer wells). However, as you can see in the graph below, the difference between the two was large enough that it caused the number of DUCs to soar quite a bit. They are, using data dating back to 2013 (the earliest available) at a record high.

The fear here is that, once energy prices increase, companies may turn on the taps by completing the wells. This would, in theory, flood the market with oil, but something should be kept in mind. In an article published earlier this year, another Seeking Alpha contributor covered drilling and completion costs in the Permian Basin. According to his work, approximately 30% of a well’s drilling and completion costs are incurred in the drilling phase. Another 62% of the costs are incurred in the completion phase, and the final artificial lifting costs average about 8% of the total investment in any given well. Of course, every region and every well are different, so it’s impossible to say that this holds true across the board, but the general conclusion is that you should expect the completion phase to be far more expensive than the drilling phase.

What this means for the market is that, keeping all else the same, a buildup in DUCs is likely an indication that energy prices aren’t yet high enough (or capital from external sources is restrained enough) that companies are able to profitably open the taps. At some point, maybe $60, maybe $70, maybe something else entirely, these will gradually start to come online.

My thoughts on the matter

At first glance, this looks rather scary because it means that, if nothing else like higher demand or falling supply from someplace else, does not offset the wells that will eventually come online, then the oil market could be given a ceiling of sorts regarding how high it can go. That said, as I mentioned previously, not all wells are the same. While I do not have comprehensive data relating to how much oil will come out of a well for each major region covered by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) in its Drilling Productivity Report, decent proxy might be the oil production per rig in operation.

As you can see in the table above, each oil-producing region is responsible for a different amount of oil, on average, for each rig that operates. In Haynesville, an area more commonly known for natural gas production than oil production, each rig results in only 34 barrels of oil per day. On the other side of the spectrum is the Eagle Ford, which produces 1,379 barrels of oil per rig that it operates (though this has been decreasing due to factors I discussed here).

Though I do not recommend saying that these figures are a perfect indicator to how much oil we can produce from DUC wells once they become completed and come online, I do think that they are probably the best data point we have. With that said, now let’s look at the trend taken in various oil-producing regions over time. In the graph above, you can see the number of DUCs added, over time, for the Permian Basin, Anadarko, Appalachia, Bakken, Niobrara, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville. In the graph below, you can see this with the Permian stripped out so you can get a better look at the fluctuations of the smaller regions.

What we can gather from this is that, with the exception of the Permian and, to a far lesser extent, the Eagle Ford, we haven’t really seen much of a change in the DUC count of other regions. In fact, the Niobrara, which is one of the big-four oil-producing regions, has seen its DUC count continue to decline. Even the Eagle Ford saw its count rise but at a slower pace (15%) than the rate at which the overall DUC count rose (28.1%) from the time we bottomed.

The Eagle Ford data suggests, given the high amount of production that a well can likely put out, that there could be some issues there at some stage. However, the majority of the DUCs come from the Permian, where production per rig, according to the EIA, stands at around 595 barrels per day. This is materially smaller than the figures provided for the Eagle Ford, Niobrara, and the Bakken. In fact, the Permian’s data really isn’t that much better than Anadarko, which is a much smaller producer.

Takeaway

Right now, the market is a bit concerned, I believe, about the high and rising DUC count. I agree that this is one of the danger areas in the market right now and it should be watched carefully, especially if energy prices resume their rise. Having said that, we also need to keep in mind here that the location of the buildup isn’t that favorable for oil bears. The Permian, while attractive because of the low decline rates and affordable drilling, is not a prime producer on a per-rig basis. This means that, even though the DUC count has jumped quite a bit, which could be a contributor to its low production/rig number, we should consider that the wells that will someday come online are low decline but also low producing relative to, say, the Eagle Ford or Bakken. Add to that the tremendous increase in spending that would need to be done in order to bring these wells online, and I don’t see any major or pressing concerns unless energy prices shoot quite a bit higher.

